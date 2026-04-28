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From garden vows to church ceremonies, here are 9 summer wedding guest dresses that are on our watch list

If you're searching for summer wedding guest dresses, we have you covered

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summer wedding guest dresses
Model wears Illume Spot Shirring Maxi Dress by Sister Jane; Arlena Silk Satin Dress by Rixo; Jodie Ruffle Cape Maxi Dress Blue by Monsoon
(Image credit: FASHION EDITOR: HANNAH HUGHES, PHOTOGRAHER: LOUISE SAMUELSEN, DEPUTY FASHION EDITOR: CHARLIE BELL. FASHION ASSISTANT: KITTY BOWES. HAIR AND MAKE-UP: CAROLINE PIASECKI, USING SAM MCKNIGHT AND SHISEIDO. MODEL: PATRICIA AT 2R MODEL MANAGEMENT, LOCATION: https://www.avington.com/)
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Whether you only have one big day in the diary or a calendar packed with back-to-back nuptials, shopping for the best summer wedding guest dresses should be an enjoyable experience. From relaxed outdoor vows to more formal affairs, summer weddings come with their own set of style considerations, and having the right dress can make all the difference, which is why we've rounded up 9 standout styles.

When it comes to the best wedding guest dresses, summer offers the perfect opportunity to embrace lighter fabrics, floaty cuts and a more uplifting colour palette and prints. This season, playful polka dots and vintage florals are trending, alongside boho-inspired designs such as voluminous sleeves, floaty skirts and ruffled detailing.

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Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses

When shopping for summer wedding guest dresses, start by considering the setting and any dress codes the happy couple has already provided. For example, a breathable midi dress in cotton would work well for a beach ceremony, whilst a floaty maxi dress can work beautifully for countryside receptions.

A little planning goes a long way when considering what to wear to a wedding, and opting for versatile silhouettes means you can rewear your look with ease by simply swapping out your accessories. Another thing to consider is comfort, particularly for long days that stretch into evening celebrations, to make sure you choose something you can move freely in.

FAQ's

What is the most flattering wedding dress style?

We spoke to the woman&home Deputy Fashion Editor Charlie Bell about what summer wedding guest dresses are the most flattering.

"In terms of silhouettes, you can always rely on an a-line or fit and flare shape to flatter every figure. It highlights your waist, without feeling too restrictive so you can hit that wedding buffet in comfort. The floaty skirt is just made for the dance-floor too!"

"Fabric is key if you want to avoid anything too clingy, a cotton or linen dress will keep you cool in the summer and hang effortlessly. Opt for smaller prints, especially if you have a petite frame to avoid overwhelming your figure - an on-trend polka dot or a romantic floral print are a stylish choice for a wedding."

"Avoid wearing white or black and look for colours that complement your skintone - a rose pink leans into the loved-up vibe and generally suits everyone and if you’re colour avoidant, navy makes a softer alternative to black."

What's the best colour to wear to a wedding as a guest?

Soft, uplifting shades are always a safe and elegant choice, such as pastels including blush pink, sage green, butter yellow or dusty blue, which feel especially fitting for spring and summer celebrations. However, if you prefer something a little bit bolder, vibrant hues, including cobalt blue, fuchsia, or emerald green, can feel just as stylish.

Charlie Bell fashion writer
Charlie Bell

Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women’s magazines, including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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