Holly Willoughby's chic cape dress is the ideal look for summer occasions if you prefer to cover your arms
This sugar pink dress gets the royal seal of approval
As the summer social season begins, it's time to dig out your best occasionwear and get ready to glam up for weddings, the races, garden parties and more. If you find yourself wondering what should I wear today? for your special occasion, take a tip from Holly Willoughby's latest look.
The presenter shared an image of herself ready for the King's Trust 50th anniversary garden party on Instagram, wearing a head-to-toe pastel pink outfit, but it was Holly's dress that caught my eye with its chic cape detail. The pale pink frock and matching cape are from Suzannah, one of the best British clothing brands for stylish occasionwear dresses and a favourite of The Princess of Wales too, making it the perfect pick for a trip to Buckingham Palace.
While Holly's Suzannah Cordelia dress is a short-sleeved design, the addition of the matching cape adds an elegant finishing touch, and it's a great option if you want to add upper arm coverage to your favourite sleeveless or strapless dress without the bulk of a cardigan, jacket or your best trench coat.
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BE A CAPE CRUSADER THIS SUMMER
This look is definitely a chic option for those summer occasions where the weather isn't quite playing along, or you simply want a slightly more demure outfit, such as for a wedding guest dress.
Shop the look
This rich tomato red is one of the spring/summer colour trends 2026 that we love. The fluttering cape overlay on this dress means you won't overheat while looking hot.
If you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, this elegant navy dress from Next will take the guesswork out of your outfit. Just don't forget your hat!
For a cohesive look, opt for a cape in the same colour as the dress underneath, or if your dress is patterned, focus on a single colour from the design to complement your dress - check out the colour combinations loved by stylists for inspiration.
Alternatively, look for a two-in-one style - this season, the cape dress is taking the high street by storm thanks to the spring/summer trends 2026.
The sleek lines of a cape dress make the perfect backdrop to a statement accessory or two. We love Holly's playful crystal embellished bag from Self-Portrait - while the bag itself is cream, the delicate pink beading creates a chic and cohesive relationship to the pink dress and cape without being too matchy-matchy.
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Similarly, while the presenter's shoes are a delicate pale pink to echo her dress, Holly stops the look from being too saccharine by opting for a pair of Gina pearl embellished mules that have a touch of vintage styling to them.
If you're heading to a formal event that requires a hat or fascinator, matching your headpiece to the colour of your dress will create an elegant overall look. Holly's Jackie Onassis-inspired hat from milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan is the perfect finishing touch to her timeless look for the occasion - all that's missing is a glass of champagne!
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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