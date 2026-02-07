New wedge driven between Prince Harry, William and Kate amid 'battle to stay sane'

Over the past two years the Prince and Princess of Wales have faced really tough times. Kate and the King’s cancer treatments, internet trolls, security breaches, a house move and above all the challenge of keeping everything stable for their three children.

But with the start of 2026, just when they are getting back to their ‘new normal’, Prince Harry’s return to the UK for his blockbuster court case has piled on more pressure.

Prince William has been dragged into his younger brother’s case against the publishers of the Daily Mail – raking up painful memories. One of the stories Harry claims was based on ‘unlawful information gathering’ concerns a deeply personal conversation between the two brothers about their mother, Princess Diana.

Harry’s legal action against Associated Newspapers – which denies any wrongdoing – is the culmination of his long, bruising war with the British press. It is also the complete antithesis of the House of Windsor’s guiding principle to never complain and never explain. The duke is among seven complainants in the case, which is expected to last nine weeks and cost more than £38 million.

Harry’s evidence at London’s High Court only served to emphasise the distance between the estranged brothers. The Prince of Wales hasn’t spoken to him for some time and didn’t see him while he was in London. But William and Kate made their feelings on the matter perfectly clear by putting hundreds of miles between them and their former ‘third wheel’. While Harry was in London, the Waleses undertook a day of royal engagements in Scotland (where the King also was). And with Harry still in court reliving past grievances, William was looking to the future on a visit to the West Country, learning about artificial intelligence and climate science.

But that’s not to say that Harry’s appearance back on these shores won’t weigh on William and Kate’s minds. In my view, anyone who has been through a family nightmare of betrayal and estrangement knows it is all-consuming.

It has been a battle to stay sane and stay grounded with all the pressure. The Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment at the age of 42 was a massive shock. This was compounded by Charles’ cancer (like Kate’s, never publicly identified), which meant William had to confront the possibility of becoming King much sooner than he wanted.

Then there were the internet trolls and vile rumours about the Waleses’ marriage (while they kept Kate’s chemotherapy private for the sake of their children). And more recently the intruder at their Kensington Palace home. William, now 43, struggled to keep everything normal for Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, as they navigated a new school in Windsor. But, as he said himself, it took a huge toll, describing it as ‘brutal’ and 2024 as the ‘hardest year’ of his life.

Kate prioritised her health, taking her time to recover – a strategy which enabled her to slowly return to work last year. She has also spoken, through her four seasons videos, about the intensely personal connection she has with nature, which helped her heal.

But above all the couple really strengthened their family unit – even to the extent of letting their black cocker spaniel Orla sleep on their bed for comfort.

Their move to the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion Forest Lodge has helped leave some of the more distressing memories of the past couple of years behind. Ballet lessons, theatre trips, football matches and swimming sessions are just some of the ways the family have created their ‘new normal’. But new challenges for this year include big school for Prince George after he turns 13. A boarding school such as Kate’s old alma mater Marlborough College is on the cards. Not seeing George in the week could prove difficult for hands-on mum Kate; but she knows it’s the way forward to balance his future role as King.

A happy and thriving Wales family is essential for the monarchy. Whilst Prince Harry looks to the past, they are the future and the battle between them really has hit rock bottom.