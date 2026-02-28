Kate Middleton's surprising choice to put 'modern slant' on royal wedding sparked 'panic at the palace'

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding was watched by over 24 million in the UK alone and everything down to the last detail was thought-out. A lot of things were done in line with royal tradition but Kate apparently chose to steer away from established customs when it came to her transport to Westminster Abbey.

This apparently came as a surprise and is said to have caused a bit of "panic" behind the scenes, according to royal author and expert Russell Myers.

"Courtiers were also surprised when Catherine announced her wish not to travel in the traditional horse-drawn Glass Coach, as used by Diana, Princess of Wales as well as Queen Elizabeth," he claims in his new biography, William & Catherine.

He goes on to allege that "as much as tradition was at the forefront of her mind", the Princess of Wales wanted a "modern slant" to proceedings. He adds that she was "of the view" that she "was not yet a ‘princess’ who would use such a mode of transport".

When Kate arrived at the Abbey with her father Michael Middleton on 29th April 2011, she did so in a gorgeous black 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. This car had been gifted by the manufacturer to Queen Elizabeth in honour of her Silver Jubilee that year.

"This prompted panic at the palace, who feared that an alternative vehicle might be necessary: in December 2010 vandals had splattered the car with white paint and smashed a rear window as Prince Charles and Camilla were heading to the Royal Variety Performance," says Myers.

The royal author suggests that an "immediate review" was undertaken by the Metropolitan Police and there were extra briefings to be vigilant in case of similar protests. Thankfully, they need not have worried as the bride and Michael made the short journey from The Goring Hotel to Westminster Abbey without any incidents.

She was beaming and waving when she got out of the sleek car and the vehicle was the perfect contemporary alternative to the Glass Coach. When she and Prince William emerged as husband and wife, they went on to travel back to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau Carriage.

This is far more fairytale-esque and befitting for the new Duchess of Cambridge, as by this point Kate was an official member of the Royal Family. The Landau Carriage was also used by Princess Diana and King Charles after their wedding, so the Waleses still nodded to tradition here.

Kate’s "surprising" transport choice wasn’t the only way her and William’s wedding reflected modern ideas alongside long-established ones. As noted by Myers in his biography, Clarence House published details of the Prince and Princess’s wedding on X [formerly known as Twitter].

He states, "It was a huge break in tradition for the palace and one that caught the world’s attention. William and Catherine had been fully behind the idea, suggesting it was a way of delivering details to the public with speed and ease."

From the outset of their marriage, the future King and Queen were signalling they were a royal couple for the modern age.