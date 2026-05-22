Queen Letizia's ravishing dress and comfy slingbacks are all the encouragement we need to style trending tomato red

There's no question what the trending fashion colour of 2026 is and Queen Letizia just gave a masterclass in styling tomato red in the most elegant way. This shade has been named Royal Ascot's first ever Colour of the Year and it's far brighter than last year's most-seen hue, butter yellow.

Because of this it can seem a little daunting, though tomato red is that pop of colour that your summer wardrobe will thank you for. The Queen of Spain took things to the next level and wore a head-to-toe scarlet look for the Luis Carandell Parliamentary Journalism Awards, including a stunning Afolfo Dominguez dress and slingbacks.

This is upper level tomato red styling and you can start off far more minimally, but Letizia showed how striking it can look with clothing and/or accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Red Pieces

ME+EM Raglan Sleeve Maxi Dress £150 at ME+EM This dress is crafted from breathable cotton with the stretch and drape of jersey and a matte textured finish to create a comfortable silhouette. It's A-line and has raglan seams for a relaxed shoulder. There are several shades of this, including the gorgeous 'lipstick red'. Mint Velvet Mila Suede Slingbacks £110 at Mint Velvet Slingbacks are a summer shoe essential for Queen Letizia and these Mint Velvet ones are made from red suede. The pointed toe is a flattering touch and they have low kitten heels so they're manageable for daytime and evenings out. The buckled strap helps keep them secure. M&S Cotton Rich Boucle Knitted Top £22 at M&S With its boucle finish, this cotton-rich knitted top adds a lovely texture to your ensemble. It has a slim fit, with a slightly cropped length that pairs perfectly with high-waisted pieces. There are neat ribbed trims and this would work so well with blue or white denim too. M&S Red Dot Printed Midi Slip Skirt £28 at M&S A slip skirt like this is such a versatile item, as you can dress them up with espadrille wedges and a camisole or make them more casual with trainers and a T-shirt. This affordable design features delicate white polka dots on the red base tone and has an elasticated waist. Oliver Bonas Naha Cherry Red Bag £42 at Oliver Bonas This cherry red crossbody bag has a grained finish and two zipped compartments so you can easily organise your essentials. The lining is also red and the gold-toned hardware works beautifully with it. It comes complete with a matching red and cream striped strap and a slim red strap for alternative styling solutions. Karen Millen Stretch Knitted Dress £60 (was £149) at Karen Millen Right now you can save 60% on this stretchy Karen Millen frock. It's got a fitted bodice and pleated flippy skirt, with a sleeveless cut. The structured knit keeps it looking sharp and you can style this with metallic or neutral accessories to make a gorgeous smart-casual look.

Her dress had a structured flared skirt that's a little more daring than we'd expect to see from the likes of Queen Camilla or the Princess of Wales. It almost resembled one of the best jumpsuits and had fluttery sleeves that finished just above the elbow.

This length is great if you don't want to overheat and like a bit more coverage on your arms. To balance out the floaty sleeves, this fiery red frock had a fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. Something like this would make a beautiful summer wedding guest dress and since this colour isn't as popular for bridesmaid gowns you're less likely to match.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Her Majesty styled hers with red block heel slingbacks and a leather clutch. Colour-coordination is the ultimate royal trick to give an outfit a polished edge. Since tomato red is vibrant, many of us might prefer to go neutral with our accessories and white, tan and gold all work brilliantly.

Blue denim also looks great as a contrast if you're looking to incorporate this trending shade into casual outfits. A red top adds a pop of colour without being the sole focus of your ensemble - as do accessories. Red handbags are a lovely option to brighten up a summer outfit and Queen Letizia's red shoes are another example of this.

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She rarely wears stilettos anymore and these slingbacks have the elasticated, secure strap and a sturdy low block heel. This shoe style is also one of the Princess of Wales's favourites and it feels elevated and yet is far comfier than court heels or wedges.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

You can wear tomato red in so many different ways and surprisingly subtly too, making it far more versatile than it first appears. Queen Letizia of Spain herself has moved between wearing red frocks like this one to her red leather jacket and a red jumper with a neutral blazer.

For the Luis Carandell Parliamentary Journalism Awards she clearly wanted an ensemble that felt more formal and statement. Letizia was one of the people presenting the prize and she's a former journalist herself, who stopped working in this field in 2003 after her engagement to then-Prince Felipe of Spain.

Bright colours are a key part of her royal wardrobe and given that red is one of her favourites, I expect to see *the* trending colour of 2026 worn more over the summer.