Prince William already 'decided' years ago 'not to invite' Harry to his coronation - and that could just be the start

Not a year goes by without something sparking renewed scrutiny over the relationship between once-close Prince William and Harry. Despite the Duke of Sussex stating adamantly last year that he’d love a "reconciliation" with the Royal Family, he hasn’t met with William personally for years.

According to Tom Bower’s new biography, Betrayal, Harry is set to be excluded from one of his brother’s most important life milestones. This intriguing revelation was made by a "guest" who attended King Charles’s coronation reception, who claims, "William had decided that afternoon not to invite Harry to his coronation".

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Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by Tom Bower | £12.50 (was £25) at Amazon Written by the best-selling author of Revenge, this biography delves into the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family. It reveals shocking insights and details about all the big moments of recent years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson has already responded to the book and author, stating that those "interested in facts will look elsewhere" whilst "those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him". They described Bower as someone who has "long crossed the line from criticism to fixation".

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It’s undeniable, though, that William and Harry haven't been seen publicly together since August 2024. Elsewhere in Betrayal, Bower suggests the "unprecedented sanctions" against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "must have shocked Harry".

Andrew was stripped of his Princely title in October and was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office in February 2026, though he’s always vehemently denied allegations of wrongdoing. Prince Harry didn’t respond publicly, but Bower alleges that privately "he realised that his own royal status was no longer invincible".

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"Clearly, William was taking no prisoners. Once he was crowned as king, his brother might well show no mercy to him and Meghan," the royal biographer continues. "Insulted by all the criticism targeted from Montecito, Harry could anticipate that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s anger about Meghan’s misuse of her royal title for profit would tip the balance."

Although it was King Charles who announced he was stripping his brother’s title, it was widely reported that William was involved in the discussions. At the time, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her opinion that "this line had to be drawn and William was probably pushing for the King to do so".

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In Bowers’ view, the Prince of Wales might not shy away from considering who has what title when he’s King. The author claims, "William would undoubtedly rail against [Meghan’s] disloyalty. He might even strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles."

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When they were born, both of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children were given the royals’ surname Mountbatten-Windsor and didn’t have Prince and Princess titles. This changed when King Charles ascended the throne, as the grandchildren of a monarch - via a son - are automatically entitled to be referred to like this.

They now appear officially in the royal line of succession as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. In theory, Prince William could take steps to remove his nephew, niece, brother or sister-in-law’s titles once he’s King if he really wanted to. This would make serious waves, though, and I would think that something relatively major would have to happen involving the Sussexes to prompt such a move.