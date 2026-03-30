Prince Harry would 'love' Sussexes to be invited for 'family time' this summer - and this detail makes me think it's possible

Prince Harry might have been back to the UK on multiple occasions in recent years, but the entire Sussex family haven’t set foot on British soil since 2022. Every rumour of a potential trip across the pond with Archie and Lilibet has come to nothing so far. However, this could all change in 2026 and I’m cautiously optimistic this time…

A friend of the Duke of Sussex has suggested that Harry would "love" an invitation to bring the family over this summer. Speaking to The Times, they claimed, "If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there."

"If the King was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that," they said.

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One specific detail in this report makes me think that this might actually be possible - or at least the closest we’ve come to a trip happening. The King usually spends a lot of time in Scotland over the summer and hosts plenty of family members.

Sandringham House is not only nearer to London, where Harry, Meghan and Archie and Lilibet would probably fly into, but might also be a quieter venue for a family reunion. As the friend stated, for Harry it "would depend who was there" and perhaps a gathering could be smaller if King Charles invited the Sussexes to Norfolk instead.

It would put less pressure on things and although Prince Harry said last year he’d love a reconciliation with his "family", it’s only King Charles that he’s known to have met face-to-face with recently. He and Prince William last crossed paths at a family funeral in August 2024 and it’s believed Lilibet has still never met her Wales cousins.

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The brothers didn’t see each other during Harry’s trip to the UK in September when the Prince and King had a "private tea" at Clarence House together. William, Kate and their children often go to Scotland in the summer and there’s been nothing to suggest the Prince of Wales is looking for a reconciliation right now.

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A potential separate gathering at Sandringham for the Sussexes and whoever they feel most comfortable seeing might be a good way of encouraging a visit. Princess Lilibet, who will turn four this June, has only been to her father’s home country once since she was born.

The Sussexes returned as a family in 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee weekend and she met King Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the first time.

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A source described the moment between the King and Princess as "very emotional" and added that His Majesty was "absolutely thrilled" by their visit. Regardless of what’s gone on between the Sussexes and the royals in recent years, they are, after all, a family and Harry seems to want Archie and Lilibet to connect with their UK relatives.

"He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK," a source alleged to The Sunday Times last year. "He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here."

Whether an invite will be forthcoming remains unclear right now. For once, I can fully believe that Harry and Meghan will consider accepting if King Charles does issue one - and it will be momentous if they come this summer.