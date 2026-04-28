This £40 solar powered pendant is the epitome of elegance -perfect for elevating your outdoor space

It’s no secret that I love The White Company. In fact, I love it so much I actually used to work there (and spent most of my salary on their candles, bed linen, and home accessories too). That loyalty means that whenever a seasonal collection drops, I’m first in line to pore over every detail. And this summer launch might just be their strongest yet. At the heart of it all is a piece of affordable, glamorous genius: a solar powered wicker pendant.

The solar-powered wicker pendant promises to make even the simplest patio setup look considered and elevated. Alongside it, you’ll find a mix of bamboo, rattan, and subtly nautical pieces that tap perfectly into current outdoor living room trends and ideas: soft textures, warm glows, and spaces that look as carefully curated as your interiors. So, if you’ve been on the hunt for the best outdoor furniture or keeping an eye out for standout outdoor lighting deals, this collection strikes a rare balance between style and accessible pricing.

The reason I'm so lit up about these solar-powered designs is that they don’t just look luxurious, they completely transform the mood of a garden, casting a soft, flattering light that transforms every evening into golden hour. And perhaps most surprising of all is the price. Where you might expect The White Company’s usual premium price, these pieces come in at refreshingly affordable levels, with that statement pendant at just £40. Consider this your sign to refresh your space, fire up the pizza oven, and settle into a garden you’ll genuinely want to live in all summer long.

The White Company Outdoor Living Collection

The White Company Solar Wicker Pendant Light £40 at The White Company

In my eyes, the hero of the collection is The White Company’s Solar Powered Wicker Pendant. Designed to cast a soft, ambient glow, it instantly elevates any outdoor setup, whether you’re hosting a long, lazy dinner alfresco or just unwinding on the balcony as the sun sets.

The basket-weave wicker frame gives it that relaxed, rustic charm that's both timeless and on-trend, while the warm white LED light keeps everything looking flattering. And, the cherry on top is that this is solar-powered, too, so you get all the atmosphere without worrying about cables or running costs, and the adjustable chain means you can hang it solo as a statement or cluster a few together for maximum impact.

Add in its energy-efficient design and built-in timer, and it's the perfect elevated piece to add to your outdoor space, working hard behind the scenes while making your garden look effortlessly beautiful.

(Image credit: The White Company)

While the pendant is the undeniable hero of The White Company's Outdoor Living Collection, what really makes this range sing is how easily you can build a complete outdoor scheme around it. The White Company has leaned into a cohesive, coastal-inspired aesthetic that mixes wicker, bamboo, and softly weathered finishes with subtle nautical touches.

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From glowing string lights and sculptural lanterns to beautifully textured tableware and finishing touches for the dining table, each piece is designed to layer together effortlessly, helping you create a relaxed, lived-in outdoor setting.

Ultimately, this collection is a masterclass in effortless outdoor styling, making your garden a natural extension of your home, rather than an afterthought. From the solar-powered wicker lighting to the tactile bamboo accents and thoughtfully designed tableware, everything works together to create a soft, atmospheric space that’s as practical as it is beautiful.

And while the lighting sets the tone, it’s the layered details that bring the whole look to life, especially when you start mixing in pieces like lanterns and ambient glow-makers that echo the same warm, flickering effect you’d usually get from the best flameless candles. The result is a space that's calm, cohesive, and luxurious, perfect for lingering outside long after sunset.