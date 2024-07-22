Kelly Hoppen shares her simple styling tip to 'brighten the home' on a budget

Finding ways to change up your home when you're on a budget can feel challenging. Luckily, interior designer Kelly Hoppen has shared her super easy styling tip for bringing a new lease of life to your home.

There's no denying that staying up to date with the latest interior design trends can feel expensive, which is why knowing how to transform your room on a budget and collecting small interior styling tips can be the perfect solution when you want a simple refresh.

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen is here to tell you that something as small as fresh flowers can brighten up your space and offer you many options for decorating to help make your home look more expensive.

Kelly Hoppen's flower styling tip to brighten your home

Taking to her Instagram, Kelly Hoppen shares with her followers the perfect customisable home accessory for injecting a little life into your home.

She says, "I absolutely love peony season, and here’s how you can brighten the home (and make it smell delightful) with some simple, cream peonies."

Starting the video with a stunning display of white peonies in a large glass vase, Kelly sets out to demonstrate all the different ways you can add a flower arrangement to each room of your home. She explains, "My favourite is a peony, each one of these buds will open so big that there are various ways that you can do it."

"What I’ve decided to do with this with being in the country is to put into one of my baskets from QVC which I love. Cut them a little bit lower like that then you get different heights. And for me, that’s just really simple and really beautiful," Kelly says.

A vase is just the tip of the iceberg. If you want to spread the flowers into numerous rooms and know how to keep your cut flowers alive for longer, then you can split up the bouquet.

Kelly shows a small glass vase with a single flower in it, she says, "You could actually have these next to your bed. If you’ve then got people coming for supper you can bring them down and put them down the centre of the table, sort of slightly at a different angle."

Even if you're more into a maximalism look, the interior designer shows a unique two-spouted vase in which she places two individual stems. "This is a great vase which I’ve had for years, so it’s sort of slightly retro. You’ll have to gauge what sort of height you’ll want them. I normally do one higher and one lower," explains Kelly.

Should you be looking to keep the budget down or perhaps don't own lots of varying-sized vases, then Kelly says old jars are a great option. You don't have to spend a bomb to make your home look expensive, being thrifty and reusing things is the way forward.

"These are old jars which I collect, so these could be really cool. And you don’t need to fill a vase like hugely with a lot of flowers because even one flower in there looks really beautiful but I’ll add a couple of extras here," she finishes.

Flower arrangement accessories

The best part? It doesn't just have to be peonies, especially if you don't grow peonies at home because they can be expensive, you can swap them out for your favourite flower or greenery.

One user comments, "I'm old fashioned and I love a red rose, although gerberas come in a colourful 2nd."

Why not take some roses from your garden the next time you prune your rose bush for maximised blooming?

With your home looking brighter and more inviting why not try out some of the biggest interior colour trends of the year and paint a statement wall in your home? This is another low-budget way of completely transforming a space and giving it a refresh with minimal effort.