From J-Lo and Margot Robbie to Kate Middleton, Zimmerman is a celeb favourite – and H&M can help you channel the look for less

Zimmermann is a household name amongst high-profile celebrities, thanks to its elegant, romantic dresses, original botanical prints and feminine silhouettes. And no other brand quite does summer like them; however, our high-street favourite H&M's new collection captures all the romance of the luxury brand for less.

From Jennifer Lopez's recent outing wearing a flouncy ruffled blouse by Zimmermann to Kate Middleton's embroidered white dress she wore back in 2014, the Australian brand has a huge fan base thanks to its beautiful designs. Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes are also amongst some of the names who have been spotted wearing its standout designs.

However, capturing the Zimmermann look might not require you to spend a fortune this summer. H&M's new collection is jam-packed with fabulous florals, flouncy ruffles and delicate embroidery, all things synonymous with the designer label. And below, I've rounded up a few standout pieces that are worth adding to your summer capsule wardrobe before they're gone.