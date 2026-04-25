Could Meghan Markle return to the UK? Royal editor Emily Andrews investigates, as Duchess is said to be 'keen'

Prince Harry has let it be known he’d 'love' to bring his family to Sandringham this summer. Those close to Team Sussex also say he believes an invitation from the King would allow him to bring Meghan, Archie and Lili with him to 'spend some time with the family' at the King’s private estate.

It’s thought the visit could coincide with an Invictus Games one-year-countdown event in Birmingham on 10 July, ahead of next year’s competition in the city.

So many questions... My first thought was why was Harry allowing his people to brief the The Sunday Times about his wishes, instead of calling his father himself? After all, the King may not have a mobile phone but the Buckingham Palace switchboard can put him through any time, anywhere. Why say anything at all publicly?

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There is still a huge issue of trust

Harry has only seen his father twice since the coronation three years ago, Meghan hasn’t seen him since the late Queen’s funeral in 2022, while Archie and Lili have barely seen their grandfather at all. Why would Harry use the court of public opinion (again) to try and tug at the emotional heartstrings?

Of course the Palace is wary, and after all that’s happened could this be Meghan’s sweet revenge?

With their careers, credibility and collateral collapsing in the US, what are the Sussexes really after? Their partnership with streaming giant Netflix has all but come to an end, but would they still hope to turn up with a camera crew in tow for their big UK return?

Although the King and Harry are now talking, there is still a huge issue of trust (or lack of it). But the King has not seen Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, for four years, since they visited the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. He is still receiving treatment for cancer and is not expected see them on his official three-day tour to America next week.

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The King is known to be a doting grandfather to William and Kate’s kids - George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, eight this week - and I’m sure would want to know his Sussex grandchildren better.

But one of the key sticking points for Harry is, and has always been, the issue of safety.

Will they turn up with a camera crew in tow for their big UK return?

Harry, 41, is waiting for a decision on his security in the UK from the Home Office and has repeatedly said he doesn’t feel it is safe to bring his family into the country unless he is reinstated with armed police protection.

The Sussexes had their security downgraded after stepping down from royal duties and moving to America in 2020. It’s thought an invitation to the huge and private Sandringham estate would come with a royal security package from the King.

Meghan is also said to be keen to come to the UK this summer for the one-year-to-go Invictus event and potentially bring their children, too. Though not long ago it was reported that she 'never wants to set foot' in her husband’s homeland again. She has attended similar events previously in Canada and Germany, and sources have said she wishes to do the same in the UK, provided safety concerns are handled.

The couple do have private security (led by a former Metropolitan police detective) but Harry wants armed cops protecting his family while they’re here.

But I did wonder whether the Invictus Games - and indeed the King’s health - have prompted the Sussexes to be more conciliatory.

It's far easier for Harry to heal the rift while his beloved, forgiving Pa is still alive

To me, it’s obvious that King William will, at the very least, strip Archie and Lili of their prince/princess titles. And given William can bear a grudge and also, in my opinion, be utterly ruthless, he could also strip Harry and Meghan of their titles under the guise of a more modern and streamlined monarchy.

Far easier, then, for Harry to heal the rift while his beloved, forgiving Pa is still alive.

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So imagine the Sussexes' disappointment when a source close to the King bluntly replied, 'If Harry truly wishes to see his father, he would do well to encourage his supporters to allow such matters to be discussed privately, since low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress.' Ouch.

With no other welcoming words from the King, it’s looking a lot like a non-starter, especially if William and Kate have anything to do with it, since they spend much of their summer holidays with the kids at their Anmer Hall home on the Sandringham estate.

Having said that, the King is a softie at heart. And wouldn’t he - and us all, really - like to see the rift with Harry and Meghan mended?

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.