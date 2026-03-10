Stuck for Mother's Day gift ideas? These impressive beauty boxes are guaranteed to make a gorgeous present

Stashed full of big name beauty brands and high value contents, these limited-edition edits make the perfect Mother's Day gift

Mother's Day gifting can be a challenge, especially if you feel like you've exhausted other options over the years, such as the usual bouquets of flowers, boxes of chocolates or thoughtful decor.

If you're feeling strapped for new gift ideas, let me put the best beauty box deals on your radar. With my fellow team members declaring me as the woman&home beauty box expert (for context, I've had my eyes on nearly every beauty box to hit the market over the past year), I believe I'm perfectly placed to share this stellar gift idea with the world. These limited-edition curated boxes make home to some of the bestselling products from some of the biggest names in beauty, including everything from the best Sol de Janeiro scents to the best volumising mascara.

Article continues below

The three limited-edition beauty boxes worth shopping this Mother's Day

Stashed full with an assortment of high-value contents from the likes of Liz Earle, The White Company and Elemis, beauty boxes make some of the most impressive presents to unwrap – yet, still remain under-the-radar to many. So, whether you're in need of some gift inspiration or you take this as your gentle reminder that the day is soon approaching, either way, the below boxes are small way to put a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day.

Not to mention, with Mother's Day still 5 days away, you still have enough time to get your hands on these limited-time-only beauty boxes before the day itself. Plus, for those really strapped for time, all three retailers offer Next Day Delivery – so make sure to place your orders by Friday to receive it in time.

