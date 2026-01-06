Here's why this £20 Boots beauty box is the answer to championing dull, dry winter skin
This limited-edition beauty box hosts 10 full size skincare buys, from an intensely hydrating face mist to a glow-boosting vitamin C serum
It's January, and we've not only welcomed in a brand new year, but we're kickstarting 2026 by also saying hello to an all-new beauty box from Boots – and it boasts a pretty impressive lineup.
After covering all the best beauty box deals on the market over the past few months, it's safe to say that I've become quite the beauty box connoisseur. So, you can imagine my excitement when I got a peep about a new beauty box on the scene. For a limited time only, let us introduce you to the Boots Viral Icons box.
Inside, you'll be treated to an entire skincare routine, from one of the best cleansing balms and best vitamin C serums to the best facial sunscreens, giving you the chance to trial an array of new formulas and finally wave goodbye to winter skin signs – what more could you want? So, enough of all the talking, let us give you a rundown of everything you need to know about the beauty box before snapping it up.
Take a peek inside the Boots Viral Icons Beauty Box
Setting you back just £20, the contents of the Boots Viral Icons box actually boasts a value of £55 – that's a 63% saving, meaning you're getting more bang for your buck. Not to mention, every single product inside is full size, which is rare for a beauty box to offer.
Contents worth £55
RRP: £20
Number of items: 10 full size
Value of box: £55
Highest value item: £13.20
What's included? Nestled inside this box of bestselling Boots own-brand skincare buys, you can expect to find everything from easy eye makeup remover pads and a hydrating cleanser to a rosewater toner and a nourishing lip mask – plus, much more.
What's inside the Boots Viral Icons Box
Now for the main event that you've all been waiting for. We've put together a full list detailing the beauty box's contents, which includes 10 full-sized buys – from one of the best cleansers to best eye creams.
- Boots Traditional Glycerin and Rosewater 200ml (Full Size)
- Boots Ingredients Deep Moisture Spray 150ml (Full Size)
- Boots Collagen Cleansing Balm 100ml (Full Size)
- Boots Glossy Lip Balm Coconut 15ml (Full Size)
- Boots Vanilla Lip Sleep Mask 20g (Full Size)
- Boots Fragrance Free Eye Make Up Remover Pads (Full Size)
- Boots Aqua Hydrating Cleanser 200ml (Full Size)
- Boots Ingredients Retinol Eye Cream 15ml (Full Size)
- Boots Modern Chemistry Glow 10% Vitamin C Serum With Ferulic Acid 30ml (Full Size)
- HABI Sunny Shield SPF40 Lotion 50ml (Full Size)
Where to buy the Boots Viral Icons Box
Like all of the other previous Boots beauty boxes to hit the market, the Viral Icons box is available to shop exclusively online, meaning you won't be able to find it in your nearest Boots store. However, you can make use of the retailer's free click and collect service. Alternatively, you can get the box delivered straight to your door by qualifying for free standard delivery or enjoy next day delivery for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots Viral Icons Box available to shop?
As is the case with most beauty boxes, we don't know a specific end date for the Viral Icons offering, however the retailer notes you'll only be able to snap it up while stocks last. Most of the Boots beauty boxes tend to sell out fast, meaning when it's gone, it's gone. So, it's worth nabbing it sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
