The DeMellier summer sale just started - and yes, the New York tote is reduced

Unless you've been living under a rock recently, you've probably come across one of DeMellier's hugely popular Quiet Luxury handbags.

The Princess of Wales favours the £415 Small Hudson style or the Nano Montreal, plus superstars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt all love the bestselling New York tote.

The handbags are rarely reduced, so you can imagine how excited I was when an email arrived in my inbox to say a summer sale has just started. Often with summer sale shopping, you have to be prepared to shop pieces that are a little wintry, but DeMellier have included some dreamy raffia and canvas bags that will look amazing on the beach this summer, as well as two colourways of the beloved New York tote.

We're not talking 10 or 20% off, either - I've got my eye on the leopard print Miami bag, which has a whopping 37% off! Shop now, thank me later.

Shop the DeMellier summer sale

With the price of designer handbags by the likes of Chanel and Gucci running into the thousands, DeMellier offers a refreshing mid-range price point for an incredibly luxurious product.

It's easy to see why the brand has fostered such an impressive fan club in recent years, and it's clearly going from strength to strength, since DeMellier's first flagship store is due to open in London's Sloane Square this autumn.