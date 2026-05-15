I always get compliments when I wear this chic French brand - these are the 9 new in Sezane pieces that will sell out first
It's the label all fashion editors love
You can ask me what my favourite clothing brand is, but I'm afraid I can't give you a simple answer. As a fashion editor, the thing I've learnt over the years is that different stores can give you different things, you just have to know where to look.
For occasionwear, it has to be Rixo. For shirts, With Nothing Underneath. M&S gets my vote when it comes to jeans, and if I was investing in smart workwear, I'd turn to ME+EM.
But for the rest, French clothing brand Sezane is my secret. From the chicest woven summer sandals to the Gaspard cardigan I own in more colours than I care to confess, Sezane has je ne sais quoi by the bucketload.
The Princess of Wales is a particularly big fan of Sezane's earrings, and Sienna Miller has been spotted carrying their roomy raffia 'Justine' bag on several occasions.
Tempted to try it? You've arrived at a good time, because the first drop of Sezane's summer collection just landed online.
The striking 'Riola' print is a running theme throughout, and the 'Julianne' linen shirt is already in my shopping bag. You'll be pleased to hear I'm not one to gatekeep, so I've lined up the 9 items I think will sell out soonest. The price point might be more than you'd expect to spend elsewhere on the high street, but note the organic cotton and luxurious linen fabrics. Plus, I've never bought a pair of shoes from Sezane that aren't comfy. Happy shopping...
Shop my top new in Sezane picks
The warm colour palette of this dress just makes you dream of sun-soaked holiday days, don't you think? The split in the side means it's really easy to walk in, and the ruched detailing makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy I've seen this season.
How stylish does this easy to throw on linen shirt look with jeans? In neutral ecru, this will be a key player in your summer capsule wardrobe.
I'm a huge fan of Sezane's woven footwear. These braided sandals are pretty enough to wear with a summer wedding guest instead of heels - and that's not a swap I make lightly!
This reminds me a lot of the patchwork maxi dress that Anne Hathaway wears in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Isn't it stunning? It's made from a poplin cotton fabric, and if you think the front is good, wait until you see the crossover scalloped edge straps at the back.
An embroidered blouse is a must-have for the warmer weather, and this will add boho vibes to any pair of jeans. Try Sezane's Le Crop jeans, which are a customer favourite.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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