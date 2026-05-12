Kate Middleton's favourite summer dress silhouette blends her old and new signature styles - and did I mention it's easy to recreate?
She loves this structured yet flowing dress shape and just wore another one to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party
I don’t know why it took me so long to realise it, but the Princess of Wales’s first Garden Party outfit of the year made it clearer than ever that she’s got a favourite silhouette for summer. She stepped out alongside Prince William at Buckingham Palace on 8th May wearing a head-to-toe monochrome outfit, featuring a Self Portrait blazer dress.
This design blended her old love of dresses with her current passion for tailoring to create a frock that felt elegant and powerful all at once. The delicate pleats in the midi-length skirt added volume and femininity, whilst the fitted bodice was belted and had a square neckline.
The black buttons echoed the tiny black polka dots on the skirt and you could easily have mistaken the outfit for a co-ord rather than one dress.
Recreate Kate's Look
Coming in a versatile oatmeal tone, this fitted blazer is made from woven fabric and has a square neckline. The darker buttons running down the front add a similar amount of contrast as we saw in Kate's Garden Party ensemble. Small shoulder pads and shaping darts add definition.
This beautiful Coast midi dress instantly reminded me of the Princess of Wales's pastel pink blazer frock and it's got a structured bodice, belted waist and flowing skirt. The long sleeves make this great for cooler days and it would be perfect paired with stiletto heels and a clutch.
You can currently get an extra 10% off by using the code KMEXTRA10 and this top feels as sophisticated as a tailored jacket and is made from stretchy fabric. It's got a high neckline with a V-cut to frame the décolletage, while the belted waist offers figure-defining shape.
This Karen Millen maxi dress combines structure and flowiness and comes in a stunning dusty blue shade that screams spring/summer. It has an asymmetric waistline and belt, with a georgette pleated skirt. You can wear it with strappy sandals for weddings or dress down with flats.
Available in regular and petite versions, this skirt is part of M&S's Per Una collection and it's made from pure cotton for a breathable feel. It's got an A-line shape and falls to a midaxi length, with a side zip fastening. Pair with a black blazer, waistcoat or tailored top for a Kate-esque feel or style with a T-shirt or cami for a casual look.
Luxurious British clothing brand Self Portrait is particularly famous for this style and the Princess owns a plethora of other blazer dresses by them. We’ve seen Kate reach for this silhouette for Wimbledon, the Commonwealth Day Service, the State Visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2025 (actually a skirt and top this time) and more recently on Easter Sunday.
To add extra structure, the future Queen often picks designs which include waist belts and this also accentuates the flowiness of the skirt in contrast. Her Garden Party look had no lapel collar, though the crisp square neckline also brought this feel.
Something in this shape would be perfect as a summer wedding guest dress, though I think that it’s even easier to copy if you go for separates. After all, Kate’s go-to summer silhouette resembles this anyway and you can get even more wear out of a jacket and skirt as you can a dress - especially if they’re neutral.
The Princess of Wales owns a lot of this type of dress in off-white or cream tones and these give you more freedom with accessorising as you can add a pop of colour without overpowering the look. Alternatively, picking one of the big spring/summer fashion trends would work and Kate’s fresh green frock and dusty pink Dior ensemble both show how beautiful pastels can be.
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When she styles these pieces the senior royal tends to ensure the rest of her outfit is either matching or completely neutral and this is a clever approach to follow. She also keeps things on the smarter side and this makes total sense for a royal Garden Party or the Wimbledon final.
You can, of course, make this silhouette more relaxed and although I think sporty white trainers might be a bit too casual, flat sandals or ballet flats would complement the elegance of the skirt.
Meanwhile, loafers or brogues could tie in with a tailored bodice or jacket. The two halves of the Princess’s silhouette have opposite feels so you can lean in to one more than the other depending on the occasion and your signature style.
I like how Kate is branching out, finding a way to combine what she used to wear most with her current style. It feels very authentic to her and as much as I love the midi dresses she once reached for, this type of shape is perhaps a little more sophisticated for the future Queen.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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