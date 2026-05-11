Kate Garraway backs red as the occasionwear colour of the season, as she steps out from the King's Trust Celebration

Kate Garraway was one of several stars who opted for a striking red look for the King's Trust Celebration. Stepping out on Monday night in very glam attire, the television presenter opted for a 70s-inspired ensemble that featured a high neck and full, batwing-style sleeves, adding drama to her chosen gown.

The full-length dress featured a high neckline, another trending silhouette for the season, and the fitted through the waist design was contrasted by the full and floaty sleeve that added a cape-like effect.

Keeping her look colour-blocked, Kate wore a pair of red shoes in a perfectly matching hue and added just simple silver earrings to allow her dress to do the talking. The contoured silhouette highlighted her curves, while the soft sleeve added volume to help balance the overall shape.

Kate Garraway stuns in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Kate Garraway is no stranger to the red carpet, and while opting for an all red ensemble is a bold move, Kate certainly pulled it off. Choosing to block colour her outfit created a striking finish, and ensure that her legs looked endless, thanks to the uninterupted hemline and high neck.

While the full sleeves could feel overwhelming, the balance created by the fitted bodice of the dress ensured this wasn't the case, and the cape-like design is an ideal choice for a spring/summer occasion, adding a floaty feel to the outfit.

Keeping her jewellery simple, Kate allowed her dress and those 70s-inspired sleeves to be the star of the show and Kate, a lady in red, looked absolutely dazzling for the celebratory evening ahead.