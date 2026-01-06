Here's why this £20 Boots beauty box is the answer to championing dull, dry winter skin

It's January, and we've not only welcomed in a brand new year, but we're kickstarting 2026 by also saying hello to an all-new beauty box from Boots – and it boasts a pretty impressive lineup.

After covering all the best beauty box deals on the market over the past few months, it's safe to say that I've become quite the beauty box connoisseur. So, you can imagine my excitement when I got a peep about a new beauty box on the scene. For a limited time only, let us introduce you to the Boots Viral Icons box.

Inside, you'll be treated to an entire skincare routine, from one of the best cleansing balms and best vitamin C serums to the best facial sunscreens, giving you the chance to trial an array of new formulas and finally wave goodbye to winter skin signs – what more could you want? So, enough of all the talking, let us give you a rundown of everything you need to know about the beauty box before snapping it up.

Take a peek inside the Boots Viral Icons Beauty Box

Setting you back just £20, the contents of the Boots Viral Icons box actually boasts a value of £55 – that's a 63% saving, meaning you're getting more bang for your buck. Not to mention, every single product inside is full size, which is rare for a beauty box to offer.

Contents worth £55 Boots Viral Icons Box View at Boots RRP: £20 Number of items: 10 full size Value of box: £55 Highest value item: £13.20 What's included? Nestled inside this box of bestselling Boots own-brand skincare buys, you can expect to find everything from easy eye makeup remover pads and a hydrating cleanser to a rosewater toner and a nourishing lip mask – plus, much more.

What's inside the Boots Viral Icons Box

Now for the main event that you've all been waiting for. We've put together a full list detailing the beauty box's contents, which includes 10 full-sized buys – from one of the best cleansers to best eye creams.

Where to buy the Boots Viral Icons Box

Like all of the other previous Boots beauty boxes to hit the market, the Viral Icons box is available to shop exclusively online, meaning you won't be able to find it in your nearest Boots store. However, you can make use of the retailer's free click and collect service. Alternatively, you can get the box delivered straight to your door by qualifying for free standard delivery or enjoy next day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Viral Icons Box available to shop?

As is the case with most beauty boxes, we don't know a specific end date for the Viral Icons offering, however the retailer notes you'll only be able to snap it up while stocks last. Most of the Boots beauty boxes tend to sell out fast, meaning when it's gone, it's gone. So, it's worth nabbing it sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.