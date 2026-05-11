Kate Garraway backs red as the occasionwear colour of the season, as she steps out from the King's Trust Celebration
Wearing one of this season's biggest colour trends, Kate Garraway opted for a striking 70s-inspired look
Kate Garraway was one of several stars who opted for a striking red look for the King's Trust Celebration. Stepping out on Monday night in very glam attire, the television presenter opted for a 70s-inspired ensemble that featured a high neck and full, batwing-style sleeves, adding drama to her chosen gown.
The full-length dress featured a high neckline, another trending silhouette for the season, and the fitted through the waist design was contrasted by the full and floaty sleeve that added a cape-like effect.
Keeping her look colour-blocked, Kate wore a pair of red shoes in a perfectly matching hue and added just simple silver earrings to allow her dress to do the talking. The contoured silhouette highlighted her curves, while the soft sleeve added volume to help balance the overall shape.
Kate Garraway stuns in red
Shop red dresses
A more wearable design than Kate's beautiful ensemble, if you aren't hitting the red carpet, but do love a floaty sleeve, this softly ballooned sleeve dress with pretty tie neckline is a chic option for daytime wear, or special occasions. Just switch up your accessories to change the mood.
With a similar contoured silhouette, but in a flattering boat neck cut, this dress has a fluted sleeve for added drama and just a little bit of that glam 70s styling. The decadent red hue will work year-round, so you can wear this for multiple special occasions.
Draped through the body for a flattering fit across a midriff, this maxi length hemline plays into the retro feel of Kate Garraway's dress, but with a more wearable feel. Accent red with gold this summer for a super luxe look that can take you from AM to PM.
If you look closely, you'll see that Kate's dress features a panelled, almost corset-like design, giving a nod to the drop waist cut, one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026. This red, mixed-fabric dress features a jersey panelled middle and full skirt for a flattering finish.
Just peeping out from under the dress hemline, Kate's bold red shoes match her dress perfectly, and when it comes to the fashion colour trends of 2026, tonal and block colour dressing is certainly an idea to take note of, as it makes pairing up your pieces easier.
Prefer something a little hardier? These leather, pointed toe shoes will work brilliantly with everything from trousers to dresses and add a fashionable footnote to your favourite jeans, from British clothing brand M&S, we know we can trust the fit too.
Kate Garraway is no stranger to the red carpet, and while opting for an all red ensemble is a bold move, Kate certainly pulled it off. Choosing to block colour her outfit created a striking finish, and ensure that her legs looked endless, thanks to the uninterupted hemline and high neck.
While the full sleeves could feel overwhelming, the balance created by the fitted bodice of the dress ensured this wasn't the case, and the cape-like design is an ideal choice for a spring/summer occasion, adding a floaty feel to the outfit.
Keeping her jewellery simple, Kate allowed her dress and those 70s-inspired sleeves to be the star of the show and Kate, a lady in red, looked absolutely dazzling for the celebratory evening ahead.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.