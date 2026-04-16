I check the Zara new-in page at least once a day – these 9 dresses look far more expensive than their price tag
I'm predicting that these styles will sell out fast
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Zara has long been my go-to place for seeking high-end pieces without designer price tags. And with new-in drops landing so regularly, it's become a daily ritual for me to scroll and save the standout pieces before they sell out.
And right now, I'm on the hunt for spring dresses, which has led me to add the following styles to my spring capsule wardrobe wishlist. With elevated silhouettes and refined fabrics, including lightweight linen and cotton blends, the thoughtful details, Zara's latest frocks appear far more luxurious than their price tags would suggest.
Notably, Zara's recent collections have leaned into romantic, bohemian textures and playful patterns, which feel romantically timeless, although still trend-driven. I've been eyeing up several of its lace-detailed dresses, which look like they could have sashayed off of luxury brand Chloé's runway. Not only this, but the linen-blend styles are worthwhile investments for the season ahead, with flattering cuts in muted neutral hues. There are plenty to choose from, but these 9 have caught my attention.Article continues below
9 must-have Zara dresses
The gathered waist and pleated skirt on this belted dress make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Not only does it have an ultra flattering design, but the dark chocolate brown hue feels directional and elegant too.
Polka dots have returned this season as a core part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and this ruffled dress offers the chicest way to embrace the trend. Pair with pastel accessories such as a sky blue clutch or sage green slingbacks.
Featuring a painterly sky-blue print, this viscose dress feels far more expensive than it actually is. Not only does this dress work as one of the best wedding guest dresses, but it will work for summer parties and christenings too.
When it comes to building a wardrobe that works hard through the warmer months, dresses are undeniably the backbone, and the beauty of Zara's styles is that they tap into the latest trends whilst having accessible price points.
It's also worth taking a browse of their accessories collection, with statement jewellery pieces and a range of trending shoe styles, you can create a variety of spring outfit ideas with ease.
Spring dresses are a staple and Zara's strong use of cotton and linen will also help to add breathability to your wardrobe, which are great on hot days in the office, but are just as good for packing when those sunny summer holidays come around.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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