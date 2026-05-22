'Our family couldn't cope without her' says Prince William as he opens up on 'amazing' Kate Middleton and their family's 'safe' place

Prince William has always taken every opportunity to praise his wife and the way he talked about her during a recent radio appearance emphasised how much of a crucial role the Princess of Wales plays within their family. The future King joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast on 22nd May to discuss the opening of a new wing at the Isles of Scilly Hospital.

Inevitably, William ended up chatting about his wife too, and called Kate an "amazing mum" and "an amazing wife".

"Literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been absolutely stunning really," William continued, revealing she was in "good form" after her recent trip to Italy.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

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This was the Princess's first overseas visit since before she was diagnosed with cancer and he said she "came back buzzing". When he was asked by Amanda how he felt about it, Prince William responded that he's "very, very proud" and added that "she's been through so much in the last couple of years particularly".

Touching on how Kate has been easing back into royal engagements, he explained, "Away trips like that take a lot out of you because you're on sort of permanent receive and send the whole time."

Because of this they "balance that" and make sure the Princess is ok and rested. His remark that they "couldn't cope" without her echoes the suggestion made in Russell Myers' William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story that she is William's "world".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"He worships her, truly. She's his world, and when the diagnosis came, it was as if the ground beneath him vanished," a close friend claimed. "He talked about the rug being pulled, but it was more than that, it was heartbreak, fear and helplessness all at once."

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They said his "devotion to her never wavered" and this is "love in its rawest, most powerful form". Now, seeing her getting back to the overseas engagements and projects she loves, Prince William is so proud of her and the couple have forged a new way of doing things, prioritising family time more than ever before.

Kate will likely be looking forward to spending half-term with Prince William and their children and who knows if they could be back to the Isles of Scilly together. The Prince of Wales spoke about how he used to visit the Isles a lot with his parents when he was younger and "the children can go where they want, it's completely safe".

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He said there's "so much to do" down there for a family too. Prince William, Kate and the children spend so much of their lives being scrutinised and photographed in public, so a peaceful place like this where they can relax and just be themselves sounds much-needed.

The radio interview came ahead of Prince William's visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital. The new wing increases medical capacity and the hospital now has maternity services (previously you had to travel to the mainland to give birth) and more social care.

The Prince also visited the construction site for ten new, sustainable homes which are being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall (Prince William succeeded King Charles as Duke of Cornwall in 2022).