Have you seen the new M&S "picky bits" range? It's the perfect way to elevate summertime spreads
If your hosting needs a pick-me-up, this selection of serveware is perfect
One of the greatest pleasures of summer is, of course, that it's picnic season. And, in perfect synchronisation with the sunshine, M&S has launched its new "Picky Bits" collection: a range of serveware designed for dipping, grazing, sharing, and making the most of long afternoons outdoors.
The affordable collection combines glazed ceramics, natural wood, and durable acrylic pieces that look far more expensive than their price tags suggest. Whether you're packing a blanket for the park, styling an outdoor living room, or searching for an outdoor dining essential to elevate weekend hosting, the range is full of delicious details that make summer entertaining effortlessly chic.
There's more to come, too. M&S has officially declared 27th June as National Picky Bits Day, and if this launch is anything to go by, we suspect the retailer has a few more delicious surprises in store. In the meantime, these stylish serving pieces are all the inspiration you need to gather friends, share snacks, and savour the sunshine.
M&S Picky Bits Collection launch: for the perfect picnic pick-me-up
What with Wimbledon, heat waves, and more clement weather, the chances of enjoying your picky bits in style are looking seriously hopeful. The little bowls and dipping dishes are perfect for relaxed, elevated dining, making your serveware this summer's main event. If you're looking for some extra inspiration, I can highly recommend taking a look at The White Company's outdoor living collection too.
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Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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