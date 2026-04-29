Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 15th wedding anniversary as 'unshakeable' couple with photo that breaks royal tradition

The Prince and Princess of Wales's 15th wedding anniversary was never going to slip by quietly with no acknowledgement from the couple, even whilst royal focus is elsewhere for the King and Queen's State Visit. Slightly later than usual, perhaps, they've released their highly-anticipated new picture to mark the occasion and it's a step away from tradition.

In the past Prince William and Kate's anniversary pictures have generally just been of the two of them but this year they're honouring the milestone surrounded by loved ones and looking more relaxed than we've ever seen them. The snapshot by Matt Porteous shows the entire Wales family lying barefoot in the countryside of Cornwall, with their beloved spaniel Orla and their 10-month-old puppy beside them.

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William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £10.96 (was £22) at Amazon Myers drew on access to palace insiders and includes never-before-told context about huge moments in the Prince and Princess of Wales's lives, from their birth of their children to taking on their new titles. It's a fascinating read and gives you a new understanding about them as individuals and as a couple.

It's a blissful photo and what better way to celebrate 15 years of marriage than to include the whole family they've built together in their Instagram post. Other than Prince William's 40th birthday shot taken at the beach in Norfolk I can't think of any other occasion where we're seen the Waleses shoeless in an official picture like this.

Prince William and Kate's anniversary photo is also the first glimpse we've got of their puppy - name still so far unknown - since the Princess confirmed in February they had him. It's been reported that the photo was from their recent Easter holiday to Cornwall which is also when Prince Louis's adorable 8th birthday portrait was taken.

Family holidays are strictly private for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their decision to start sharing a few more photographs like these is interesting.

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As senior royals they're the ones who have been forging a more personal, modern path and the 15th anniversary picture presents them as a loving, down-to-earth family. Whilst William and Kate are committed to their royal roles and duties, family life is their first priority and we can see that come across strongly here.

Last year the couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, where they took their first overnight visit since the future Queen's cancer diagnosis in 2024.

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They didn't reference the occasion specifically in their Instagram post, but it was romantic all the same and showed them arm-in-arm looking out at an atmospheric landscape of coastline and hills. The Prince and Princess are said to have stayed in a self-catering holiday cottage that night.

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This time they'll likely spend their 15th anniversary at home in Windsor with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Orla and the puppy. Speaking to The Telegraph, a source who knows them has described Prince William and Kate as an "unshakeable" couple who have all the qualities you’d expect from the Royal Family.

"If continuity and stability is what the monarchy is supposed to give you," they alleged. "You only need to look at this marriage. Whatever has happened in his life, in her life, the continuity and stability of their relationship has seen them through it. They are exactly the same as they have always been. They're unshakeable, the two of them."