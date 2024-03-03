10 red light therapy benefits, according to skin doctors

Understanding red light therapy benefits will shed some light on why it’s such a popular treatment. It’s not just the Instagram factor, these devices really can make a huge difference to your complexion.

The best red light therapy devices are expensive, so, understandably, you want to ensure the investment is worth it. Knowing what light therapy is is also key to understanding these red light therapy benefits. “LED (Light Emitting Diode) is a type of light treatment that utilises visible and/or infrared light to promote skin rejuvenation,” explains Dermatologist Dr. Alexis Granite. “It’s a very versatile treatment, suitable for many different types of patients."

Here, Dr Granite plus two other skin experts share their top red light therapy benefits that you should know before buying a red light therapy device.

10 incredible red light therapy benefits you need to know about

1. Building collagen production

This was the main benefit that all experts mentioned - red light therapy will speed up collagen production, which will leave skin firmer. An increase in collagen (which naturally depletes as we age) has a whole host of extra benefits-within-benefits, explains skin expert and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Maeve O'Sullivan.

"Red light therapy has been shown to stimulate the production of collagen, a crucial protein for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness," she explains. "Increased collagen can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a smoother, plumper, and more elastic complexion."

2. Repairing damage

It's worryingly easy to damage your skin, either from sun exposure or overloading it with high-potency ingredients like retinol or skincare acids. One of the most impressive red light therapy benefits is its power to heal and repair skin. According to O'Sullivan, "Red light therapy accelerates the healing process by promoting cellular repair and regeneration.

Red light is believed to stimulate the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which provides energy for cellular activities, facilitating faster recovery from wounds or skin injuries."

3. Hydrating skin

According to surgeon and facial aesthetics doctor Dr Maryam Zamani, red light therapy will also soothe damaged skin by boosting hydration.

"Evidence shows that light therapy can help the skin retain moisture by promoting the production of hyaluronic acid," she says. "Well-hydrated skin tends to appear plumper and healthier, which in turn will help you look younger."

4. Improving skin texture

"Red light therapy enhances blood flow and promotes cellular regeneration, contributing to improved skin tone and texture," says O'Sullivan.

"It can also help minimise the appearance of blemishes, scars, and uneven pigmentation, leading to a more even and radiant complexion."

5. Calming inflammation

"Red and blue light helps calm inflammation by targeting the skin's oil glands," explains Dr Zamano. O Sullivan agrees, explaining that "red light therapy has anti-inflammatory effects, helping to calm and soothe irritated skin. This can be beneficial for individuals with conditions such as rosacea or redness, providing relief and promoting a more even skin tone."

Inflammation can also leave your face looking puffier, which leads us to...

6. De-puffing

O'Sullivan explains that there's another one of those red light therapy benefits-in-a-benefit. "Red light therapy enhances hydration by stimulating cellular activity.

This in turn promotes lymphatic drainage, which can lead to a reduction in facial puffiness - this can be noticeable immediately after the session."

7. Improving circulation

"Red light therapy improves blood circulation, ensuring that oxygen and nutrients reach the skin cells more efficiently," says O'Sullivan, explaining that, "enhanced circulation can contribute to a healthier complexion and a natural glow."

8. Strengthening sensitive skin

The repairing red light therapy benefits, as well as circulation and collagen production, will help strengthen your skin. This also means that LED can have an extra calming influence on your skincare routine for sensitive skin.

"The red light strengthens and firms the skin to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin," explains Dr Zamani. "This makes LED a wonderful device to help soothe redness-prone, sore or sensitive skin."

9. Supercharging other skin treatments

"The great thing about light therapy is it can be combined with many other treatments," explains Dr Granite. "We often use red light therapy in my clinic following procedures to calm the skin. It can be a great standalone treatment, but it also works brilliantly when combined with other treatments such as facials and micro-needling, to amplify their effects.”

Dr. Zamani agrees that this red light therapy benefit applies to your at-home skincare routine too. "LED red therapy can enhance the penetration of skincare products into the skin. This allows for a better absorption of active ingredients which can be applied immediately after use."

10. Boosting hair growth

Dr Zamani explains that one of the lesser-known red light therapy benefits is its ability to encourage hair growth.

"Some individuals experiencing hair loss or thinning hair may use red light therapy to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair regrowth," she advises.

Which is the most immediate red light therapy benefit?

While the slow and steady approach works best when it comes to your complexion, if you're spending hundreds of pounds on the best skincare devices, you're probably going to want to see some results. So, which of the red light therapy benefits kick in quickest?

"The most immediate effect will be a radiant glow immediately after the session, increased hydration and reduction in puffiness," explains O'Sullivan. "Red light therapy's ability to boost cellular energy also contributes to a radiant glow immediately after the session."

Dr Zamani agrees that you'll see an immediate glow in your skin after just one use. "Red light improves blood circulation to the skin, so the skin appears more youthful and radiant immediately after treatment. It can penetrate deeper in the skin in comparison to other treatments and as a result, skin will appear more lifted and smoother, shortly after treatment."

The 3 best red light therapy devices, according to our senior beauty editor