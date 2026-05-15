I always get compliments when I wear this chic French brand - these are the 9 new in Sezane pieces that will sell out first

You can ask me what my favourite clothing brand is, but I'm afraid I can't give you a simple answer. As a fashion editor, the thing I've learnt over the years is that different stores can give you different things, you just have to know where to look.

For occasionwear, it has to be Rixo. For shirts, With Nothing Underneath. M&S gets my vote when it comes to jeans, and if I was investing in smart workwear, I'd turn to ME+EM.

But for the rest, French clothing brand Sezane is my secret. From the chicest woven summer sandals to the Gaspard cardigan I own in more colours than I care to confess, Sezane has je ne sais quoi by the bucketload.

The Princess of Wales is a particularly big fan of Sezane's earrings, and Sienna Miller has been spotted carrying their roomy raffia 'Justine' bag on several occasions.

Tempted to try it? You've arrived at a good time, because the first drop of Sezane's summer collection just landed online.

The striking 'Riola' print is a running theme throughout, and the 'Julianne' linen shirt is already in my shopping bag. You'll be pleased to hear I'm not one to gatekeep, so I've lined up the 9 items I think will sell out soonest. The price point might be more than you'd expect to spend elsewhere on the high street, but note the organic cotton and luxurious linen fabrics. Plus, I've never bought a pair of shoes from Sezane that aren't comfy. Happy shopping...

Shop my top new in Sezane picks