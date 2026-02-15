Walking pads are great - but I found unique benefits after riding a stationary bike for 2 weeks

I love to watch trashy TV at lunchtime - something I often berate myself for. However, over the last two weeks, I've cleared my conscience by riding my stationary bike and pedalling through episodes of my favourite shows.

Testing the best walking pads last year got me hooked on working out while watching television. As much as I enjoy all the benefits of hiking (in almost all weather), the last few weeks of endless rain have encouraged me to stay inside and try something new.

An indoor bike felt like a logical option. Unlike a walking pad or treadmill workout, cycling puts minimal impact on the joints while boosting muscle mass, cardiovascular health, and much more.

But like a walking workout, it can be adjusted to you. “Resistance, RPM (revolutions per minute), and duration can all be tailored to how you’re feeling on any given day, making it ideal for people returning to exercise, managing joint issues, or simply wanting a safe, effective way to stay active long term,” says Melissa Power, a cycling coach who runs her own cycling studio, Cadence Indoor Cycling.

But like a walking workout, it can be adjusted to you. "Resistance, RPM (revolutions per minute), and duration can all be tailored to how you're feeling on any given day, making it ideal for people returning to exercise, managing joint issues, or simply wanting a safe, effective way to stay active long term," says Melissa Power, a cycling coach who runs her own cycling studio, Cadence Indoor Cycling.

My two weeks with a stationary bike

Over the last fortnight, I've been doing a cycling workout on my stationary bike in the morning or at lunchtime, clocking in 20 to 45 minutes at a time. Sometimes, I challenged myself by doing intervals. Other times, I pedalled glacially while gawping at the box.

These are the benefits I saw:

1. It's adaptable

Between the convenience and privacy, there is something pretty liberating about working out at home. I joke about watching TV while indoor biking, but the ability to sit down and move is genuinely appealing, especially when the weather is grim.

An indoor bike also allows you tailor intensity day by day, whether that means a gentle spin or a sweatier session with resistance and intervals. I find the variety keeps workouts interesting, which is what I personally try to do.

“To keep workouts engaging and fresh, incorporate interval sessions, hill‑style resistance blocks and rhythm‑based rides. Or switching up things like the music and time of day you do your workout can help it from becoming stale,” says Jonny Kibble, a registered personal trainer and the head of exercise and physical activity at Vitality.

2. Burns calories

On average, I was burning between 350 and 480 calories per 45-minute session. I don’t tend to weigh myself, and I prefer to judge progress by how I feel in myself and how my clothes fit. I’m feeling trimmer and stronger since the new year. I can’t attribute this solely to indoor biking, but the predicted calorie burn was loud and clear on the screen, and it has certainly contributed to feeling healthier.

This makes the indoor bike an effective tool for weight loss, says Melissa. “Steady, moderate rides help build endurance and burn calories, while shorter, higher-intensity intervals can increase overall energy expenditure and support metabolic health," she says.

With weight loss, consistency is key, and one of cycling's biggest strengths is that it's enjoyable and sustainable. I genuinely enjoyed jumping on my bike every day.

To get the most out of it, though, Melissa suggests turning up the resistance, even if that means going slowly. "Using enough resistance to feel muscular effort, alongside changes in pace, tends to be far more effective [than very fast, low-resistance riding].”

3. Improves muscle strength

Maintaining muscle strength is increasingly important for bone health, metabolic support and hormonal health. As women, our muscle mass naturally starts to decline in perimenopause when we lose the protective effects of oestrogen.

Strengthening them with exercise is essential, and luckily, indoor cycling is more than just a quadriceps exercise. "The primary muscles worked are the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, but with appropriate resistance, the calves and deeper stabilising muscles around the hips also play an important role,” says Melissa.

“With good posture and light core engagement, cycling can also help improve trunk stability, especially when combined with other forms of weight training," she says.

"Most people begin to feel stronger within a few weeks of riding consistently. Visually noticeable changes vary from person to person, but functional improvements, such as feeling more stable on stairs or more powerful when standing up from a chair, often come quite quickly," she says.

I am keen to get out on more hilly walks this spring, and my indoor biking is going to help me power through those hikes.

Susan Griffin did workouts for between 20 and 45 minutes on her stationary bike. (Image credit: Future / Susan Griffin)

4. Boosts cardiovascular fitness

Indoor cycling raises the heart rate and makes the body use oxygen more efficiently, so it's a great way to boost your heart health. "It helps to strengthen the heart muscle, leading to a decrease in resting heart rate, an increase in stroke volume, and overall improved aerobic fitness," says Francesca Bagshaw, a performance physiologist at Nuffield Health’s Manchester Institute of Health and Performance.

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that aerobic fitness can be a better predictor of longevity (living better, not just for longer) than body mass index (BMI) results.

To get this benefit, combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with continuous rides, says Francesca.

Cycling ticks all the boxes for muscle and heart health, but does little for bone density. So, along with cycling every day, I incorporated my regular weight training class twice a week. I also did Pilates up to twice a week, and continued walking when the weather allowed. My indoor bike was a neat addition to the mix, rather than a replacement.

5. Improves insulin sensitivity

“Muscle is the primary "sink" for glucose in the body. By engaging the largest muscles (glutes and quadriceps) on the bike, you improve insulin sensitivity. This is crucial in your 40s, as the body naturally becomes more insulin resistant during the transition to menopause, making it easier to manage weight and energy levels,” notes Francesca.

“For many women 40 plus, a morning ride can help regulate insulin sensitivity for the rest of the day, though an evening ride is great for decompressing, just don't do it too close to bedtime as the cortisol spike might interfere with sleep.”

This was a new consideration for me and reframed the benefits of cycling as being about more than muscle strength or weight loss, especially the impact of morning rides.

6. Strengthens the joints

These past few years, my knees have become my weak spot. If I am sedentary for too long, the burning sensation quickly reminds me to move. I'm interested to see if riding can improve this in the long term, as the experts say it might.

“Indoor cycling is gentle on joints while still being highly effective. The pedalling motion helps move synovial fluid around the joints, which can ease stiffness. Cycling can also strengthen muscles around the knees and hips, supporting mobility in the long-term,” says Jonny.

To optimise joint health, resistance is key. “Many people assume cycling should feel very light and fast, but riding with a sensible amount of resistance actually helps stabilise the joints by engaging the surrounding muscles. For anyone with ‘dodgy’ knees, this can be hugely beneficial,” says Melissa.

7. Encourages better sleep, lowers stress

Indoor biking can ease stress, helping you sleep better and improve your overall mental wellbeing, which is especially resonant in midlife. I find that when I'm moving regularly through the week, my sleep improves, and those frustrating 3 am wakeups are less frequent. I have also found that a lunchtime bike ride often sets me up for a more productive afternoon, which is helped by the fact that I am already in my leggings when working from home.

“Regular aerobic exercise, particularly when done in the morning or afternoon, helps regulate your circadian rhythm. Moderate-intensity cycling also helps lower cortisol accumulated throughout a stressful day. It acts as a reset for your nervous system,” says Francesca.

The rhythmic motion and focused breathing can be grounding, too. “Many people find indoor cycling helps improve mood, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of accomplishment, all of which support long-term exercise adherence,” notes Jonny.

How often should I use my indoor bike?

If you can aim for two to three sessions per week for 20 to 30 minutes, that's a good starting point, says Jonny. “For people who are relatively fit but trying indoor cycling for the first time, three to four sessions per week, lasting 30 to 45 minutes, works well. From there, you can add intervals or increase resistance as you become more confident and comfortable.”

However, Melissa says that "consistency matters more than duration". "Short, regular rides are far more beneficial than occasional long sessions followed by long gaps," she says. "It’s also important to listen to your body. Indoor cycling should feel challenging at times, but never punishing."

