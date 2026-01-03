Denim trends 2026: How to give every jeans outfit formula a new season makeover

The latest denim trends 2026 are a speedy way to refresh your wardrobe. A style staple, jeans are found in every fashion lover's wardrobe, and by giving this key item an update, you can rework your favourite jeans outfits for a fresh feel.

Whether you're into fashion-forward cuts such as barrel leg jeans or prefer a fitted pair of slimming jeans, there's truly a denim style for everyone. While denim trends tend to mature more slowly, allowing for many favourites to continue from season to season, street style and catwalk trends can offer a fresh perspective on the timeless wardrobe icon.

And it's not just cuts to consider - details such as embellishment, distressed fabrics and even the colour wash of your denim can instantly transform your favourite style.

DENIM TRENDS 2026

Confused about where to start with the latest denim trends 2026? I've watched the catwalk shows, rummaged through endless street style and asked the denim experts what you need to know to make sure your jeans are on trend for 2026, so let my guide point you in the right direction.

1. Dark wash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever wondered, can jeans be business casual? Then dark wash denim is the perfect 2026 trend for you. Styles of all fits instantly get a pulled-together feel in dark washes; indigo, charcoal and midnight blue, which are all great options if you want to give your denim a more formal feel, particularly if you're looking to wear jeans or a denim jacket to work.

Denim in a dark wash is also considered to be one of the most flattering styles - some of the best jeans for women over 50 are in darker washes as the denser colour creates a flatter surface for the eye to travel over, skimming your frame for a sleek finish.

Dark washes are a great shortcut for smart casual outfit ideas, while dark wash denim for a jeans and a blazer look makes for a cool yet casual office outfit idea.

M&S Sienna Indigo Straight Leg Jeans £26 at M&S In a classic straight leg cut, M&S Sienna jeans are a bestseller for the brand. In this indigo wash, they're the ideal smart style to team with a blazer. Zara Wide Leg High Waisted Jeans £29.99 at Zara In a stylish, deep charcoal wash, these dark wash wide-leg jeans from Zara prove that you don't need to spend a lot to nail this trend.

As the founder of E.L.V. Denim, Anna Foster knows a thing or two about how best to style dark wash jeans and has this advice for a cool update:

"Dark washes are always a brilliant choice for more transitional dressing. I love breaking up the depth of the denim charcoal wash and a lighter top and a great cowboy boot - it’s easy, effortless, and always works."

To keep this style looking sharp, opt for classic cuts and avoid any fussy elements such as distressed details for a timeless look.

2. Oversized and Wide-Leg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of more fitted styles dominating and the seemingly never-ending battle of skinny vs straight leg jeans, recent seasons have seen the return of more relaxed silhouettes coming to the forefront as key denim trends. Barrel leg jeans have been a runaway winner, but wide-leg styles and baggier 90s-inspired fits are an easy way to update your denim wardrobe for a contemporary feel.

Borrowing from the 90s fashion trends, this update can be adopted for both floor-length and cropped styles equally. We asked Elizabeth Taylor, Head of Design at White Stuff, for her advice on what to look for:

"It’s all about proportion and creating the ultimate silhouette. The wide leg profile really accentuates a neat waistline and elongates the legs. Worn with a heel or flats, this fit is flattering across body shapes and can be everyday or elevated."

Foster agrees, adding this advice for petites who want to try this trend without the added fabric creating an overwhelming silhouette:

"A wide leg with a slightly higher rise is ideal for balancing volume and keeping the silhouette clean. Petites can absolutely wear this shape by keeping proportions simple - think a higher waist, a long leg line, and a great top that’s not as voluminous to keep everything in harmony."

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 at COS These low-rise, wide-leg jeans from COS have Noughties nostalgia nailed - just add a crisp white shirt and trainers for the perfect smart casual outfit. White Stuff Tia Cropped Wide Leg Jean £59 at White Stuff This cropped style is perfect for showcasing your favourite shoes. It's so popular that it's also available in a full-length version.

When it comes to how to style wide-leg jeans, it's best to keep the top half of your outfit fitted in order to offset the more voluminous denim, creating a balanced silhouette.

If you want a looser fit on your top half, keep the hem of your t-shirt or blouse in line with the waist of your jeans so that it highlights the narrowest point of your torso, rather than hiding it - this creates a straight-up-and-down look, ending at your widest point, which is less flattering.

If you're on the petite side, you may want to look for a cropped style with a hem that finishes just above the ankle - showing the slimmest part of your leg, the volume of the jeans will be rebalanced, stopping the additional fabric from overwhelming your petite stature.

3 . Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First called the Canadian Tuxedo in 1951 after Bing Crosby was denied entry to a hotel for wearing jeans and a denim jacket, double denim and indeed tailored denim have continued to be a popular outfit choice by fashion insiders and denim enthusiasts alike.

There's a multitude of ways to style this trend - whether you're teaming a denim jacket with matching jeans or combining a denim shirt with a similar skirt, firstly consider whether you want to match or clash your denim washes.

Foster is a fan of the look: "I love double and even triple denim. At E.L.V. DENIM we’ve championed the Canadian tuxedo from the start - it’s a very understated way to look chic while still making a statement. A simple denim jacket and jeans with a blazer and a great shoe always works. I also love wearing a good boyfriend jean with our denim shirt and denim tie for a more fashion-forward option."

Next Mid Blue Oversize Denim Shirt £30 at Next For a modern update to this wardrobe classic, look for a slightly oversized cut. Team your denim shirt with jeans in a similar wash for a cohesive silhouette. Abercrombie Denim button front waistcoat £52 at Abercrombie This high-necked, contemporary take on the waistcoat will add a cool layer to your outfit. Try wearing it under your favourite blazer for a tailored twist.

Not sure where to start with this trend? Sticking to a single wash creates a more cohesive look - by teaming jeans and a denim shirt, you can recreate the illusion of your best jumpsuit too:

Elizabeth Taylor agrees: "Commit to the look with matching tones, co-ordinated contrast or a clean set. Balance the silhouette, pairing a slim top and wider bottoms or vice versa. Proportions matter, so break up the denim with a strong accessory, leather belts are perfect, or a chunky statement piece of jewellery, either will polish the look."

4. Slim & Cigarette Fits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're still mourning the exile of your best skinny jeans from the fashion sphere, why not swap to a fitted cigarette or slim cut for 2026?

Foster is a fan of this timeless cut: "they’re true forever classics. At E.L.V. DENIM we offer a modern take with The Audrey, which is slightly more relaxed than a traditional cigarette fit and finished with a cropped, stepped hem to elevate a timeless shape you can wear again and again."

Another classic slim-fitting style is the Levi's ribcage jeans, which we've done a full review on. The supportive waist will flatter your figure. With a high waist, they create the illusion of a leaner, longer leg. Look for a length that finishes above or on the ankle for the best fit. Fabric pooling at the ankles will draw the eye down and add bulk to the slimmest point of the leg, creating the illusion of a shorter leg.

Slim and cigarette styles are also a great option if you're looking for a smarter style of denim. Worn in a dark wash, they have an appearance more akin to trousers, making them ideal for dressed-down days at the office - just add a pair of timeless loafers and your best trench coat for a pulled-together outfit.

If you're searching for a new pair on the high street, some of the best Zara jeans are slim and cigarette cuts, thanks to their immaculate tailoring.

5. Barrel Leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the breakout cuts of recent seasons, Barrel Leg jeans are here to stay - at least for 2026. This loose cut is flattering for all body shapes - it balloons from the fitted high waist to create the shape's signature curve before tapering in once more at the ankle to form the barrel shape, skimming over hips and thighs.

For 2026, Foster says you should look for a more refined shape: "The barrel leg remains popular because it offers comfort with a sculptural twist on everyday denim, which is what many women want. With straighter silhouettes returning, I think the 2026 update will be a more refined, cleaner version. Ultimately, the most important thing is choosing durable denim with real integrity so it goes far beyond trends."

Whistles Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 at Whistles If you're looking for a slightly more subtle take on barrel leg jeans, this pair from Whistles features a more delicate ballooning for just a hint of curve. Albaray Relaxed Barrel Jeans £89 at Albaray For a more dramatic silhouette, look for styles with a pronounced curve through the leg and additional darting at the knees, like this pair from Albaray.

Wondering what the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans are? Elizabeth Taylor has these tips: "Worn with a loafer or heeled boot, the barrel fit delivers on style and comfort and is an easy step to a looser fit without feeling too baggy. Team with a blazer for those sharper occasions or with a simple knit or tee, this fit always delivers on the style front."

6. Distressed Denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a while since distressed denim appeared on our trend radar, but 2026 sees the return of whiskering, rips and shredded knees, but with a more discreet take. Rather than jeans that look like they've been through a shredder, subtle detailing such as raw hems and a single neatly ripped knee will update your denim. Foster agrees:

"I personally love a natural fade and a raw hem - you often find these details in vintage jeans, and they carry that sense of time and character that adds depth to a look."

E.L.V. Denim Audrey Step Hem Jeans From £422 at Farfetch With raw hems and a cool two toned denim, E.L.V. Denim's Audrey jeans are a stylish take on the distressed denim trend. Wear with a white shirt and loafers. Good American Relaxed Ripped Knee Jeans £160 at Selfridges With enhanced whiskering and two ripped knees, this pair from Good American is just the right amount of distressed for relaxed weekend wear.

Whiskering - the natural fading of denim around the groin, which creates lines that resemble a cat's whiskers - is a subtle way to tap into this trend. Look for styles that have a slightly enhanced fade for a lived-in look that nods to the distressed denim trend.

If you want to update your most comfortable jeans by adding a discreet raw hem, make sure to do this to a pair that doesn't have a high elastane count. Non-stretch styles are best for this as they will fray more naturally - if you want to up the ante, try using a fine cheese grater along your freshly snipped hems to help the process along.

7. Embellished jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another 90s-inspired trend, the embellished jeans trend, isn't just for party season. From lasered patterns and painted details to dazzling diamanté, this bold style is a great way to add a statement element to an otherwise pared-back outfit.

Foster is also a fan: "Anything from a velvet ribbon to more experimental techniques like laser work can bring denim into a more directional space. When we work with vintage denim, these details can completely transform pieces that might never have reached their full potential otherwise."

If you want to dip a toe in this trend, look for jeans with smaller embellished details along the sides, such as ribbon striping or subtle studs.

H&M Wide Leg Studded Light Wash Jeans £49.99 at H&M By swapping diamantés for silver studs, this embellished wide-leg style will work all year round thanks to the subtler shine and the cool light wash. MANGO Wide Leg Jeans With Crystals £95 at Jigsaw With a deep indigo wash and oversized crystals, these embellished jeans from Mango will make a bold statement. Team with a simple top half and heels.

Another tip is to look for embellished details in the same colour as your jeans. This creates a more subtle look but with just as much sparkle. Opting for grey diamantés on a dark wash jean rather than iridescent styles adds a sophisticated twinkle without an overpowering look. This style is a great option if you're looking for a low-key yet impactful date night outfit idea.

FAQs

While jeans are often considered an essential item when building a capsule wardrobe, by adding a subtle tweak to your denim, you can revitalise your favourite outfits.

Despite a brief reprieve in 2025, skinny jeans are not considered to be one of the major denim trends for 2026, however, as a staple style, if they are the denim style you feel most comfortable in, or that suit you best, you don't need to put them away, it's just they won't deliver the jeans outfit refresh that the above seven styles will.

While looser styles are still at the height of fashion, with wide and barrel leg jeans remaining popular, the good news is that more fitted denim is returning in the form of cigarette and slim jeans - ideal for those that prefer a more fitted shape.

Anna Foster Founder & Creative Director, E.L.V. Denim After two decades as a fashion editor, Foster launched E.L.V. denim in xxx, her 100% upcycled denim brand. Her East-London based collections and industry-shaping work in textile regeneration have earned major accolades, collaborations and recognition as a leading voice of sustainability in the fashion world.