Helen Mirren showcases a creative twist on the polka dot trend - and her DeMellier bag was the perfect finishing touch

Whether you're heading to a summer wedding, a day at the races or perhaps a garden party, you might suddenly find yourself asking what should I wear today? Choosing an outfit for a special occasion can seem daunting, but when in doubt, there's nothing better than a monochrome outfit - just ask Helen Mirren.

The actress was spotted conversing with King Charles at The King's Trust 50th Anniversary garden party in a timeless black and white outfit. Easily one of the most elegant colour combinations that stylists love, this contrasting pairing always makes for a visually interesting outfit.

To form the basis of her outfit, Helen chose the Suzannah Lexi silk twill shirt dress. What looks from afar like polka dots on the dress, are actually little ladybirds! The designer is a go-to choice for celebrities and royals alike, with the Princess of Wales wearing styles from the British clothing brand regularly. In fact, Holly Willoughby was also at the same event as Helen in a pink cape dress by the same designer.

Monochrome looks are incredibly versatile as you can stick to just two colours for a pared-back look, or add a pop of a single colour for a flourish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Helen stuck to a black and white colour palette, accessorising with a black headband, white DeMellier handbag and black Mary Jane heels. The block heels were not only a stylish choice but a sensible one, helping the actress avoid sinking into the lawn at Buckingham Palace.

For long days on your feet at events, this style is up there with the most comfortable wedding guest shoes. Equally, the classic design will work with many summer outfit ideas, so make sure to add a pair to your summer capsule wardrobe.

Polka dots are at the forefront of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, but this classic style returns time and again, so an investment in this print won't be money wasted.

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If you opt for a dress with long sleeves, you can also wear it year-round by styling it appropriately for the season. Switch your shoe choices for your most comfortable sandals in the summer and a pair of your favourite suede boots in colder weather. If you're heading to a wedding or outdoor event this spring, try adding your best trench coat for an elegant outerwear option. This style will work year-round, just make sure to reach for a coat that has a similar hem length to your dress.