Budget to Blowout: These are the four LED masks our beauty team swears by for youthfully radiant skin

Used by celebrities and beauty editors alike, LED masks have become one of the most spoken about beauty technologies in recent years – and for very good reason.

The best red light therapy devices utilises wavelengths (typically red or near-infrared) to target an array of skin concerns, from fine lines to hyperpigmentation, making it a popular choice for many. As Dr Maryam Zamani, founder of MZ Clinic and MZ Skin, explains: "Red light therapy is a non-invasive, science-backed way to support your skin’s natural repair and rejuvenation. Essentially, the skin’s cells absorb specific wavelengths of light and use that energy to function more efficiently."

Like many other beauty innovations, LED masks often boast triple digit price tags that require a shopper to splurge. With more affordable options starting to hit the market, you might be wondering which gadgets are actually worth parting ways with your money for. Fortunately, that's where the woman&home beauty team come into play, as we hail four masks that we rely on for rejuvenating the health of our skin – and will suit every budget.

The four LED masks our team relies on for youthfully radiant skin

It's no secret that light therapy devices can set you back a pretty penny, so it's wise for you to scrub up on everything you should know about LED masks before deciding which device is worth your investment.

For example, there's plenty of red light therapy benefits to make the most of by incorporating an LED mask into your skincare routine – from its ability to boost collagen and improving skin texture to repairing damage and supercharging your skincare formulas.

So, with all of this in mind (and having tried an array of different masks on the market) our beauty team are here to share the LED masks that they deem worthy of a spot in your shopping basket – with an option under £100 up to a luxury buy for those wanting to splurge.

Budget LED Mask

High street retailer, Boots, is the name behind one of the most affordable LED masks on the market and after hearing lots of people talking about it, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett got her hands on it a few months ago. The device in question is Boots LED face mask, which will set you back just £100 (and has often been spotted in the sale for just £50).

Upon first impressions, unlike other LED masks I own which are made from flexible silicone, this design boasts a solid plastic exterior that is moulded to fit the curvature of your complexion which makes for comfortable wear. That said, personally, I find that I have to lay down whilst the treatment is in session, in order to prevent the mask from slipping.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As for the treatment itself, it arrives equipped with four different light modes, (red, pink, yellow and green) which each work to target a plethora of skin concerns – such as minimising signs of ageing and brightening the skin. With consistent use, I noticed differences to my skin such as minimised blemishes and hyperpigmentation, a more even skin tone and an overall brighter-looking appearance.

Budget-Friendly Boots LED Face Mask £50 at Boots.com RRP: £100 | Light wavelengths: Red light (625±10nm), Yellow light (580±10nm), Green light (520±10nm), Purple light (380±10nm) With frequent use, this mask aims to improve and rejuvenate the skin, unlocking a radiant and youthful-looking complexion. For your 15-minute session, you'll get to choose between four different light therapy settings dependent on your main skin concerns. Red works to visibly reduce signs of ageing, yellow brightens the skin, green evens the complexion and pink minimises the appearance of pores. Buy if: You're wanting to try an LED mask out for the first time, or you're on the hunt for an affordable device that offers multiple light settings.

Low Mid-Price LED Mask

After trying so many LED light therapy masks over the years, Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor has revealed the device that has managed to stay in her routine the longest – Silk'n's LED Face EMS Mask.

In terms of comfort, this mask is one of the highest she's used: "Comfort-wise, it's probably an 8 out of 10 - which is pretty good for these notoriously awkward-to-wear beauty devices. It has a strap along the top that goes around the top of your head, and then one down the bottom that come together at the back of your neck, so you have a lot of control over how to wear it and what makes the most comfortable tightness for you. The flexible rubber material of the mask also helps, as it really moulds around your face."

As for the settings of the mask, Aleesha notes that there are several to choose from: "You can really customise it to what you need and get the most out of the mask, with settings that target everything from anti-ageing and brighter skin to redness and blemishes. Each setting carries out a 10-minute treatment, perfect for fitting into my routine while I'm getting ready for bed or sometimes even in the morning while I'm getting dressed."

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

The aspect that sets this LED mask out from the crowd, and what Aleesha thinks makes it really worth the money, is the inclusion of EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) technology. Aleesha says: "While you're wearing the mask, you can set the EMS to anything from 1-8 (I usually go for 3 or 4 because anything above that can get spicy), and it'll then alternate between the different EMS points throughout the 10-minute red light therapy treatment, to help boost collagen and improve circulation for firmer and more lifted skin. It's a two-in-one for me, and means that I don't have to carry out another treatment after using."

As per Aleesha, it is worth noting that it can sometimes be on sensitive eye regions: "The points around the eyes can be slightly too strong for me, so if I'm feeling particularly sensitive, I'll just fold up a piece of tissue to cover them and let the rest of the mask do its work. It's a reliable and multitasking mask that I genuinely enjoy using."

Mid-Price LED Mask Silk'n LED Face EMS Mask £299 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £299 | Light wavelengths: Red light (633nm), Dark red light (660nm), Amber light (605nm), Blue light (405nm), Near-infrared light (830nm), Deep near-infrared light (1072nm) Designed to provide professional-grade results from the comfort of your own home, Silk'n's flexible LED mask combines light therapy with EMS technology in order to target a range of skin concerns. The device delivers a 10-minute 'facial workout' massaging effect using Electrical Muscle Stimulation electrodes to sculpt, lift and contour your complexion. Additionally, it's also equipped with 243 LED light bulbs and a range of modes to help target visible signs of ageing and blemish redness. Buy if: If you're looking for a comfortable, 2-in-1 device that offers the benefits of both LED masks and EMS.

High Mid-Price LED Mask

At-home LED devices are nothing new to Fiona McKim's, Beauty Channel Editor, skincare routine, she says: "It’s hard to believe it now that having your own LED mask feels as ordinary as owning a coffee machine, but when DRx SpectraLite FaceWare launched in 2020, light therapy was mostly something you had to visit a clinic for."

This LED mask might've been a trailblazer, but there's much more Fiona has to applaud about it: "While SpectraLite is pricy, it is so genuinely easy to use that you’ll be far more likely to get your money’s worth by actually using it. It’s light, wireless, hugs your face comfortably and doesn’t slip around, plus treatment time is three mere minutes. You can see properly through the eyeholes too (surprisingly rare), so I just pop it on and get on with doing something else."

(Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim)

Convenience aside, this mask doesn't stop there, as Fiona notes: "All the technical boxes are ticked, with powerful FDA-approved LED - 100 red lights and 62 blue and treatment options for blemish clearing, collagen boosting, or both at the same time. It also looks fancy, comes with a chic, silky storage pouch, and has fast, easy charging. An OG that’s yet to be bettered, in my opinion."

Mid-Price Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Spectralite Faceware Pro 1 Device View at Sephora UK $435 at Amazon RRP: £465 | Light wavelengths: Red light (630nm), Near Infrared light (880nm), Amber light (605nm), Blue light (415nm) This wearable, hands-free device combines 62 LED lights in blue mode and 100 LED lights in red mode to target a plethora of different skin concerns. Boasting a shorter treatment time than most other masks (at just 3 minutes), this device encourages a brighter, more even complexion with minimised appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, the red light works to leave the skin feeling firmer, while the blue light improves the appearance of blemishes and discolouration. Buy if: You normally struggle to stick with beauty devices

Blowout LED Mask

When it comes to the blowout option, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has been testing one of the priciest LED masks on the market – MZ Skin's LED 2.0 Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask. Despite a newbie to red light therapy, this device has worked its way into Naomi's weekly routine, she says: "Featuring a range of different light settings (including red, blue and green) as well as two LED treatments to target acne or the signs of ageing, MZ Skin's LightMax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0 is quite the powerhouse to have in your kit."

However, it was the evident results of the mask that left Naomi impressed, she reveals: "I've noticed such a difference in my complexion, stubborn redness from past breakouts looks so reduced, and the overall glow and tone of my skin is really quite remarkable compared to what it was even just a few weeks ago. My skin looks brighter and feels so smooth to the touch."

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

As for a slight downside, Naomi notes: "I will say this mask isn't the most comfortable experience in the world, as the fixed eye holes do dig in a little around my brown bones and under eyes, but 10 minutes of mild discomfort feels like a small price to pay for the lessening of spot marks that I've been trying to banish for months." That said, Naomi praises the mask's aesthetics: "While all masks look somewhat horror movie-esque when on, I love the pink colour of this mask and the cute little bag it comes in, both of which I think encourage me to use it often, as I really enjoy the ritual of it all."

Blowout Buy MZ Skin LED 2.0 Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $950 at Moda Operandi RRP: £750 | Light wavelengths: Acne mode - Blue light (415nm), Red light (633nm), Anti-Ageing mode - Near Infrared light (830nm), Red light (633nm) Using the same wavelengths as professional clinic machines, MZ Skin's LED 2.0 LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask offers two non-invasive treatment modes depending on your complexion's needs. The Anti-Ageing Mode uses red light with infrared to encourage smoother and firmer-looking skin, whilst the Blemish Mode combines red and blue LED light to help clarify and balance the skin. Buy if: You have blemish-prone skin or stubborn pigmentation marks and are willing to splurge on a luxury device.

Your LED mask FAQs, answered by the experts

Want some more intel on what LED masks are and what they do? You've come to the right place as we've quizzed the experts on everything you need to know before you invest in a red light therapy device...

How does red light therapy work within the skin?

So, how do LED masks actually work? Dr Maryam Zamani, founder of MZ Clinic and MZ skin, explains: "Different wavelengths of light penetrate the skin at different depths. Because these wavelengths work at different layers, they complement each other — red light refines the surface, while near-infrared light strengthens the foundation beneath. Together, they improve texture, tone, firmness, and overall skin resilience."

Dr Priya Verma, award-winning aesthetics doctor and Art Clinic founder, adds: "Red light therapy works by delivering specific wavelengths of light that are absorbed by the mitochondria within skin cells, effectively boosting cellular energy production. Clinically, this translates to improved skin texture, better elasticity and enhanced wound healing."

When combining this with deeper penetrating near-infrared light, Verma explains that you can expect to see "improvements in tissue repair, reduced inflammation and faster recovery following treatments, all without causing thermal damage to the skin."

How often should a red-light mask be used to see results?

"Red light therapy works best when it is used consistently, as the skin requires regular exposure to light to stimulate repair and rejuvenation over time. For most people, three to five sessions per week provide enough stimulation to see meaningful improvements without overuse," Dr Maryam Zamani explains. Zamani adds: "With consistent use, early changes are often noticeable within two to four weeks."

Where should a red-light mask sit within a skincare routine?

It can be tricky to know how to incorporate this gadget into your skincare routine, however Dr Maryam Zamani advises: "Red light therapy is most effective when applied to clean, product-free skin. Begin by cleansing the skin to create a clean canvas for the rest of your skincare ritual. This step removes impurities, exfoliates dead skin cells, and balances the skin’s pH level."

For post-LED mask use, Dr Priya Verma advises: "After your LED session is the ideal time to apply hydrating and reparative ingredients, as the skin is more receptive. Hyaluronic acid, peptides, growth factors and barrier-supporting moisturisers work particularly well post-LED."

As for what formulas you should be avoiding, Verma suggests: "I generally advise avoiding strong exfoliating acids or retinoids immediately before light therapy, especially for sensitive or rosacea-prone skin, to minimise irritation and support optimal skin recovery."