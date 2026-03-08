Are Harry and Meghan hypocrites for posting photos of Archie and Lilibet?

I confess I’m confused. One of the reasons the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were walking away from royal life in 2020 was their right to privacy.

I remember when Meghan was pregnant (with Archie). The Sussex’s office refused to say where, how or when they had their first baby. It was only after they’d got back home to Windsor that it was announced Meghan had even gone into labour - and it didn’t name the private Portland Hospital where she’d already given birth.

Which, frankly, I completely understood. Why on earth should Harry and Meghan make their kids public property?

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Finding Freedom & Endgame 2-book collection by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand - £20.99 from Amazon Two sensational books capturing unforgettable chapters of British history, together in one set. Delve into the tale of Meghan and Harry's fairytale romance that included some less-than-fairytale moments, and explore a monarchy's fight for survival following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The modern-day 'custom', started by Princess Diana, of posing on the steps of the Lindo Wing just a day after what could have been a complicated labour seemed utterly bizarre to me. (After the births of both my children, I was in no position to even walk, let alone pose in heels and a full blow-dry.)

So I just don’t understand why Meghan is now posting pictures of her kids on Instagram. The latest was a Valentine’s Day picture of Harry holding five-year-old Lilibet - with her face clearly visible.

Archie and Lili are part of Meghan’s ‘perfect family’ brand

The photo came in the same week as Harry hitting out (again) against the evils of social media for kids. He was in Los Angeles, offering emotional support to parents at the heart of a landmark California trial in which Instagram’s parent company Meta and Google’s YouTube are accused of designing 'addiction machines' that harm children’s mental health.

At times near tears, Harry’s sincerity is not in doubt, and as I’ve said here before, I salute him for his stand, which makes it even more inexplicable that he’s tacitly supporting his wife’s use of their children on social media.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make no mistake, Archie and Lili are part of Meghan’s 'perfect family' brand - their baking, crafting and even just their faces being used on platforms to sell her As Ever products.

Meghan’s entire ecosystem is being sold through her personal and As Ever channels on Instagram - a platform that her husband must surely loathe.

Their team would argue that carefully controlled images of their children are totally compatible with both Harry’s campaigning (and wish for privacy) and Meghan’s quest for sales.

I would say that’s for the birds. Many celebrities rarely mention their children, let alone post pictures of them. We don’t even know the names of our Prime Minister’s kids, let alone what they look like.

This feels like complete hypocrisy to me - just another example of the Sussexes having their cake and eating it.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.