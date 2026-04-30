Kate Middleton's anniversary look just put pastel blue and chocolate brown firmly on my radar as a summer shade combination

Hours after sharing their 15th wedding anniversary photo, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed an unexpected outing. The couple dropped into IntoUniversity, a charity which helps young people reach their full potential in education and beyond.

They benefitted from the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011 and the Prince and Princess looked delighted to see what they're getting up to now. For this low-key trip, Kate put a seasonal twist on her go-to tailoring and wore a Roland Mouret pale blue blazer with a brown vest and trousers.

Sky blue is a spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 and pastels are always popular this season but I'd never have thought of pairing this tone with a dark neutral like brown.

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Recreate Kate's Outfit

Hobbs Pastel Blue Keighley Blazer £143.20 (was £179) at Hobbs Inspired by Hobbs' Suki suit, their Keighley jacket is expertly shaped to blend structure and femininity. It's made from crease resistant fabric which is a practical touch and has a single-breasted shape and peak lapels. GAP Chocolate Brown Knitted Vest £30 at GAP Affordable and versatile, this brown knitted vest is something you could wear as a top in its own right or layer over T-shirts and shirts. When autumn comes around you can start styling it over long-sleeved tops and jumpers too, making it a year-round piece. M&S Side Stripe Pleated Trousers £40 at M&S These comfortable wide-leg trousers come in three different lengths and they're high-waisted, with an elasticated section at the back. The material also has a lovely amount of stretch to it and the black stripe running down the side of the leg is a chic touch. ME+EM Blue Sharp Shoulder Blazer £350 at ME+EM This piece has ME+EM's signature silhouette with a spring colour palette. It's made from an Italian linen blend to suit the warmer weather and the fabric has a twill weave that provides subtle structure, and a lightweight lining. & Other Stories Rib-Knit Tank Top £37.60 (was £47) at & Other Stories This & Other Stories tank top is knitted from a soft and stretchy fabric with a ribbed finish. Cut in a fitted silhouette, it features a delicate boatneck and seamless edges. It's an understated item that can be layered or worn on its own. Mango Brown High-Waist Trousers £35.99 at Mango Linen-blend trousers are a summer staple and you could wear this high-waisted, wide-leg pair with everything from a Broderie Anglaise blouse to a vest top. There are two patch pockets at the back and the zip and button fastening is concealed with a placket.

They seem like they'd be a stark contrast and yet the Princess proved this can look so elegant. The brown knitted vest from British clothing brand ME+EM and straight-leg trousers matched so perfectly that they blended into one seamless outfit and it made the jacket really stand out.

I think if Kate had gone the other way and worn a brown blazer over a light blue dress or co-ord it might not have worked quite so well. The lighter colour is always going to draw the eye and brighten things, so it's clever to choose a jacket which is a smaller part of the overall look.

That way, the rest of the outfit is neutral and versatile, though it's made more fun with the pop of colour. A pastel blue top or accessories would make great alternatives to a blazer with a brown outfit too, or you could style a similar chocolate-toned top with light blue jeans to be more off-duty.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess's tailored jacket was timeless, with a single-breasted fit and notched lapels. She wore it unfastened for a more relaxed, smart-casual feel and this gave more of a glimpse at her vest and trousers.

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Throughout the winter when she was loving head-to-toe brown outfits, Kate would usually pick a high-neck jumper and here she opted for a sleeveless vest instead. I believe knitted vests are underestimated as a spring capsule wardrobe staple and yet they're so practical as you can layer them over other tops or wear them as is like the future Queen did on her wedding anniversary.

When you've got a jacket on, having no sleeves is great for preventing you from overheating in the unpredictable weather. Kate tucked her vest into her trousers and finished off her look with tan Ralph Lauren pumps.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She also accessorised with some particularly meaningful jewellery, bringing back her Daniella Draper Fixed Alphabet Necklace featuring Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's initials. We've seen her wearing this a lot before, including on her and William's wedding anniversary last year.

In a way, it meant that the couple's children were with them during their visit to IntoUniversity and this is so special given how family-focused the Waleses are.

The Prince and Princess of Wales included them in the anniversary photograph taken by Matt Porteous and here they were included again in their parents' big day.