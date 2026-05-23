Not sleep or exercise - this daily breakfast habit may lower dementia risk by 35%, new study says

There are few things better than the first sip of coffee in the morning. While we might drink it to try to wake up faster and shift sluggishness, a new study has revealed that this daily breakfast habit may positively impact us well beyond lunchtime.

Scientists in America have found that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day can significantly lower your risk of developing dementia. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, followed 131,831 nurses and health professionals for over 40 years, starting from when they were in their early 40s.

Over the years, 8% of the participants developed dementia. However, those who drank moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee and tea were less likely to get the serious health condition. Those who drank more than two to three cups a day didn't have any extra protection.

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The results showed a 35% drop in dementia risk among the participants who were 75 or younger and drank 250 to 300mg of caffeine a day. Researchers found that people who drank more decaffeinated coffee showed a faster memory decline, even though decaf coffee has other benefits.

They stated that this could be because people with sleep issues, high blood pressure or heart rhythm problems - all health issues linked to cognitive decline and dementia - tend to avoid caffeine.

Two to three cups a day is optimal. As many of us will have experienced before, too much caffeine can lead to poor sleep and anxiety, counteracting the benefits.

While this study was limited to American healthcare workers, a meta-analysis from 2024 of other coffee and tea studies supported its findings and the strong link between caffeine and a lower risk of dementia. While many of these studies were observational and cannot prove cause and effect, it's positive news for coffee drinkers.

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How much coffee should you drink?

Caffeine content differs depending on how the coffee is brewed. The average espresso shot contains about 100mg of caffeine, so it would make sense that drinking two to three cups of coffee per day (with most barista-style coffee containing two shots) offers enough to reap the benefits.

But the benefits of coffee for improving brain health go beyond its caffeine content. Coffee contains compounds called antioxidants. These can help us take care of our brains and keep cells and blood vessels healthy by helping to lower inflammation.

It can also stimulate our nervous system by promoting the release of neurotransmitters such as noradrenaline, dopamine and serotonin. This can benefit some of the brain’s functions, such as cognitive function, mood, focus and reaction time.

Studies like this one in Translational Psychiatry found that higher lifetime coffee consumption led to lower levels of toxic cerebral amyloid depositions, which are found in people who have Alzheimer’s disease or related cognitive decline. Coffee is also linked to lower heart attack and stroke risk because of the anti-inflammatory compounds it contains.

This is all good news when it comes to a habit most of us would be reluctant to give up.