Julia Roberts shows the simplest outfits are often the chicest in blue denim shorts and classic white adidas trainers
It's the heatwave uniform I always come back to
We wear our jeans every day for the rest of the year, so it makes sense that in the summer months, they're replaced by some trusty denim shorts.
Here at woman&home, we know that finding flattering shorts can be a tall order, but once you have, you'll wonder how you ever got through a heatwave without them.
Celebrities are a great place to find style inspiration, and at the top of our list this week is the one and only Julia Roberts. She was pictured last month in New York with her son Phinnaeus, and her outfit was spot on for the soaring temperatures. She teamed a pair of blue frayed hem denim shorts with a pair of adidas Stan Smith trainers, a simple black button-down shirt and a colour block crossbody bag that appears to be by Tods. It's the shorts outfit that will never date, and puts classic white trainers firmly back on the footwear agenda for summer.
Shop the look
I love the broderie anglaise detailing at the hem of these shorts. If you find that cut off look a bit too untidy, these are for you. They've got a little bit of stretch to them, which customers seem to love, and one even wrote: "I already had a pair of these shorts from a few years ago so as soon as I saw them online again I knew I would be buying them!"
Julia's shorts are a particularly good length - they're not too short, nor are they anywhere near Bermuda length. They look a lot like these AGOLDE shorts, which are a bit of an investment, but just consider the cost per wear. From beach on holiday to running errands back home, they'll quickly become a go-to.