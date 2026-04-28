From garden vows to church ceremonies, here are 9 summer wedding guest dresses that are on our watch list
If you're searching for summer wedding guest dresses, we have you covered
Whether you only have one big day in the diary or a calendar packed with back-to-back nuptials, shopping for the best summer wedding guest dresses should be an enjoyable experience. From relaxed outdoor vows to more formal affairs, summer weddings come with their own set of style considerations, and having the right dress can make all the difference, which is why we've rounded up 9 standout styles.
When it comes to the best wedding guest dresses, summer offers the perfect opportunity to embrace lighter fabrics, floaty cuts and a more uplifting colour palette and prints. This season, playful polka dots and vintage florals are trending, alongside boho-inspired designs such as voluminous sleeves, floaty skirts and ruffled detailing.
In terms of shades, the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 have influenced the summer wedding guest dresses we're seeing on the high street. Blush pink, soft yellows, and dusty blues are dominating, as well as more pigmented tones such as fire engine red and fresh greens.Article continues below
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
When shopping for summer wedding guest dresses, start by considering the setting and any dress codes the happy couple has already provided. For example, a breathable midi dress in cotton would work well for a beach ceremony, whilst a floaty maxi dress can work beautifully for countryside receptions.
A little planning goes a long way when considering what to wear to a wedding, and opting for versatile silhouettes means you can rewear your look with ease by simply swapping out your accessories. Another thing to consider is comfort, particularly for long days that stretch into evening celebrations, to make sure you choose something you can move freely in.
Best overall
This playful polka dot design will be a joyful addition to your wardrobe and its perfect for those who want to try out the print for the first time. The soft blush pink is complemented with black spots and it has a shirred waist and tiered skirt for added movement.
Best church wedding
Embrace the boho-chic trend with this dusty blue maxi dress. It's cut from a floaty chiffon material and has flouncy ruffles, which add to its feminine, bohemian appeal. We love the addition of the detachable cape that is secured on the straps of the dress. The cape offers coverage from the sun and will protect you from a chill if you're attending a church ceremony.
Best print
Rixo are by far one of the best British clothing brands to shop for beautiful occasionwear dresses. This sweet floral midi-dress is ideal for countryside celebrations. It features a delicate vintage-inspired print, flattering long sleeves with ruffled cuffs and a neat empire waist. Finish with some heeled sandals and a small clutch bag.
Best size range
Boden's new-in collection has styles that shouldn't be missed if you're looking for the best summer wedding guest dress, including this beautiful ruffled midi dress. The bright pink and white floral pattern feels perfect for warm-weather nuptials, and the ruffled neckline and shoulders add to its elevated design.
Most flattering
This tie-neck dress is made from a fluid draped material and has a floaty tiered skirt for maximum movement and ease. The structured tie-front halter neck and defined waistband add dimension to your silhouette, whilst the skirt is kept fluid. This style is perfect for those with pear-shaped body types.
Best maxi-dress
The vibrant orange and pink print of this satin dress makes it instantly stand out. It's crafted from a luxurious satin crepe material for a fluid, naturally draped finish. Its soft gathering at the waist gives it a more fitted finish. The cowl neckline will frame your face beautifully, and the maxi-length makes it a sophisticated choice.
Best Investment
With colourful vintage florals set on a black base, this dress from Rixo is an elegant choice. It's made from a sumptuous silk-satin blend and features intricate hand-cut lace embroidery that adds to its nostalgic appeal. Lean into the pink undertones in the print and pair this piece with a pink fascinator or blush pink heels.
Most versatile
Made from a viscose and linen blend, this design has a breathable finish compared to silks and satins, making it a practical choice for warm-weather vows. The butter yellow colour feels perfectly on-trend, and it's one of those rare shades that complements a range of skin tones, making it a versatile choice too. We love its sweet puff sleeves.
Best for petites
The blue and yellow print makes this design a dreamy choice if you're headed abroad to a coastal wedding destination. The skirt falls into a long, elegant silhouette that perfectly drapes into neat pleats, and the added tie-waist is a flattering finish. Style with either blue, yellow or cream accessories for a seamless look.
FAQ's
What is the most flattering wedding dress style?
We spoke to the woman&home Deputy Fashion Editor Charlie Bell about what summer wedding guest dresses are the most flattering.
"In terms of silhouettes, you can always rely on an a-line or fit and flare shape to flatter every figure. It highlights your waist, without feeling too restrictive so you can hit that wedding buffet in comfort. The floaty skirt is just made for the dance-floor too!"
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"Fabric is key if you want to avoid anything too clingy, a cotton or linen dress will keep you cool in the summer and hang effortlessly. Opt for smaller prints, especially if you have a petite frame to avoid overwhelming your figure - an on-trend polka dot or a romantic floral print are a stylish choice for a wedding."
"Avoid wearing white or black and look for colours that complement your skintone - a rose pink leans into the loved-up vibe and generally suits everyone and if you’re colour avoidant, navy makes a softer alternative to black."
What's the best colour to wear to a wedding as a guest?
Soft, uplifting shades are always a safe and elegant choice, such as pastels including blush pink, sage green, butter yellow or dusty blue, which feel especially fitting for spring and summer celebrations. However, if you prefer something a little bit bolder, vibrant hues, including cobalt blue, fuchsia, or emerald green, can feel just as stylish.
Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women’s magazines, including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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