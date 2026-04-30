Kate Middleton's anniversary look just put pastel blue and chocolate brown firmly on my radar as a summer shade combination
The Princess of Wales loves wearing neutrals but this unexpected pairing brightened things up and made them more fun
Hours after sharing their 15th wedding anniversary photo, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed an unexpected outing. The couple dropped into IntoUniversity, a charity which helps young people reach their full potential in education and beyond.
They benefitted from the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011 and the Prince and Princess looked delighted to see what they're getting up to now. For this low-key trip, Kate put a seasonal twist on her go-to tailoring and wore a Roland Mouret pale blue blazer with a brown vest and trousers.
Sky blue is a spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026 and pastels are always popular this season but I'd never have thought of pairing this tone with a dark neutral like brown.
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They seem like they'd be a stark contrast and yet the Princess proved this can look so elegant. The brown knitted vest from British clothing brand ME+EM and straight-leg trousers matched so perfectly that they blended into one seamless outfit and it made the jacket really stand out.
I think if Kate had gone the other way and worn a brown blazer over a light blue dress or co-ord it might not have worked quite so well. The lighter colour is always going to draw the eye and brighten things, so it's clever to choose a jacket which is a smaller part of the overall look.
That way, the rest of the outfit is neutral and versatile, though it's made more fun with the pop of colour. A pastel blue top or accessories would make great alternatives to a blazer with a brown outfit too, or you could style a similar chocolate-toned top with light blue jeans to be more off-duty.
The Princess's tailored jacket was timeless, with a single-breasted fit and notched lapels. She wore it unfastened for a more relaxed, smart-casual feel and this gave more of a glimpse at her vest and trousers.
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Throughout the winter when she was loving head-to-toe brown outfits, Kate would usually pick a high-neck jumper and here she opted for a sleeveless vest instead. I believe knitted vests are underestimated as a spring capsule wardrobe staple and yet they're so practical as you can layer them over other tops or wear them as is like the future Queen did on her wedding anniversary.
When you've got a jacket on, having no sleeves is great for preventing you from overheating in the unpredictable weather. Kate tucked her vest into her trousers and finished off her look with tan Ralph Lauren pumps.
She also accessorised with some particularly meaningful jewellery, bringing back her Daniella Draper Fixed Alphabet Necklace featuring Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's initials. We've seen her wearing this a lot before, including on her and William's wedding anniversary last year.
In a way, it meant that the couple's children were with them during their visit to IntoUniversity and this is so special given how family-focused the Waleses are.
The Prince and Princess of Wales included them in the anniversary photograph taken by Matt Porteous and here they were included again in their parents' big day.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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