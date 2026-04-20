Forget Sambas, these are the statement adidas trainers Anne Hathaway just endorsed

The Devil might wear Prada, but it turns out that Anne Hathaway prefers this sleek and sporty style for darting around town

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Anne Hathaway on April 17, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
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While we’ll always love our adidas Sambas for their easy-going and versatile look, there’s a new trainer from the brand that can be spotted gracing the feet of some of the most stylish celebrities this spring – and it’s the perfect alternative to opt for if you’re looking for something a little less ‘everywhere’ than Sambas.

Just weeks after Jennifer Lawrence used the shoe to polish off her signature low-key style, Anne Hawthaway has now been seen wearing the adidas Tokyo shoes, with their sleek low-profile silhouette and trendy retro feel working surprisingly well alongside her plum-hued maxi dress.

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Anne Hathaway wearing zebra print adidas Tokyo trainers on April 17, 2026 in New York City

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Anne Hathaway’s trending Tokyo trainers

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A great swap for the best white trainers, whether you opt for a statement printed pair or a more understated colourway, Anne’s adidas Tokyo trainers make incorporating one of the biggest trainer trends for 2026 - slim, low-profile silhouettes a breeze, and they're ideal for warmer spring weather, when you're not quite ready for sandals.

While trainers might not be the first shoe you’d think of to pair with an evening outfit, Anne proves that an elevated trainer, with a striking print, can really work alongside formal looks, as well as smart casual outfit ideas, adding a playful touch to an otherwise elegant style. The black and white zebra print still feels refined, despite its pattern, and will add interest to any look.

Of course, there are tons of ways to wear these trainers when it comes to casual wear. The denim trends for 2026 champion wide and straight-leg styles, and slimline trainers are a must-have shoe to balance out any pooling hems on baggier styles, while adding personality to straight and skinny silhouettes.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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