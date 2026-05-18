Not butter yellow, not pale pink, Clodagh McKenna just backed peachy hues for wedding guest dressing this summer

Pastel hues are a go-to when it comes to summer wedding guest dresses, with soft mint, powdery pinks and buttery yellows at the top of our list, but Clodagh McKenna has drawn our attention to an overlooked sorbet shade that works just as well when it comes to warm-weather occasions. Peach might have had a bad wrap in previous years, but the TV chef has just made a case for revisiting this vintage hue.

Attending a spring wedding over the weekend, she wore the Rachel dress by Queens of Archive in a gorgeous peach hue, which was elegant and romantic, ideal for nuptials. The retro-inspired dress had an almost tea dress-like appeal, and crafted in a floaty fabric, it felt just right for the event at hand. Sharing a video on Instagram, she looked sensational in the full sleeve design, and the longer length made it appropriate for a host of different ceremony and party styles.

Accessorising with gold accents, she brought the same playful flair to her dressed-up look as she does with all of her outfits, cementing gold and peach as the colour combination to note during pastel season. Her choice of bag was the metallic platino gold clutch bag by Terry De Havilland, and a pair of simple, gold strappy heels finished off the look.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Shop Peachy Wedding Guest Dresses

EXACT MATCH Queens Of Archive Rachel Dress £330 at Queens Of Archive Clodagh's pretty peach dress is made from 100% viscose, which gives it a draped, floaty look. With a maxi-length skirt and long sleeves, it's not only elegant but also practical for wedding season, and would work for a host of nuptial styles. The V-neckline and high waist offer a flattering fit through the upper torso. It's available up to a size 14-16. Nobody's Child Coral Frill Sleeve Layla Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child This chiffon midi dress is a great option when it comes to what to wear to a wedding this summer. With a V-neckline and short ruffle sleeves, the silhouette skims the body before falling into a gently A-lined silhouette. The peachy hue makes it warm weather-ready, just check what colour the bridal party are wearing so you don't clash. Phase Eight Julissa Wrap Dress £96.75 (was £129) at Phase Eight A wrap silhouette gives this dress a soft, floaty feel that is ultra-feminine and perfect for warm weather. The addition of draped sleeves and an asymmetric hem adds to the flattering fit as it nips in your waist and draws the eye down, while the floaty sleeve adds upper arm coverage in a romantic and still very breathable way.

Shop Gold Accessories

M&S Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Peep Toe Sandals £30 at M&S With reviews calling these faux-leather kitten heels 'very comfortable,' their low kitten heel offers more stability than a stiletto, making them a great choice of shoe for wedding guest season. Monsoon Metallic Pleated Chain Strap Clutch Bag £49 at M&S Like Clodagh's clutch, this bag boasts a chain strap for ease of use, making it a practical as well as stylish choice. Its metallic gold hue elevates your sorbet hued outfit, and the ruched fabric has a delightfully vintage look and feel. New Look Gold Faux Leather Single Strap Stiletto Sandals £25.99 at New Look You can't go wrong with a pair of simple strappy heels like these ones from New Look. With their single strap and ankle fastenings, they're sleek and minimal, and perfect for wearing with any wedding guest outfit.

It’s more than just the peach shade that makes Clodagh’s dress ideal for occasionwear. The floaty sleeve and ruffle detailing add a gorgeous, romantic finish to the pastel-hued frock that ensures it won't date, making it a great investment. With elasticated cuffs at the wrist, you get a beautifully voluminous sleeve shape too the sleeves, too, which is highlighted by soft pleating at the shoulders and a feminine, chest-framing V neckline.

By accessorising with yellow-gold accessories, the warmth of the peach hue is drawn out, reminding us what a great colour combination peach and gold truly is, and it feels far warmer than a silver/peach combination.

The vintage aesthetic is something we're used to seeing Clodagh in, but this retro-inspired silhouette is often popular for summer weddings, making it a great investment style for future occasions too. And while peach may have once been winced at, this delicate colourway has certainly made a comeback, and Clodagh's take is the chicest we've seen.

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