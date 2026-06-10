Lynsey Crombie just showed us the easiest way to deep-clean a mouldy washing machine seal

It might not be the most glamorous cleaning job in the home, but making sure your washing machine is properly cleaned is extremely important to keep mould and mildew away.

During summer, reducing mould buildup in your washing machine is probably a bigger issue than you ever thought it would be. When the high temperatures hit, your machine is particularly vulnerable to stubborn moisture and damp smells. But how exactly can you get a proper clean on such an awkward area like the seal in your washing machine?

As always, the experts are here to help. Lynsey Crombie, aka the Queen of Clean, has shared her top tips for getting a thorough clean to keep your clothes free from mould and nasty odours.

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

You may very well know how to clean a washing machine, but when it comes to cleaning the rubber seal, you'll need more specific methods.

"Got a dirty washing machine rubber seal? I've got you covered!" starts Lynsey, via her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean.

"Tip number one, mix bicarbonate of soda with a little water to make a paste, grab a small scrubbing brush and work it around the seal. Leave it for fifteen minutes and then run a rinse cycle," she explains.

And if you've been wondering why your washing machine smells so bad, you might be dealing with some more stubborn dirt and grime in the seal. Luckily, Lynsey has just the thing for that, too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Tip number two, this one's really good for mould and mildew marks. Soak some kitchen roll in white vinegar and press it onto the marks. Leave it for fifteen minutes, then remove and run a rinse cycle. And just like that, you're done!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For cleaning like this, you don't really need to use your luxury cleaning products; simpler, natural solutions are best. Just make sure you're using them properly.

"A quick note: vinegar is acidic, but using it occasionally and for a short period like this is generally fine for the rubber seal. I wouldn’t leave it on for hours or use it excessively, and always follow with a rinse cycle afterwards," Lynsey warns.

"These quick jobs make such a difference and help keep your machine looking and smelling fresh," she finishes.

While you needn't add this to your daily cleaning habits, keeping on top of the seal will ensure you don't have a bigger job on your hands further down the line.

Along with keeping your machine clean, it's important to know what you shouldn't be putting in your appliance. Whilst these things might seem perfectly fine to clean this way, doing so can damage your machine and even the items.