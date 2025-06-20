Eva Mendes' retro pink kitchen proves how timelessly chic and playful this hue can be

It's no secret that celebs are often ahead of the trends when it comes to home design, and Eva Mendes' bold yet beautiful kitchen is nothing but proof of that.

Pink is revered as one of the most significant happy paint colours for any room and has long since been making a comeback into the world of interior design. Although it can often be seen as a tricky colour to master, when used correctly, the right shade can make a space look not only inviting but expensive.

Confident colour choices are making a resurgence, with colour-drenching central spaces in our home going hand in hand. Which is what makes Eva's retro salmon pink kitchen not only ahead of the latest kitchen trends but also a wonderful display of joyful hues in action.

Eva Mendes' pink kitchen offers colour inspiration

If you're up for breaking some design rules for a more characterful kitchen, Eva Mendes has just the decor inspiration for you.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram @evamendes, the Hitch star showed off her high-gloss salmon pink cabinets with a matching retro 50s-esque fridge freezer. And of course, her matching metallic pink co-ord to really seal the deal.

Breaking up the colour drenching of the cabinets is the captivating Italian rose marble, which acts as both a countertop and splashback in the space. This not only adds to the functionality but also elevates the cohesiveness scheme to another level.

"We’re seeing a resurgence of classic Italian marbles that bring an element of heritage and timeless beauty to modern spaces," says Urvashi Agarwal, Creative Director of Stone World London.

"The revival of pink, peach, and red tones speaks to a broader appreciation for warmth, nostalgia, and organic richness in material choices," he continues.

Calcatta Rose marble, similar to one used in Eva's kitchen, is a fantastic way of participating in the pink trend but in a more subtle way. Urvashi points out how it offers elegance and just the right amount of warmth and sophistication with its blush tones.

There is, of course, also the option to take more direct inspiration and make your kitchen look expensive with a total pink overhaul.

"Pink is a bold paint colour choice for kitchen cabinets, but it can feel timeless in the right setting," says Tamara Kelly, w&h's Lifestyle Editor. "Especially if it's your favourite colour and therefore is present in other rooms to continue the flow throughout the rest of your house."

"Of course, if painting the cabinets is a step too far, you can introduce one of the best pink paint colours to walls or add freestanding furniture pieces that offer a soft approach to using such a statement shade."

If you're not quite ready to fully transform your kitchen, then opting for pink accessories or smaller painted surfaces will have a similarly fabulous effect. One that we're sure even Eva would approve of.

Get the look: Eva Mendes' pink kitchen

Is pink really not your thing? Well, it wasn't Eva's last year either, as she previously had a retro yellow kitchen before turning to the pink side. Whichever you prefer, these bold kitchens show just how easy and fun it is to introduce a little playful colour to add personality to your home.