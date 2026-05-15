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I always get compliments when I wear this chic French brand - these are the 9 new in Sezane pieces that will sell out first

It's the label all fashion editors love

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Three models wearing Sezane new in
(Image credit: Sezane)
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You can ask me what my favourite clothing brand is, but I'm afraid I can't give you a simple answer. As a fashion editor, the thing I've learnt over the years is that different stores can give you different things, you just have to know where to look.

For occasionwear, it has to be Rixo. For shirts, With Nothing Underneath. M&S gets my vote when it comes to jeans, and if I was investing in smart workwear, I'd turn to ME+EM.

Shop my top new in Sezane picks

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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