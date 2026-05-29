Have you seen the new M&S "picky bits" range? It's the perfect way to elevate summertime spreads

One of the greatest pleasures of summer is, of course, that it's picnic season. And, in perfect synchronisation with the sunshine, M&S has launched its new "Picky Bits" collection: a range of serveware designed for dipping, grazing, sharing, and making the most of long afternoons outdoors.

The affordable collection combines glazed ceramics, natural wood, and durable acrylic pieces that look far more expensive than their price tags suggest. Whether you're packing a blanket for the park, styling an outdoor living room, or searching for an outdoor dining essential to elevate weekend hosting, the range is full of delicious details that make summer entertaining effortlessly chic.

There's more to come, too. M&S has officially declared 27th June as National Picky Bits Day, and if this launch is anything to go by, we suspect the retailer has a few more delicious surprises in store. In the meantime, these stylish serving pieces are all the inspiration you need to gather friends, share snacks, and savour the sunshine.

M&S Picky Bits Collection launch: for the perfect picnic pick-me-up

What with Wimbledon, heat waves, and more clement weather, the chances of enjoying your picky bits in style are looking seriously hopeful. The little bowls and dipping dishes are perfect for relaxed, elevated dining, making your serveware this summer's main event. If you're looking for some extra inspiration, I can highly recommend taking a look at The White Company's outdoor living collection too.