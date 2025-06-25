When are peonies in season? A professional florist reveals the best time to grab a bunch

The widespread love for peonies is hard to deny, which is why when it hits peony season, every florist and supermarket is full to bursting with the elegant blooms. But when exactly is peony season, and when does it end?

Whether you grow peonies at home every year or eagerly await their arrival at the shops, there's nothing like the excitement of seeing the first blooms of the season. They're a flower that can liven up your home and make your garden look expensive on a budget.

It is, however, all too easy to miss that special time frame when the peonies are looking their best and are readily available to purchase. So to avoid the heartache of missing out, we chatted to an expert florist about the timings of peonies and how to be on the ball every year to ensure you have a chance to enjoy them.

When are peonies in season in the UK?

Peonies are a great addition to any garden as one of the plants you can grow from a bulb. They are, however, flowers with narrow blooming windows. Which is why knowing when they're in season is more crucial.

"Peony season in the UK typically begins in late April to early May. It’s one of the most anticipated floral periods of the year, as peonies are beloved by many for their lush blooms and delicate fragrance," explains Tatiana Sergeenko, Founder of Floritta.

"With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, the first buds begin to open. Weather variations, particularly temperature and sunlight, can cause the season to shift slightly earlier or later each year," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tatiana points out that each peony flower generally blooms for about 7 to 10 days. However, you can plant a mix of early, midseason and late-blooming varieties to create a blooming window that can last as long as 6 weeks.

She continues, "Woodland peonies bloom earliest in early spring, followed by tree peonies in mid to late spring, and herbaceous and Itoh (intersectional) peonies bloom from late spring into early summer."

Tatiana Sergeenko Social Links Navigation Floristry expert Tatiana is the founder of Floritta, a London-based floral brand and a top-rated seller on the Flowwow gifting marketplace for the past four years. With 10+ years of experience in floristry, she has grown her flower shop into a full-scale service that connects people through meaningful flower deliveries across the city.

What month is best to buy peonies?

If you're looking to add personality to your home with some elegant peonies, then there is a certain time of year you'll have to be on the lookout.

"Peonies remain highly popular and are among the top trending flowers in the UK for 2025, with major florists reporting a 75% year-over-year increase in sales," says Tatiana.

"The best months to buy peonies are May and June, when the blooms are especially fresh, lush, and available in a wide variety of colours and cultivars. It’s the perfect time to enjoy peonies in bouquets and floral arrangements," she continues.

During this season, local florists and growers, even supermarkets, will have the highest availability, which helps reduce imported flowers and will also mean lower prices.

"In the 2025 UK market, a single peony stem costs on average between £2 and £3, depending on the sales channel and presentation. Peonies in season are ideal for bouquets, wedding flowers, and all kinds of floral décor," says Tatiana.

What month do peonies flower in the UK?

Most of the alluring plants in your garden will have a certain time frame during the year when they bloom and look their very best. Peonies are no different.

"In most parts of the UK, peonies begin to flower in May and continue through to the end of June. The peak bloom tends to be mid-May to early June, but depending on the weather and the specific varieties planted, some peonies may keep blooming into late June," explains Tatiana.

"Certain varieties are known for flowering early. Fernleaf peonies, for example, can start as early as late April. Tree peonies and hybrids like Paeonia 'Claire de Lune' with their pale yellow blooms are also among the earlier types," she adds.

Other varieties flower into June and sometimes early July, such as 'Coral Supreme' or 'Dinner Plate', both of which offer large fragrant blooms in vibrant shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAQs

What time of year can you buy peonies?

Should you be a lover of having flowers around the house, it's important to know when you can get your hands on a stunning bunch of peonies. We'd also recommend knowing how to keep your cut flowers fresher for longer, so you get more enjoyment out of your blooms, too!

"Peonies are most readily available for purchase from late April through to the end of June. This is the heart of their natural blooming season, when they’re at their fullest, most fragrant, and easiest to find in a wide variety of colours and forms," says Tatiana. "Occasionally, you might spot peonies on the market outside of this window — in July or even August — but these are typically imported varieties."

There are imported peonies from the Netherlands, France, Italy and South Africa; however, whilst these do help meet demands, they won't match the quality of homegrown flowers. This is the way that UK florists and supermarkets can often stock peonies year-round.

"They tend to be less fragrant, with smaller heads and a narrower range of colours. That’s why spring and early summer remain the very best time to enjoy the beauty of peonies," finishes Tatiana.

Peonies are some of the best flowers for stepping up your interior design game. Interior Designer Kelly Hoppen often shares her tips for styling the blooms around your home. They can instantly elevate a space, making it feel both more luxurious and homely.