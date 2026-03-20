Kate Middleton and Prince William's new State Banquet portrait subtly showcases their modern approach as a royal couple

Everyone's still talking about the Princess of Wales's stunning green gown for the State Banquet and although President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria's visit is now over, we've been treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse. Taking to Instagram the day after the banquet, Prince William and Kate shared a photo taken by the brilliant Christianah Ebenezer.

It shows the two of them standing beside a blossoming climbing plant, beaming in their finery. They've shared pre-banquet pictures before and they give an insight into the people behind the tiaras and titles. Christianah's portrait is actually quite a relaxed snapshot, with Kate leaning into husband very closely.

In formal pictures the royals tend to be side-by-side, more face-on, and keeping physical contact minimal. The new picture of William and Kate is reminiscent of the classic portraits but seems slightly more personal and modern, giving a sense of them as a couple.

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A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

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It also reminds me of another important royal portrait, suggesting that this is how they want to be viewed by the world. In June 2022, the first official joint portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales was unveiled. Coincidentally, Kate also wore a green dress in this and she was even in the exact same Manolo Blahnik satin heels that she brought back for the State Banquet.

I believe that the Princess's green Andrew Gn gown was a tribute to Nigeria as this colour features prominently on the country's flag. The shoes matched perfectly so it's perhaps only natural she'd choose them, however, it's still interesting to see them re-worn when they have such a special connection to this milestone portrait.

It was the first official portrait of them as a couple, the future King and Queen, and they were even standing in a very similar way. The new portrait suggests that this is still how Prince William and Kate feel most comfortable posing.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

We'll never see them completely abandon the formal style of pictures at big occasions like this, but when they can, Kate and William clearly like bringing their own approach into portraits too.

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As a couple they've already taken steps down a path Queen Elizabeth never trod. She always signed off her messages formally, whilst they're happy enough - at least for now - to just use 'W' and 'C'. They take selfies with fans, even hug some of them, and the Princess is famous for getting down to eye-level to chat with young fans.

It makes sense that they'd want their own personal style to come through in portraits where they can choose the setting, photographer and feel they're going for.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This is what they go for with the pictures taken for their children’s birthdays too and Kate is often the one behind the camera for these. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Christianah, who was born in Lagos and moved to London as a child, declared it was a "true honour" to collaborate on the new photo.

"Blending our shared creativity with elements of classic portraiture and nature, the team worked seamlessly to capture this moment ahead of the Nigerian state banquet - something I'm deeply humbled to have seen come together so beautifully," she said.