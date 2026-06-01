Dr Amir Khan on the 3 vitamins he takes - and 1 type he avoids

We've gone beyond the multi-vitamin - now there's a supplement to improve every element of your health, reportedly. The humble gummy hasn't gone anywhere, though, and now you can get everything from vitamins to creatine in this sweet-like form that feels like more of a treat than a chore to take.

One expert who's wary of gummies is woman&home’s resident doctor, NHS GP Dr Amir Khan. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, Dr Khan says many supplements now come in gummy form, including “vitamin D, vitamin K, magnesium, creatine”, and while it's always better to take your vitamins in a form you'll enjoy, gummies aren't ideal.

"The danger with gummies is that they can contain sugars and sweeteners, which is a bad thing if you have too much," he says.

Latest Videos From

He explains that their appealing flavours and colours can encourage people to eat more than they need to, putting them at risk of overdosing on the nutrient or vitamin they’re taking.

“The problem with the supplement industry as a whole is that it’s not regulated in the same way medicines are, so we don’t know exactly how much of everything is in these things. Some studies have shown that they contain 10-12 times more than the recommended dose, while some contain very little.”

Dr Khan says it's for this reason he avoids gummies, but he does take three supplements every day. While what works for one person may not work for another, and you should always consult a doctor before taking new supplements, he says these are the ones with the most science behind them.

A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine) A photo posted by on

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is the one supplement that experts say all adults and children in the UK should take every day, with one in six of us deficient. It’s hard to get the recommended amount through food or sunlight alone, especially in the darker months of the year.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The National Institute of Health recommends that adult women under 70 need 600IU of vitamin D daily, rising to 800IU after 70 years of age. The NHS suggests 10mg or 400IU.

However, to get the most from any source, many doctors recommend combining it with magnesium. Dr Khan has previously told woman&home that we "need magnesium as it activates the vitamin D".

"It turns it from its inactive form to an active form so it can do all of its jobs", he said last year.

Too much vitamin D can have the opposite effect, with nasty side effects like fatigue, constipation, and issues with calcium absorption.

Always check labels and seek advice from your doctor before adding any new supplement to your routine.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s are essential fatty acids that our bodies can’t make themselves. We need to get them from our diet or via supplements. Dr Khan is such a fan as they have been shown to lower our risk of heart disease and stroke.

Foods rich in omega 3 include mackerel, salmon and sardines, but if you’re vegan or vegetarian, you can get them from flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, rapeseed and soya beans.

If you want to take omega-3 supplements, the British Heart Foundation recommends choosing ones which contain DHA and EPA omega-3s. “Aim for roughly 450mg per day, which is the equivalent you’d get from eating the recommended amounts of fish,” the charity says.

Not everyone needs an omega-3 supplement, so always speak to your doctor before taking one.

3. Creatine

Dr Khan has previously said creatine is “a powerful ally for staying strong, independent, and sharp”, thanks to the benefits for brain health.

It's the most widely researched supplement in the world, especially for those who do regular resistance training. “The evidence shows that when you combine it with strength training, you can improve muscle strength, power, and even muscle mass, and that's not just in athletes. That's in older adults, too,” he says.

There’s also evidence that it’s good for our brains too: "It might support memory, reduce mental fatigue, and even help conditions like mild cognitive impairment," the GP says. "The evidence isn’t as strong as it is for muscles, but it's promising."

When buying creatine, look for creatine monohydrate powder. You can add this to whatever drink you choose, and it doesn’t matter when you take it. Consistency is most important.