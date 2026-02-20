Are Eugenie and Beatrice still Princesses and how will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest impact his daughters?

Modern royal history was made today - for all the wrong reasons - as the King’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. In recent months Andrew has faced a torrent of allegations, headlines and calls to co-operate with any potential investigation concerning the Epstein files.

He has consistently and vehemently denied the accusations against him but the spotlight has been firmly on not only Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but by association, their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

Despite not having any accusations against them, the toll of recent months must be a hefty one and many people might now be wondering what the latest Andrew development means for them. So, are Beatrice and Eugenie still Princesses?

The answer is yes, they are. Andrew’s arrest hasn’t changed anything for his daughters on a royal level. King Charles announced in October he was stripping his brother of his prince title and prior to this, Andrew said he would stop using his Duke of York title - all notwithstanding that the royal was denying all allegations against him.

Although Eugenie and Beatrice’s ‘Princess of York’ titles derived from their father’s, theirs remained unaffected by both events. According to The Telegraph, King Charles apparently made it clear his nieces must be "protected" due to his "high affection" for them.

As the granddaughters of the late reigning monarch - Queen Elizabeth - via her son, they are entitled to be referred to as Princesses and this hasn’t ceased to be the case because of what’s happening with Andrew and his arrest. Keeping their titles, however, probably isn’t going to be of much comfort to Eugenie and Beatrice at the moment.

Already we’ve seen the York Princesses keeping a low profile in recent months and it said a lot that they made a rare exception to join the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas. This sent a powerful message of unity with their uncle King Charles and wider family.

The news of their father’s arrest shortly after his relocation to Norfolk - and on his 66th birthday - will be another blow for Beatrice and Eugenie on a personal level and I would expect them to process it privately. The Princesses might also choose to "withdraw socially" rather than throwing themselves into the busy spring/summer season like they normally would.

They are still titled, important family members but in practice, recent events will likely make them cautious and happier to avoid the spotlight.

"Now Beatrice and Eugenie have to rebuild their brand, away from that of their parents," writes Emily Andrews in Woman. "The support of the Prince and Princess of Wales - and the King (those Christmas invitations to Sandringham and the Buckingham Palace lunch were invaluable) - will be key."