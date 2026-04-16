I check the Zara new-in page at least once a day – these 9 dresses look far more expensive than their price tag

Zara has long been my go-to place for seeking high-end pieces without designer price tags. And with new-in drops landing so regularly, it's become a daily ritual for me to scroll and save the standout pieces before they sell out.

And right now, I'm on the hunt for spring dresses, which has led me to add the following styles to my spring capsule wardrobe wishlist. With elevated silhouettes and refined fabrics, including lightweight linen and cotton blends, the thoughtful details, Zara's latest frocks appear far more luxurious than their price tags would suggest.

Notably, Zara's recent collections have leaned into romantic, bohemian textures and playful patterns, which feel romantically timeless, although still trend-driven. I've been eyeing up several of its lace-detailed dresses, which look like they could have sashayed off of luxury brand Chloé's runway. Not only this, but the linen-blend styles are worthwhile investments for the season ahead, with flattering cuts in muted neutral hues. There are plenty to choose from, but these 9 have caught my attention.

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9 must-have Zara dresses

When it comes to building a wardrobe that works hard through the warmer months, dresses are undeniably the backbone, and the beauty of Zara's styles is that they tap into the latest trends whilst having accessible price points.

It's also worth taking a browse of their accessories collection, with statement jewellery pieces and a range of trending shoe styles, you can create a variety of spring outfit ideas with ease.

Spring dresses are a staple and Zara's strong use of cotton and linen will also help to add breathability to your wardrobe, which are great on hot days in the office, but are just as good for packing when those sunny summer holidays come around.