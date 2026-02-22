I went from walking 5,000 steps a day to 10,000 with one simple change to my daily routine

Like many, I’ve always tried to hit the ubiquitous goal of walking 10,000 steps a day, but my success is generally seasonal. In the summer months, going for long walks at lunchtime and after work is a joy, but in winter, it's a chore.

As someone who works a desk-based job, during the colder months, I increasingly find my step count gets lower as the nights get longer. And while I invested in one of the best walking pads a few years ago, I've found myself using it sporadically rather than making it part of my daily routine.

Walking 10,000 steps a day every day outside just isn’t a feasible goal for me at the moment, owing to my schedule and lack of green space nearby. Instead, I set myself the goal of walking 10,000 steps a day without leaving the house, specifically, on my walking pad. To help me along the way, I spoke to personal trainers who shared tips on how to fit it into my routine.

I did 10,000 steps a day on a walking pad, every day for a week

Before starting this experiment, I spoke with several personal trainers to understand how long it might realistically take to reach 10,000 steps a day and to get easy ways to incorporate this goal into my routine. Their advice made a real difference and helped me get into a groove pretty quickly.

I also made sure I had the right gear. For me, that meant investing in a desk riser and some soundproofing equipment so I could walk without disturbing my downstairs neighbours. The desk riser was a game-changer, and I wish I'd bought one sooner.

Overall, I was genuinely surprised by the experiment, and I found hitting the golden 10k mark much easier than I expected. I also felt much better for it, and my energy levels and overall mood improved instantly.

It's also been quite addictive, and in the weeks that have followed, I've continued to use my walking pad daily - sometimes to hit 10k steps, but sometimes to release some energy throughout the working day. If I get to 10 pm and my step count is pitifully low, I make sure to close the gap before I sleep. Some friends have asked me if a walking pad is worth it, and I now heartily recommend it for anyone who has a similar setup to mine.

Read my day-by-day account here, including the tips I followed to get my step count up without sparing it much thought, as well as the benefits.

My set-up

CITYSPORTS Walking Pad With 6% Incline £99.99 at Amazon UK CitySports creates some of the best walking pads on the budget-friendly end of the spectrum. Some (like the w&h tried-and-tested top pick) can reach £500 or more. This one comes with a 6% incline, which is ideal for building strength via incline walking, and goes up to speeds of 6km/h. For me, this was a brisk walk. FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter £87.50 at Amazon UK The first thing I did after buying my walking pad was invest in a standing desk riser, as I knew this would be essential for getting steps in while I worked. Personally, this worked just as well for me as a standing desk would, and it was more practical as I’d recently bought a regular desk. NICOMAN Treadmill mat £9.99 at Amazon UK I live in a flat, so I have to be mindful of creaky floors and my neighbours downstairs. I invested in some noise reduction mats to put underneath my walking pad. These worked a treat, and I felt like I could ramp up the speed without worrying about causing too much racket.

The benefits of doing 10,000 steps a day on a walking pad

1. Improves cardiovascular health

The benefits of walking are literally endless, and one of the top is that it’s an effective, low-impact exercise that can boost cardiovascular health.

“Walking 10,000 steps on a walking pad supports cardiovascular health by improving circulation, strengthening the heart, and helping to lower blood pressure over time,” explains Sarah Campus, personal trainer, cardio and strength specialist, and founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS. "Consistent daily steps also help regulate blood sugar levels, which is especially beneficial if you spend long hours sitting.”

Of course, I didn't see an overnight improvement in my cardiovascular health. But when I hit the treadmill at the gym later that week, I found it much easier to increase both the incline and speed - likely because I had naturally increased my pace at home during the week.

As someone who works mostly from home, I spend a lot of time at my desk and often by the end of the day, I feel stiff, achy and lethargic. A walking pad changed that for me. (Image credit: Anna Paul)

2. Reduces sedentary time

“Using a walking pad throughout the day also reduces sedentary time if you work from home or spend hours at a desk," explains Sarah. "Adding steady movement can ease stiffness, improve posture, and reduce back and hip discomfort.”

I personally found this to be true and was surprised to feel the positive impacts on my joints from the very first day. As someone who works mostly from home, I spend a lot of time at my desk. By the end of the day, I feel stiff, achy and lethargic.

However, after a week of using my walking pad, I felt less stiff by the end of the day. Instead of feeling like I needed to rest and stretch out after a long day of work, I felt energetic, and it was easier to keep moving.

3. Supports weight loss

Upping your step count is a simple, low-impact way to burn calories - and the experiment showed me how easy it is to add those extra steps to your day without much thought. Because it's low-impact, I also found that it was easy to add to my routine in addition to other workouts.

“Reaching 10,000 steps can support weight management by increasing your daily calorie burn without the stress that high-impact workouts place on your joints. Walking is low-impact, it’s sustainable for most people and easier to stick with long term,” says Sarah.

“Low-intensity exercise like walking on a pad increases your daily calorie burn without leaving you exhausted and most importantly without dramatically increasing hunger,” agrees personal trainer at Nuffield Health, Keiren Douglas.

I didn't idly snack as I was walking - something I'm often guilty of when working at my desk. I didn't feel the need, either, to keep making coffee or sugary snacks to boost my energy, as walking did that for me naturally.

While I didn't necessarily notice a difference on the scales after seven days, I did feel less bloated, and know that if I keep it up, it will make a difference when coupled with other workouts and a calorie deficit.

If weight loss is your goal, there are lots of simple but effective indoor walking workouts you can try, too.

4. Boosts mood and mental clarity

I personally found that upping my step count had a noticeable impact on my mood, and I finished each day feeling energised and more relaxed. On a few occasions throughout the week, emails or tasks came in that required me to take a moment's pause. Instead of replying quickly or panicking, I closed my inbox and had a short walk, which gave me a chance to reflect and organise my thoughts with a clarity of mind I don't always have while sitting still. I also felt less guilty about not leaving the house on a few days when the temperature was straddling on 0°C.

“Walking promotes the release of endorphins, which can improve mood, reduce stress, and increase mental clarity," agrees Sarah. "Many people find that light movement while working or listening to music boosts productivity and creativity."

Starting my day with a leisurely stroll while I jotted down my to-do list and had my coffee got me off to a positive start, and I also felt much more relaxed when I logged on to work. I tried to do a bit of sketching later in the week, which I couldn't quite get right in terms of balance, but I think walking while journaling would work really well.

5. Increases energy levels

“Building the habit of hitting 10,000 steps can increase overall energy levels,” says Sarah. “Regular movement improves endurance and sleep quality, helping you feel more alert during the day and more rested at night.”

Again, I found this to be true. In fact, it was probably the biggest and most noticeable benefit for me. When I work from home, I can find I take a while to settle into the mornings, especially if it’s dark or if I haven’t slept well. But I found that starting the day on my walking pad helped wake me up and made me feel more alert and energetic.

I also slept soundly, thanks to the extra light exercise I incorporated into my day, which was an addition to my usual routine, rather than a replacement for it.

6. It's time-efficient

Because I could seamlessly incorporate the walking pad into my existing routine, it was an efficient way to reach my step goal, without having to dedicate much time to it. Normally, walking 10,000 steps would take up to an hour and a half, which isn’t the time I always have on a busy day. And when it’s raining, committing to that time and distance outdoors can feel even more challenging.

“Walking on a pad eliminates the lovely British weather from being a factor in whether you hit your fitness goals,” agrees Keiren. “It can also be less time-consuming, as you can do it from the comfort of your home straight away.”

How long does it take to walk 10,000 steps a day on a walking pad?

Overall, I probably spent between one and two hours on my walking pad most days, but the time it takes you to hit 10,000 steps will depend entirely on your pace. For me, I found it easier to hit my step count by using my standing desk and walking a moderate pace while I was working, then ramping up the speed a little when I was watching a film or attending a meeting where I didn’t have to speak or take notes.

“For most people, it will take somewhere between 75 and 120 minutes total,” explains Sarah. “At a slower, comfortable pace of around 2 mph, it can take close to 100–120 minutes. At a moderate walking speed of about 3 mph, it usually takes around 75–90 minutes. If you’re walking while working or multitasking, you’ll likely be on the longer end because the pace tends to be more relaxed.”

It's important to settle into your own flow, and for me, that really varied depending on the day and activity I was doing. “It’s best to start light, gauging your best speed and how long you prefer to take and trialling things until you find what suits you, " agrees Keiren.

10,000 steps a day: diary, and tips to get started

Day 1

On the first day, I had a relatively clear schedule, so I rolled out my walking pad and walked the full 10,000 steps more or less in one go. As I had a lot of emails and admin to catch up on, I found the first 5,000 steps were really easy to hit. I walked at a leisurely pace - around 2.5m an hour - but as I was busy with other stuff, I hardly noticed the steps clocking up. “Set a comfortable pace on the walking pad that you can sustain, especially if you’re multitasking,” says Sarah.

“You don’t need to power walk the entire time. A steady, moderate speed that allows you to work and not get too out of breath, or one that is relaxed, is a lot more realistic and easier to maintain daily.”

This advice proved key throughout the week as I avoided pushing myself and generally walked at a low pace, so I could still focus on other activities.

On the first day, after I finished work, I watched a one-hour episode of a TV show. As this didn’t require much brain power, I walked at a slightly faster pace and by the time it was over, I was surprised to find I’d surpassed my daily goal.

Day 2

On the second day, I decided to break up my walk as I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable to get all my steps in one go because I had an appointment and less time at home that day. “If you’re using a walking pad at home, the easiest way to reach 10,000 steps is to stop treating it like a full workout and start treating it like background general movement," recommends Sarah.

"Instead of trying to do all your steps in one long session, it’s more manageable and realistic to break them down into small chunks throughout the day, for instance, a 10-15 minute walk in the morning, another during lunch, and a couple more sessions in the afternoon and evening."

This is exactly what I did on the second day, starting with a 30-minute walk while I checked the news and emails, then doing another 15 minutes at noon and another 30 minutes after work. I was pleased to find I’d walked 15,000 steps overall that day, having squeezed a dentist appointment in at lunchtime too.

Day 3

When I asked the experts how to incorporate 10k steps into my day, Sarah advised that I “pair the walking pad with activities” you’re already doing. “Walk while answering emails, taking phone calls, watching TV, listening to podcasts, or even scrolling on your phone. This makes the time pass faster and helps you build the habit because you’re not adding something 'extra' to your schedule,” she says. This advice was really helpful, as I found that identifying activities that I could easily do on my walking pad, without much interference, was key to hitting my goal.

On day three, this meant I took my evening calls to my family on the walking pad (two hours total) and passively read through some emails. I initially fired up my walking pad in the morning, but I struggled to work efficiently on it as I found it quite distracting while I was working on tasks that required deep concentration.

Day 4

By day four, I was starting to feel quite settled into my routine, even questioning why I’d do some tasks sitting when I could easily do them while walking. I felt less guilty scrolling on my phone if I was doing while walking, and if I was struggling to concentrate at work, I’d roll out my walking pad to release a bit of energy. I was also motivated by my mounting step count - not only was I meeting my daily goals, but I was easily exceeding them.

I found it useful to ensure I walked at specific times in the day, for example, I’d drink my first coffee at 9am while walking. This was on the back of advice I got from Keiren, a personal trainer at Nuffield Health.

“Set specific times of the day that you MUST walk on the pad,” he advises. “For example, doing a 10-minute walk after every meal at home or every time you take a work call if you’re working from home. This removes the decision fatigue that comes when trying to install a new habit.”

Day 5

On day five, I hit a bit of a wall. My Fridays can be busy, and I realised I hadn’t been to the gym all week. Everyone’s experiences will be unique, but I’d taken my foot off the gas with other exercise because I’d become so focused on my step count. I dutifully walked through some emails, hit the gym, then walked again as I watched a film in the evening. I found that tracking my progress helped to motivate me, and I was pleased to end the day with 17,000 steps in total.

Sarah advised to “celebrate progress” throughout - and this definitely helped. “Watching your numbers climb throughout the day can be surprisingly motivating,” she adds. “If 10,000 feels like too much at first, build up gradually and increase your total each week until it becomes your new normal.”

Day 6

Because I’d started the experiment on a Monday, day six fell on a Saturday. I think this is when the real test happened as my routine changed.

I generally find it pretty easy to get my step count in at the weekend, so I’d normally leave the walking pad under the desk and get out in the fresh air. For this reason, I found it a bit harder to roll out the walking pad as I didn’t have any ‘tasks’ to get through.

Instead, I walked through a podcast in the morning, had a 20-minute stroll at lunch, then took a short call on my walking pad later in the afternoon. Again, I squeezed in a gym class, which I managed to do without much difficulty.

Both personal trainers I consulted for this piece advised breaking the 10,000 steps up into shorter walks, and I found this particularly important on the days when I couldn’t do it passively in the background while working. “Break your walks up to three 30-minute walks or five 20-minute walks,” advised Kieren. “This makes the task seem smaller and less intimidating and still adds up to great activity through the day.”

I finished the day with close to 20,000 steps overall, half of which I did on the walking pad.

Day 7

Sunday was definitely my trickiest day as we hosted friends for lunch so everything I needed to do in the morning - shopping, cooking and cleaning - couldn’t be done with the addition of a walking pad. I managed to do 4,000 steps in the morning before I started the day, but it did slightly drag as I was thinking about the day ahead.

While my walking pad goes up to 8mph, it’s incredibly loud when it’s at that setting, so I generally keep it on lower settings. I couldn’t help shake the feeling that I was wasting my time walking when I knew I’d easily get my step count in through my chores. Still, I persisted. After our friends left, I hit the walking pad again while I watched a film, but I did admittedly look wistfully at the sofa as I did it.

(Image credit: Anna Paul)

What did I learn?

Overall, I was surprised at how easily I could slot the walking pad into my daily routine, and by day five, I wasn't really sparing it much thought as I'd routinely roll it out whenever I was working on more passive tasks.

I was also surprised at how much more energised I felt after work. I felt less tired and more mentally alert after walking stints throughout the day. While I'd expected the physical benefits of this experiment, I hadn't quite realised how mentally sluggish I normally feel after a full day of sitting at the desk.

After that week, I haven’t tasked myself with hitting 10,000 steps every day, partly because I'm back in the office, but I do top up my steps with my walking pad every day if I haven’t hit my goal and I use it whenever I’m doing activities that I feel aren’t necessarily enhanced by sitting down - like phonecalls, watching TV shows or even just scrolling on my phone.