Forget Sambas, these are the statement adidas trainers Anne Hathaway just endorsed

While we’ll always love our adidas Sambas for their easy-going and versatile look, there’s a new trainer from the brand that can be spotted gracing the feet of some of the most stylish celebrities this spring – and it’s the perfect alternative to opt for if you’re looking for something a little less ‘everywhere’ than Sambas.

Just weeks after Jennifer Lawrence used the shoe to polish off her signature low-key style, Anne Hawthaway has now been seen wearing the adidas Tokyo shoes, with their sleek low-profile silhouette and trendy retro feel working surprisingly well alongside her plum-hued maxi dress.

Opting for a statement monochrome zebra print, Anne's Tokyo trainers, despite the eye-catching print remained chic thanks to their slim sole and organic, rounded shape, making them easy style to style with floaty dresses, as well as wide leg jeans. Offering a more refined silhouette, closer to that of a trend-led ballet pump or Mary Jane, crafted by sports brand adidas, they're still packed with comfort and support, just a little less sporty for easy AM to PM wear.

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(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Anne Hathaway’s trending Tokyo trainers

Exact match adidas Tokyo Shoes £90 at adidas Shoppers say that adidas' Tokyo shoes are not only ‘comfortable’ but that, even on the first day out of the box, they were able to ‘walk all day without any issues.’ We love Anne's statement zebra-print pair which, are surprisingly versatile, thanks to the monochrome colourway, offering a fresher take on the classic, sporty and striped adidas style.

Shop more adidas trainers

adidas Tokyo Shoes £75 at adidas Anne's Tokyo shoes are available in a range of colourways beyond zebra print, including this sleek black and white style with a gum sole to a more retro-inspired white with green stripes. Same print, different shape adidas Japan Shoes £95 at adidas In the same monochrome zebra print as Anne's Tokyo shoes, this pair of adidas Japan trainers offers an incredibly similar look but with a thicker sole and more structured shape, adding a slightly sportier footnote to every outfit. Still loyal to Sambas? adidas Samba OG Shoes £100 at adidas Loyal to the Samba? This crystal-embellished pair update the classic trainer, complementing more formal pieces with ease. They would look amazing with tailored black evening trousers and a white shirt for a contemporary take on a tuxedo ensemble.

A great swap for the best white trainers, whether you opt for a statement printed pair or a more understated colourway, Anne’s adidas Tokyo trainers make incorporating one of the biggest trainer trends for 2026 - slim, low-profile silhouettes a breeze, and they're ideal for warmer spring weather, when you're not quite ready for sandals.

While trainers might not be the first shoe you’d think of to pair with an evening outfit, Anne proves that an elevated trainer, with a striking print, can really work alongside formal looks, as well as smart casual outfit ideas, adding a playful touch to an otherwise elegant style. The black and white zebra print still feels refined, despite its pattern, and will add interest to any look.

Of course, there are tons of ways to wear these trainers when it comes to casual wear. The denim trends for 2026 champion wide and straight-leg styles, and slimline trainers are a must-have shoe to balance out any pooling hems on baggier styles, while adding personality to straight and skinny silhouettes.