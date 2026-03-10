Stuck for Mother's Day gift ideas? These impressive beauty boxes are guaranteed to make a gorgeous present

Mother's Day gifting can be a challenge, especially if you feel like you've exhausted other options over the years, such as the usual bouquets of flowers, boxes of chocolates or thoughtful decor.

If you're feeling strapped for new gift ideas, let me put the best beauty box deals on your radar. With my fellow team members declaring me as the woman&home beauty box expert (for context, I've had my eyes on nearly every beauty box to hit the market over the past year), I believe I'm perfectly placed to share this stellar gift idea with the world. These limited-edition curated boxes make home to some of the bestselling products from some of the biggest names in beauty, including everything from the best Sol de Janeiro scents to the best volumising mascara.

So, with this in mind, you'll be pleased to know that I've spotted some stellar Mother's Day-specific edits that are set to make an impressive and unique present this coming Sunday. Out of the dozens waiting to be snapped up, the below three beauty boxes are ones that truly stand out from the crowd and are guaranteed to excite any beauty lover...

Article continues below

The three limited-edition beauty boxes worth shopping this Mother's Day

Stashed full with an assortment of high-value contents from the likes of Liz Earle, The White Company and Elemis, beauty boxes make some of the most impressive presents to unwrap – yet, still remain under-the-radar to many. So, whether you're in need of some gift inspiration or you take this as your gentle reminder that the day is soon approaching, either way, the below boxes are small way to put a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day.

Worth £310+ Boots Mothers Day Beauty Box £60 at Boots.com RRP: £60 Number of items: 17 (11 full size) Value of box: £310.07 Highest value item: £40 What's included? You can expect to unbox full-sized versions of the likes of Liz Earle's iconic Cleanse & Polish™, a luxe Grown Alchemist Regenerating Hand Cream, Aveda's Botanical Repair™ Intensive Strengthening Masque and Lumene's Nordic Bloom Vegan Collagen Essence Serum – plus more. Not to mention, you'll also be treated to deluxe sizes of a Sol de Janeiro body mist, NEOM candle and one of the best-smelling body lotions from Rituals. Worth £180 Lookfantastic The Mother's Day Edit £50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £50 Number of items: 8 - plus a reusable bag (5 full size) Value of box: £180 Highest value item: £30 What's included? This edit makes home to an array of curate favourites from cult classic brands, including The White Company, Clinique and ELEMIS. Nestled inside this reusable makeup bag, you'll find full-sized versions of the Clinique High Impact Mascara, Philip Kingsley's Bond Builder Split End Remedy, a BareMinerals Bronzer and The White Company's Seychelles Hand and Nail Cream. You'll also get to try your hand at minis such as the Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF50, Olaplex No.5 and Christophe Robin's Purifying Shampoo. Worth £169 Next Mother's Day Spoil Her With Beauty Box £25 at Next UK RRP: £25 Number of items: 6 (3 full size) Value of box: £169 Highest value item: £92 What's included? Next's limited-edition offering is a self-care ritual in a box, packed full of handpicked premium products that are designed to refresh, rejuvenate and renew. Enjoy a full-sized retinal eye treatment from Murad, a hydrating moisturiser from Neal's Yard Remedies and a indulgent sheet mask from BeautyPro – plus, travel-sized buys from Rituals, L'Occitane and Caudalie. What's more, you can choose between 'All About Her' and 'All About Mum' messaging on the box to make it personal to your loved one.

Not to mention, with Mother's Day still 5 days away, you still have enough time to get your hands on these limited-time-only beauty boxes before the day itself. Plus, for those really strapped for time, all three retailers offer Next Day Delivery – so make sure to place your orders by Friday to receive it in time.