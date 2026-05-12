Zara Tindall’s forget-me-not blue midi dress is the memorable shade I’ll be copying for 2026 wedding season
Not quite a pastel but not a vibrant tone - this stunning colour is perfect for special events and she showed us how to style it
Anyone on the look-out for summer wedding guest dresses has two key boxes to tick - finding a colour they love and a shape that works for them. Whilst the second is very personal, there's so much inspiration to be found for different shades and Zara Tindall just made a strong case for forget-me-not blue for occasionwear.
She attended her first Garden Party of 2026 on 8th May wearing a midi dress from Leo Lin with Emmy London pumps and, of course, a bag by her go-to brand Aspinal.
The duck egg blue heels brought some contrast but the embroidery on her Mayfair Clutch perfectly matched her frock. This colour brought out the blue of Zara's eyes and was a lovely mix between a pastel and a bright tone.
Recreate Zara's Look
This affordable midi dress is a beautiful piece that's selling fast - and it's not hard to see why! The Broderie Anglaise detailing adds an elegant edge to the classic shirt-dress silhouette and the Princess seams at the front and back give extra definition. Pair with wedges or heels and your favourite bag.
Exact Match
The Aspinal Mayfair bag is made even more special for 2026 with the addition of the hand embroidered detailing. It's made from canvas raffia with a leather trim and is adorned with silk English garden birds, brought to life with tiny semi-precious stones.
Designed with a pretty white floral print, this rich blue midi dress features a ruffled-trimmed scoop neckline with a dainty tie detail. The short puff sleeves are so feminine and the shirred waist shapes the bodice. It also comes in several other patterns and shades.
This A-line strappy dress is the perfect blend of smart and casual, with the midi silhouette, square neckline and scallop trim. The back is shirred for comfort and there's a handy zip fastening too. It's crafted from breathable linen with a cotton lining.
Falling to midi length, this skirt is stunning worn either with the matching lace top or with a plain cami or shirt. It's designed to sit at the natural waist and has discreet side pockets and a side zip. The blue screams spring/summer and the delicate lace elevates the classic style.
It reminds me of forget-me-not flowers (the late Princess Diana's favourite) and works beautifully with lighter neutrals like white and tan, but you could easily style this blue with deep cobalt or navy too. Alternatively, red accessories would really pop against it as a fellow primary colour.
Zara Tindall went for something more understated for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party and stuck to pale blue and white tones for her shoes, bag and hat. Together blue and white always feel so summery and an outfit like this would work beautifully for so many special occasions.
By the time weddings come around you can often find yourself struggling to find the ideal outfit, so I always pick up options as soon as they catch my eye. Forget-me-not blue isn't as common for bridesmaid dresses as true pastels like blush pink, sage green and dusty blue, so it makes a great pick.
The King's niece stuck to a silhouette she knows she loves, with the fitted bodice, flared skirt and puffed sleeves. We've seen her step out in similar shapes at Ascot and Garden Parties in the past, so Zara is likely to get a lot of use out of this piece going forwards.
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I'd advise taking a similar approach if you're shopping for occasionwear, as it can often have a higher price-point. If you're usually drawn to halterneck styles or shift dresses then go for these silhouettes to help ensure you feel confident and chic, whilst getting plenty of wear out of your item.
Midi dresses are a stunning option for weddings or parties when you want to be elegant but not ultra formal. Zara Tindall paired hers with court heels to accentuate the timelessness of her ensemble, though wedges would also be stunning.
Her Mayfair clutch was equally classic, with a slight twist with the garden-inspired embroidery. Accessories are a lovely way to introduce some forget-me-not blue into your outfit if you've got a more pared-back dress and don't want to go quite as full-on with the colour as Zara.
For a casual take on her ensemble, you can also opt for a dress in a relaxed fabric like linen or jersey and add white trainers and a raffia bag. Zara Tindall primarily wears dresses just for smarter events and with Ascot just around the corner we're about to see her step out in many more fabulous frocks.
It's possible this Leo Lin dress could also get another chance to shine and it'll be interesting to see if she styles it differently.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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