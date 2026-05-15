Holly Willoughby's chic cape dress is the ideal look for summer occasions if you prefer to cover your arms

As the summer social season begins, it's time to dig out your best occasionwear and get ready to glam up for weddings, the races, garden parties and more. If you find yourself wondering what should I wear today? for your special occasion, take a tip from Holly Willoughby's latest look.

The presenter shared an image of herself ready for the King's Trust 50th anniversary garden party on Instagram, wearing a head-to-toe pastel pink outfit, but it was Holly's dress that caught my eye with its chic cape detail. The pale pink frock and matching cape are from Suzannah, one of the best British clothing brands for stylish occasionwear dresses and a favourite of The Princess of Wales too, making it the perfect pick for a trip to Buckingham Palace.

While Holly's Suzannah Cordelia dress is a short-sleeved design, the addition of the matching cape adds an elegant finishing touch, and it's a great option if you want to add upper arm coverage to your favourite sleeveless or strapless dress without the bulk of a cardigan, jacket or your best trench coat.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

BE A CAPE CRUSADER THIS SUMMER

This look is definitely a chic option for those summer occasions where the weather isn't quite playing along, or you simply want a slightly more demure outfit, such as for a wedding guest dress.

Shop the look

For a cohesive look, opt for a cape in the same colour as the dress underneath, or if your dress is patterned, focus on a single colour from the design to complement your dress - check out the colour combinations loved by stylists for inspiration.

Alternatively, look for a two-in-one style - this season, the cape dress is taking the high street by storm thanks to the spring/summer trends 2026.

The sleek lines of a cape dress make the perfect backdrop to a statement accessory or two. We love Holly's playful crystal embellished bag from Self-Portrait - while the bag itself is cream, the delicate pink beading creates a chic and cohesive relationship to the pink dress and cape without being too matchy-matchy.

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Similarly, while the presenter's shoes are a delicate pale pink to echo her dress, Holly stops the look from being too saccharine by opting for a pair of Gina pearl embellished mules that have a touch of vintage styling to them.

If you're heading to a formal event that requires a hat or fascinator, matching your headpiece to the colour of your dress will create an elegant overall look. Holly's Jackie Onassis-inspired hat from milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan is the perfect finishing touch to her timeless look for the occasion - all that's missing is a glass of champagne!