Kate Garraway backs red as the occasionwear colour of the season, as she steps out from the King's Trust Celebration

Wearing one of this season's biggest colour trends, Kate Garraway opted for a striking 70s-inspired look

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Kate Garraway in bright red dress with full sleeves at the King&#039;s Trust Celebration
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kate Garraway was one of several stars who opted for a striking red look for the King's Trust Celebration. Stepping out on Monday night in very glam attire, the television presenter opted for a 70s-inspired ensemble that featured a high neck and full, batwing-style sleeves, adding drama to her chosen gown.

The full-length dress featured a high neckline, another trending silhouette for the season, and the fitted through the waist design was contrasted by the full and floaty sleeve that added a cape-like effect.

Kate Garraway stuns in red

Kate Garraway in bright red dress with full sleeves at the King&#039;s Trust Celebration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Kate Garraway is no stranger to the red carpet, and while opting for an all red ensemble is a bold move, Kate certainly pulled it off. Choosing to block colour her outfit created a striking finish, and ensure that her legs looked endless, thanks to the uninterupted hemline and high neck.

While the full sleeves could feel overwhelming, the balance created by the fitted bodice of the dress ensured this wasn't the case, and the cape-like design is an ideal choice for a spring/summer occasion, adding a floaty feel to the outfit.

Keeping her jewellery simple, Kate allowed her dress and those 70s-inspired sleeves to be the star of the show and Kate, a lady in red, looked absolutely dazzling for the celebratory evening ahead.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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