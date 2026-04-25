When it comes to occasionwear dressing this summer, the high street is loving pink dresses. Here are my favourites

Wedding season is almost upon us, and if you have RSVP’d already, now is a good time to start thinking about your outfit. From jumbo florals to sunny shades, there are an endless number of styles when it comes to choosing the best wedding guest dresses right now – and while it's great to have plenty of options, it can sometimes feel a little overwhelming. If you’re struggling with where to start, it’s often best to stick to something classic and understated, and right now your best bet is a dusty pink dress.

Pastel shades are a huge spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026, and this gentle take on pink really is ideal for a big day. The soft yet warm hue feels wonderfully romantic without being too much, and the understated tone will act as a great base for a wide range of accessories and heels, so you have plenty of styling options to get extra wear from one hero buy.

The high street is filled to the brim with delicate shades of blush, and I've rounded up some of the very best to suit a wedding, a day at the races, or even to just add some wow factor to a back garden gathering below.

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If you worry about the Great British weather letting you down, you can easily add a light spring jacket to your blush pink dress. The soft, block colour will work well with most colours and patterns, so you have plenty of options.

Try a thin, quilted cover-up in a paisley or floral print for a little more oomph, or keep it simple with a boxy jacket in another pastel tone.