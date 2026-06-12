Kate Middleton's refreshing road trip drink before Peter Phillips' wedding isn't quite what I expected

A long car journey calls for snacks and drinks and the Princess of Wales has just given us all a peak at her go-to road trip beverage. She and Prince William attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on 6th June and were pictured arriving at All Saints' Church in Kemble.

As Kate elegantly got out of the car in her blush Roland Mouret dress we got to see the drink nestled in the passenger door pocket. It was only the briefest of glimpses but the blue carton was quite distinctive and looks like Vita Coco coconut water, rather than the simple still or sparkling water I might've expected to see.

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Coconut water is great for keeping you hydrated and contains minerals like calcium and potassium. It's a refreshing alternative to plain H20 and if this was what the Princess drank on the drive to Gloucestershire, it's got the royal seal of approval too.

The Princess is known for her active, healthy lifestyle and unsurprisingly her wellbeing has been an even bigger priority following her cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year Kate is understood to have asked for a soft drink during a visit to the Fabal Beerhall in London, explaining, "Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol."

She apparently shared that it's something she has to be "a lot more conscious of now". When it comes to non-alcoholic drinks, it's not just coconut water that the Princess apparently reaches for. According to woman&home correspondent Emily Andrews, the future Queen is partial to a cold can of Diet Coke - or at least she was in the past.

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Speaking on her and Reverend Richard Coles' Catching Up With The Royals podcast in April, Emily suggested that Kate has very humble requests when she's going to engagements.

"Do the royals have riders? Do they have special requests for drinks or snacks that they always have to have on royal engagements? The answer is yes," she declared.

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Whilst King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly "always like to have a specific cushion" in the car with them, Emily claimed, "The Princess of Wales is never without a can of Diet Coke or some Hula Hoops if she gets peckish".

We don't know if these are still her go-tos and even if they are, it's unlikely we'd ever see the future Queen opening a can of coke or a packet of crisps.

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The royals only tend to eat and drink in public if it's actually part of the engagement, like when she enjoyed a cuppa with volunteers and patients at Colchester Hospital last July. She apparently took her tea round with her too and joked that "as a parent you know you'll keep losing" it otherwise.

As for how she takes her tea, the Princess of Wales is said to drink it with a dash of milk and no sugar. Both fresh mint tea and coffee were served at William and Kate's wedding in 2011. Perhaps there was a similar hot drink selection on offer at Peter and Harriet's private reception after the Princess of Wales kicked off her day with a hydrating coconut water.