Pippa Middleton's breezy floral jumpsuit is the perfect piece for post-heatwave weather that still screams summer

After a week of sunshine that felt like summer had truly arrived, we now have to think about what to wear when the temperatures aren't as high. Cooler days are on the way but it's by no means cold and if you're looking for something with a bit more coverage then Pippa Middleton has proved a jumpsuit works just as well as a dress.

The best jumpsuits make you feel just as fabulous as a frock and Pippa wore a stunning Claire Mischevani design to Wimbledon in 2024. The brand's Mimi jumpsuit is full-length and has a frilled collar and delicate buttons down the front.

The sleeves fall to just above the elbow and the elastic gives them a gorgeous puffed shape. Three-quarter length or short sleeves aren't going to be uncomfortably hot and are great when the weather cools down in the evenings or if there's a chilly breeze.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Elegant Jumpsuits

Klass Pale Green Textured Floral Jumpsuit £30.60 (was £45) at Debenhams This affordable jumpsuit can be dressed down with flat sandals or trainers or made into a gorgeous wedding guest outfit with heels and a clutch bag. The combination of the mint green and the pastel pink flowers is so pretty and it's made from stretchy fabric for comfort. Phase Eight Camilla Tie Waist Jumpsuit £159 at Phase Eight Available in petite and regular versions and selling fast, this floral jumpsuit is a stunning addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. It's made from a linen blend material and has short sleeves and a tie belt. The wide-leg shape adds to the breezy feel. Maya Deluxe Mint Embroidered Jumpsuit £108.75 (was £145) at Debenhams Currently on sale, this beautiful mint green jumpsuit is covered with a delicate pattern of flowers in soft pastel shades. It's got a faux wrap bodice which gives you the look without worrying about securing it. Side pockets are practical and there's a cut-out detail at the back.

Shop Accessories Like Pippa's

Jones Bootmaker Rosanna Wedges £63.20 (was £79) at Jones Bootmaker Pippa Middleton wore peep-toe espadrilles to Wimbledon and these ones from Jones Bootmaker have a similar shape. They're currently on sale and come in a huge range of colours, including this soft tan tone. The slingback strap is elasticated for comfort. Mango Natural Fibre Clutch Bag £35.99 at Mango Add a summery feel to any outfit with this natural woven clutch bag. It can also be worn crossbody as it comes with a detachable gold-toned chain strap. The strap ring fastening keeps your belongings secure and it's roomy enough for your essentials. Mango Espadrille Wedge Sandals £59.99 at Mango New-in at Mango, these wedges are a manageable height for the daytime as well as for evenings out. They're slip-on and have a peep toe cut-out that will show off your summer pedicures. Made from soft suede with a woven sole, these are so versatile.

Pippa's jumpsuit design also looks almost like a co-ord at first, as the bodice is streamlined but not totally fitted and has a drape to it like it's loosely tucked into trousers. A flowy shape like this is perfect for sunny days and it's complemented by the wide-leg cut.

Although we've seen Pippa wear bold colours a lot in the past, she loves dressing a little more understated nowadays and this design reflects that. Her jumpsuit was a duck egg blue with muted pink, orange and golden blooms running all over it.

Delicate pastel tones balance out a statement pattern, keeping everything soft and sophisticated. The Princess of Wales's sister chose neutral accessories to accentuate this feel. Her tan peep-toe wedges were just visible and she carried a J Crew rattan clutch. Raffia and espadrilles are always popular this time of year and bring beachiness to an ensemble.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Pippa's outfit would be perfect as an alternative to a summer wedding guest dress but a jumpsuit can be dressed down too. You might think that a full-length style like this would be too formal to go with flat sandals or white trainers, though if you pick floaty silhouettes and materials the overall jumpsuit design is relaxed enough to work with them.

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Structured, tailored jumpsuits might look like too much of a contrast, so something with a shape like Pippa's is a great option if you want to be able to wear your item for special occasions as well as day-to-day. Breezy shapes are also naturally summery and Pippa Middleton was at Wimbledon on a sunny July day.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As much as we all love her dresses, including the pink floral one she wore a few days later to the Wimbledon final, this jumpsuit was something a little different. Jumpsuits are just a bit more contemporary and they're still an all-in-one outfit which makes them fuss-free when you don't want to take an age getting ready.

If you're not such a fan of printed designs as Pippa then go for something plain, either in a neutral shade or a colour you already wear a lot so you know you'll be able to get plenty of use out of your jumpsuit throughout the season.