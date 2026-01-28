Best skincare devices for lifting, sculpting and tackling fine lines and hyperpigmention

Beauty gadgets are everywhere these days, and the very best skincare devices allow you to effectively treat any number of skin concerns in the comfort of your own home, to save the time and money of going for professional treatments.

These days, there's a gadget for every skincare routine, no matter how involved or minimal it is. Whether you need to rejuvenate dry skin, calm puffy eyes, or diminish lines, you'll be able to find an effective device that can help address your concerns. "Skincare tools and devices have bridged the gap between tweakments and what topical application of skincare can deliver," agrees qualified esthetician and skin expert Fiona Brackenbury. "It’s trouble-free to up the ante with skincare tools and devices as they are easy to use, non-invasive, and have no downtime. Even better, you have the luxury of using these tools in the comfort of your own home."

From the best red light therapy devices to the best microcurrent tools and more, we've tried and tested the skincare tech that's really worth investing in. Plus, we've also consulted with top dermatologists for expert insight on how to select the right skincare devices for your needs.

The best skincare devices, chosen by our beauty team

Best red light therapy devices

Best cleansing and exfoliating devices

Best sculpting and lifting devices

How we tested the best skincare devices

There is a vast spectrum of skincare devices, from manual roller tools to high-tech LED masks and everything in between. Because of this, each device in this guide was tested differently, depending on its own specific treatment protocols and how long you have to use each to begin seeing results. We looked closely at:

Effects on our skin: The most important factor! We played close attention to how each tool worked its magic and what differences we noticed from using each one, how long it took to see results, and how dramatic the results were.

Ease of use: The main appeal of the best skincare devices is being able to use them quickly and easily from home, so we really wanted to see if each product is simple to operate and easy to use regularly without feeling like a chore.

Durability: Skincare devices can be pricey, so it's important to invest in one that will last well and can be used very regularly without breaking or malfunctioning. We used each tool over various periods of time to ensure that they work just as well with every use.

Value for money: We carefully considered whether each device on this list is truly worth the purchase. Most powerful and effective skincare devices don't come cheap, which is why we assessed whether the price tag is justified for each tool to give you our honest verdict.

Skincare device FAQs, answered

What are the best skincare devices for different concerns?

Selecting the best skincare device for anti-aging depends on what aspects of the skin you would like to target. Use this handy guide to determine which type of device is best suited to your needs and the results you're after:

Facial steamers: Are useful for diminishing fine lines because they "help hydrate, clean pores, exfoliate, and allow for better absorption of skin care products into the face," says Dr. Thomas Griffin of Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting.

Are useful for diminishing fine lines because they "help hydrate, clean pores, exfoliate, and allow for better absorption of skin care products into the face," says Dr. Thomas Griffin of Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting. Microneedles: Can help soften lines by creating tiny injuries in the skin to stimulate a wound healing response, driving collagen and elastin production. Best of all, you don't have to use a microneedle device all that often. Dr. Griffin suggests, "Once a week followed by a quality serum or mask can give a beautiful glow to the skin."

Can help soften lines by creating tiny injuries in the skin to stimulate a wound healing response, driving collagen and elastin production. Best of all, you don't have to use a microneedle device all that often. Dr. Griffin suggests, "Once a week followed by a quality serum or mask can give a beautiful glow to the skin." Dermaplaning: This is "sort of like shaving, but a little deeper," explains Dr. Griffin. Dermaplaning tools exfoliate the top layer of skin while also removing any unwanted fuzz, leaving skin smoother. It also primes the skin for optimal makeup and skincare product application.

This is "sort of like shaving, but a little deeper," explains Dr. Griffin. Dermaplaning tools exfoliate the top layer of skin while also removing any unwanted fuzz, leaving skin smoother. It also primes the skin for optimal makeup and skincare product application. LED light: Is deemed as a safe anti-inflammatory to stimulate collagen and yield smoother skin. "I am a fan of LED masks but, just like the microcurrent devices, consistency is key to see results. Be sure to get a good quality mask and not all LED masks are created equally," says Brackenbury. Different colors impart different results – red lights spur collagen production and circulation, while blue lights tackle bacteria. Many light therapy devices are approved for at-home use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Is deemed as a safe anti-inflammatory to stimulate collagen and yield smoother skin. "I am a fan of LED masks but, just like the microcurrent devices, consistency is key to see results. Be sure to get a good quality mask and not all LED masks are created equally," says Brackenbury. Different colors impart different results – red lights spur collagen production and circulation, while blue lights tackle bacteria. Many light therapy devices are approved for at-home use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Microcurrent devices: Stimulate facial muscles and increase cellular activity to increase circulation and lymphatic drainage. It's like a workout for your face. There isn't much research on the long-term efficacy of microcurrent devices; however, these treatments have been prominent for decades. "Some microcurrent tools can put enough energy to lightly contract the muscles on the face, thereby strengthening them and giving a lifting effect," says Dr. Griffin.

Stimulate facial muscles and increase cellular activity to increase circulation and lymphatic drainage. It's like a workout for your face. There isn't much research on the long-term efficacy of microcurrent devices; however, these treatments have been prominent for decades. "Some microcurrent tools can put enough energy to lightly contract the muscles on the face, thereby strengthening them and giving a lifting effect," says Dr. Griffin. Massage tools: Be it a jade roller, cylindrical wand, gua sha, or electric gadget, massage devices are a safe, inexpensive way to improve circulation, skin tone, texture, and aid product penetration. Massage devices can be used with lotions, serums, and oils and are low-risk. Using a cold jade roller will also reduce any puffiness around the eyes, since cold acts as an anti-inflammatory.

Be it a jade roller, cylindrical wand, gua sha, or electric gadget, massage devices are a safe, inexpensive way to improve circulation, skin tone, texture, and aid product penetration. Massage devices can be used with lotions, serums, and oils and are low-risk. Using a cold jade roller will also reduce any puffiness around the eyes, since cold acts as an anti-inflammatory. Laser and IPL: "Hair removal lasers work by targeting pigment in the hair follicle; anti-aging lasers work in many different ways but primarily through controlled injury and collagen stimulation," says Dr Nazarian. These function similarly to professional-grade lasers but are more labor-intensive since they use less energy.

"Hair removal lasers work by targeting pigment in the hair follicle; anti-aging lasers work in many different ways but primarily through controlled injury and collagen stimulation," says Dr Nazarian. These function similarly to professional-grade lasers but are more labor-intensive since they use less energy. Microdermabrasion: Are small but mighty vacuums for the face. They slough off dead skin cells, increase blood flow, and revitalize natural cell renewal. Which can help tackle dullness, dark spots, and rough texture – all while helping purge blackheads and pore congestion.



What to look for when shopping for skincare devices

Knowing what skincare concerns you'd like to target is only half the battle when it comes to selecting the right skincare device.

"When selecting a skincare gadget, you must research the product thoroughly. Look at the company, the product, and what you want," says Taya Amber, skincare specialist and founder of TA MediSpa, "If you want to avoid the time-consuming and expensive 'skincare trial and error', I recommend asking your trusted beautician or cosmetologist for product consultation. During this consultation, you should also ask which gadgets are suitable for you because, like skincare products and treatments, most beauty gadgets have contraindications."

Beyond that, Amber highly recommends doing your due diligence and researching everything you can about the product and the company itself. You'll want to answer questions such as: "Is [the] product FDA approved? How many awards or nominations has the product/company received? How many customers have bought their products and left reviews, [are they positive/legitimate]? Does the product suit your skin type and concerns?" she says.

"This level of research and questioning may seem natural for some and overwhelming for others. However, in order to ensure that you are investing in a good product, it must be done. After all, the gadget will be in contact with your skin, and you want it to be safe as well as effective," says Amber.

Do skincare devices work?

"In general, at-home skin care devices are meant for long-term, consistent use. In the majority of cases, marked results are not achievable because these tools are relatively underpowered to avoid risk in untrained hands," says Dr Griffin, "They are best used as an adjuvant to real, medical grade treatments as a means to maintain and enhance your results."

Dr. Griffin recommends finding a 'happy medium' when purchasing such tools. If you're considering dropping thousands on a skincare device, Dr. Griffin says, "It's worth spending that money for a trained physician who has the experience and the proper tools to get the best result." Amber adds: "Fine lines, loose, sagging skin, and other skincare concerns cannot be treated with gadgets. Beauty gadgets are great for maintaining your skin post-treatment, but they are not a substitute for professional technology used in clinics." Dr. Nazarian explains how you can maximize their benefits:

Stick with it : "Consistency is key. Even if you’re using a device less often due to sensitivity, using it long-term will yield better results. Many results are long-term, such as permanent hair reduction and collagen stimulation. Others are temporary, and for chronic conditions, such as acne and rosacea, should be continued regularly to maintain results. Wait at least six weeks before anticipating any noticeable clinical change."

: "Consistency is key. Even if you’re using a device less often due to sensitivity, using it long-term will yield better results. Many results are long-term, such as permanent hair reduction and collagen stimulation. Others are temporary, and for chronic conditions, such as acne and rosacea, should be continued regularly to maintain results. Wait at least six weeks before anticipating any noticeable clinical change." Reinforce with products : "Some are equivalent to topicals, some are more effective. Many medical-grade devices can improve some skin conditions quickly – but even many topicals will have efficacy over time, although they typically require more time to produce a noticeable clinical result."

: "Some are equivalent to topicals, some are more effective. Many medical-grade devices can improve some skin conditions quickly – but even many topicals will have efficacy over time, although they typically require more time to produce a noticeable clinical result." Know its specs: "Read all the instructions thoroughly before using a device – many require prep to be effective, such as laser hair removal, which requires shaving beforehand. Use common sense when taking a device to your skin. [Mistakes include] using it on the wrong skin type or hair type, not using it for long enough, not adjusting the frequency of use when faced with irritation, and not protecting the eyes or using eyewear when using devices that can damage vision."

Essentially, it's key to manage your expectations accordingly when using skincare devices. Don't count on them to be the end-all-be-all solution to minimizing skincare concerns. But by using them in conjunction with other tried-and-true methods, whether home-based or from a clinic, you can achieve results.