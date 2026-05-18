Not butter yellow, not pale pink, Clodagh McKenna just backed peachy hues for wedding guest dressing this summer

Her romantic dress is the ideal choice for transitioning from wedding ceremonies to dancefloors

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Cloadagh McKenna in summer
(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)
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Pastel hues are a go-to when it comes to summer wedding guest dresses, with soft mint, powdery pinks and buttery yellows at the top of our list, but Clodagh McKenna has drawn our attention to an overlooked sorbet shade that works just as well when it comes to warm-weather occasions. Peach might have had a bad wrap in previous years, but the TV chef has just made a case for revisiting this vintage hue.

Attending a spring wedding over the weekend, she wore the Rachel dress by Queens of Archive in a gorgeous peach hue, which was elegant and romantic, ideal for nuptials. The retro-inspired dress had an almost tea dress-like appeal, and crafted in a floaty fabric, it felt just right for the event at hand. Sharing a video on Instagram, she looked sensational in the full sleeve design, and the longer length made it appropriate for a host of different ceremony and party styles.

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It’s more than just the peach shade that makes Clodagh’s dress ideal for occasionwear. The floaty sleeve and ruffle detailing add a gorgeous, romantic finish to the pastel-hued frock that ensures it won't date, making it a great investment. With elasticated cuffs at the wrist, you get a beautifully voluminous sleeve shape too the sleeves, too, which is highlighted by soft pleating at the shoulders and a feminine, chest-framing V neckline.

By accessorising with yellow-gold accessories, the warmth of the peach hue is drawn out, reminding us what a great colour combination peach and gold truly is, and it feels far warmer than a silver/peach combination.

The vintage aesthetic is something we're used to seeing Clodagh in, but this retro-inspired silhouette is often popular for summer weddings, making it a great investment style for future occasions too. And while peach may have once been winced at, this delicate colourway has certainly made a comeback, and Clodagh's take is the chicest we've seen.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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