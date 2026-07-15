Julia Roberts shows the simplest outfits are often the chicest in blue denim shorts and classic white adidas trainers

We wear our jeans every day for the rest of the year, so it makes sense that in the summer months, they're replaced by some trusty denim shorts.

Here at woman&home, we know that finding flattering shorts can be a tall order, but once you have, you'll wonder how you ever got through a heatwave without them.

Celebrities are a great place to find style inspiration, and at the top of our list this week is the one and only Julia Roberts. She was pictured last month in New York with her son Phinnaeus, and her outfit was spot on for the soaring temperatures. She teamed a pair of blue frayed hem denim shorts with a pair of adidas Stan Smith trainers, a simple black button-down shirt and a colour block crossbody bag that appears to be by Tods. It's the shorts outfit that will never date, and puts classic white trainers firmly back on the footwear agenda for summer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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