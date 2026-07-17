I normally shy away from shorts in summer, but Jennifer Lawrence’s mid-length denim style is too flattering to ignore

Styling shorts of any length can feel daunting if you're not used to getting your legs out, but mid-length shorts can be particularly divisive.

I've only ever found a couple of pairs of flattering shorts I really like, but right on cue for the hot weather, Jennifer Lawrence was pictured wearing just about the chicest pair I've ever seen.

They're the Cool Shorts by New York-based brand Still Here, which she paired with a printed white T-shirt, some Simon Miller cage sandals in red and The Row's Maud sunglasses.

It's an effortlessly stylish combination that was perfect for a day in New York, and would translate well to any summer plans you might have. The length of the shorts offers you plenty of confidence-boosting coverage and elongates the leg, plus in white, they'll work with absolutely everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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