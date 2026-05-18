Zara Tindall nails summertime glamour with mini dress and silver heels that make a strong case for metallic accessories over neutrals

Every year many of us are left scrambling to find summer wedding guest dresses and the last thing we want to think about afterwards is accessories. That’s why investing in a pair of shoes that will work with all of your occasionwear looks is such a life-saver and Zara Tindall knows this.

Nude-beige heels are an easy first option, but she loves styling her frocks with metallics for something a little more special. On her 45th birthday the King’s niece attended the annual gala following the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament.

She dazzled in a luxury-meets-high-street outfit consisting of a midnight blue mini dress by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance and silver court shoes from British brand Dune. The shoes tied in with the embellished neckline and the bows on either side of the skirt.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) A photo posted by on

Shop Metallic Accessories

Dune Metallic Gold Medina Sandals £89 at Dune Finished with a practical ankle strap and a buckle to keep them secure on your feet, these gold sandals are such a gorgeous staple to add to your collection. They have a rubber sole for comfort and the block heel adds height whilst being sturdy. Accessorize Leather Fold Over Clutch £32 at M&S Affordable and classic, this clutch would coordinate so well with silver sandals or heels. It's got a fold-over envelope shape and fastens with a magnet. There's also a zip across the top to keep your belongings safe inside. Boden Cassie Gold Espadrilles £89 at Boden No shoes scream summer quite like espadrilles and these are the lace-up style, with pretty ribbons that fasten above your ankle. The jute sole is classic and the gold leather on the toe brings some understated glamour to the design. Dune Assured Textured Gold Heels £76 (was £109) at Dune Zara Tindall's exact silver heels aren't available anymore but these gold Assured pumps have a similar textured finish. They're crafted from leather and are set on Dune's signature stiletto heel. The timeless silhouette is defined by its sleek pointed toe. Charles & Keith Janie Quilted Bag £65 at Charles & Keith This Janie shoulder bag comes in a soft champagne tone that could pair with both silver and gold jewellery. There's a single adjustable strap and it closes with a zip. The quilting finishes it off elegantly. Next Silver Forever Comfort® Mules £32 at Next Flat shoes can be fun and fancy too and these ones are embellished which enhances the shimmer of the silver tone. The crossover detailing is so beautiful and these would work well with everything from a flowy maxi dress to a stylish jumpsuit.

Even if there hadn’t been any silver detailing on the frock, these heels would’ve still looked magnificent against the deep blue for a touch of contrast. Metallic accessories can often be overlooked compared to neutrals like white, tan and black, but they go with everything and the subtle shimmer makes them feel elevated even if the design is actually quite simple.

Zara Tindall’s shoes were timeless, with a stiletto heel and pointed toe and the silver brought some added glamour. A classic design like this will balance out the boldness of the colour and keep everything on the sophisticated side.

She’s worn the Dune heels so many times before, including to Royal Ascot in 2024, to the Magic Millions Carnival in Australia earlier this year and to the Epsom Derby in 2022. Silver is a cool-toned metallic shade, whilst gold and bronze are warm-toned.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Each looks particularly fabulous when they’re worn with colours that mirror these undertones - although that’s not essential! Zara has shown that blue looks particularly lovely with silver, and gold looks stunning with red and other sunset colours, but I think that metallic shoes are particularly striking when you’re wearing neutrals.

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Their versatility is underrated and Zara Tindall has brought back these Dune silver heels year after year. They have a textured finish without being glittery, though you can really make a statement with metallic accessories if you go for embellished designs.

The equestrian royal wasn’t holding a handbag in the picture Mike shared of the two of them on his Instagram and yet I wouldn’t be surprised if she brought a silver one with her to the gala dinner to hold her essentials.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) A photo posted by on

Coordinating shoes and handbags is one of the Royal Family’s most-used methods to give outfits a polished feel. Zara and Mike also matched with each other, as the retired rugby star looked to be wearing a deep navy blue jacket that night.

The ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament is held every year in May and raises money for two fantastic causes, Cure Parkinson's and The Matt Hampton Foundation.

The charity tournament was first launched in 2013 and has coincided with Zara Tindall’s birthday several times. Posting at the gala, Mike declared, "An incredible day celebrating two wonderful causes. And who could forget some Birthday celebrations too!"