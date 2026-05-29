With the heatwave here, I tried the viral DIY air conditioning hack – here's how it went

When it comes to cooling down a room, there's nothing quite like an electric fan to bring a breeze into the space. But sometimes all they can do is blow hot air around, which is where the viral ice hack comes in.

After trying pretty much all the online fan hacks, I was desperate to find one that genuinely cools down a room and doesn't rely on cool air coming from elsewhere. Even cooling window hacks aren't cutting it with the record-high temperatures we've been having in the UK.

So with that in mind, I thought it was finally time to try the DIY air conditioning hack. I'd previously not tried it, mostly because ice doesn't last long in my home as it is (lots of iced coffees, not just G&Ts), so it felt like a waste of resources. But when temperatures reach the 30s, some sacrifices must be made.

Latest Videos From

A post shared by Which? (@whichuk) A photo posted by on

I'd previously only been relying on my best cooling fan, the Shark Flexbreeze, which has a wonderful misting function. However, when the air was showing no signs of cooling even in the night, it could only do so much for me. I needed another way of cooling down my room without AC.

Without further ado, I went to the freezer and gathered some ice to pile it into a small breakfast bowl. The viral videos I've seen also recommend using a cooking tray, but a bowl seemed more appropriate and less likely to spill when the inevitable melting begins.

Now, luckily, the Shark fan already does a great job cooling, but when I placed the ice in front of the appliance, I must admit it didn't make much of a difference at all.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

The ice didn't last long, perhaps because it was homemade, but it soon melted into the bowl without providing a noticeable cooling effect. The experiment was unfortunately not a success and I would say it's certainly not worth using up your ice for.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would definitely recommend investing in one of the best cooling fans instead, or even splurging on an AC unit. Whilst I don't have the budget for that sort of appliance, it's certainly worth the purchase in the long term, especially with temperatures getting hotter.

If you want to try a more natural way to cool down your room then there are things you can do with your houseplants to keep a space cool.