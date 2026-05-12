Zara Tindall’s forget-me-not blue midi dress is the memorable shade I’ll be copying for 2026 wedding season

Anyone on the look-out for summer wedding guest dresses has two key boxes to tick - finding a colour they love and a shape that works for them. Whilst the second is very personal, there's so much inspiration to be found for different shades and Zara Tindall just made a strong case for forget-me-not blue for occasionwear.

She attended her first Garden Party of 2026 on 8th May wearing a midi dress from Leo Lin with Emmy London pumps and, of course, a bag by her go-to brand Aspinal.

The duck egg blue heels brought some contrast but the embroidery on her Mayfair Clutch perfectly matched her frock. This colour brought out the blue of Zara's eyes and was a lovely mix between a pastel and a bright tone.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recreate Zara's Look

H&M Crinkled Broderie Anglaise Dress £44.99 at H&M This affordable midi dress is a beautiful piece that's selling fast - and it's not hard to see why! The Broderie Anglaise detailing adds an elegant edge to the classic shirt-dress silhouette and the Princess seams at the front and back give extra definition. Pair with wedges or heels and your favourite bag. Exact Match Aspinal Blue Embroidered Mayfair Clutch £750 at Aspinal of London The Aspinal Mayfair bag is made even more special for 2026 with the addition of the hand embroidered detailing. It's made from canvas raffia with a leather trim and is adorned with silk English garden birds, brought to life with tiny semi-precious stones. Nobody's Child Blue Floral Tula Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child Designed with a pretty white floral print, this rich blue midi dress features a ruffled-trimmed scoop neckline with a dainty tie detail. The short puff sleeves are so feminine and the shirred waist shapes the bodice. It also comes in several other patterns and shades. Mint Velvet Blue Linen Scallop Trim Midi Dress £160 at Mint Velvet This A-line strappy dress is the perfect blend of smart and casual, with the midi silhouette, square neckline and scallop trim. The back is shirred for comfort and there's a handy zip fastening too. It's crafted from breathable linen with a cotton lining. Fable England Emma Forget-Me-Not Bag £64 at Wolf & Badger The Emma bag is covered with embroidered daisies and forget-me-nots and is crafted from a soft pastel blue faux leather. The gold-toned hardware brings glamour and there's plenty of room for your essentials thanks to the bucket bag shape and medium size. Boden Verity Lace Skirt in Cornflower Blue £139 at Boden Falling to midi length, this skirt is stunning worn either with the matching lace top or with a plain cami or shirt. It's designed to sit at the natural waist and has discreet side pockets and a side zip. The blue screams spring/summer and the delicate lace elevates the classic style.

It reminds me of forget-me-not flowers (the late Princess Diana's favourite) and works beautifully with lighter neutrals like white and tan, but you could easily style this blue with deep cobalt or navy too. Alternatively, red accessories would really pop against it as a fellow primary colour.

Zara Tindall went for something more understated for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party and stuck to pale blue and white tones for her shoes, bag and hat. Together blue and white always feel so summery and an outfit like this would work beautifully for so many special occasions.

By the time weddings come around you can often find yourself struggling to find the ideal outfit, so I always pick up options as soon as they catch my eye. Forget-me-not blue isn't as common for bridesmaid dresses as true pastels like blush pink, sage green and dusty blue, so it makes a great pick.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King's niece stuck to a silhouette she knows she loves, with the fitted bodice, flared skirt and puffed sleeves. We've seen her step out in similar shapes at Ascot and Garden Parties in the past, so Zara is likely to get a lot of use out of this piece going forwards.

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I'd advise taking a similar approach if you're shopping for occasionwear, as it can often have a higher price-point. If you're usually drawn to halterneck styles or shift dresses then go for these silhouettes to help ensure you feel confident and chic, whilst getting plenty of wear out of your item.

Midi dresses are a stunning option for weddings or parties when you want to be elegant but not ultra formal. Zara Tindall paired hers with court heels to accentuate the timelessness of her ensemble, though wedges would also be stunning.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her Mayfair clutch was equally classic, with a slight twist with the garden-inspired embroidery. Accessories are a lovely way to introduce some forget-me-not blue into your outfit if you've got a more pared-back dress and don't want to go quite as full-on with the colour as Zara.

For a casual take on her ensemble, you can also opt for a dress in a relaxed fabric like linen or jersey and add white trainers and a raffia bag. Zara Tindall primarily wears dresses just for smarter events and with Ascot just around the corner we're about to see her step out in many more fabulous frocks.

It's possible this Leo Lin dress could also get another chance to shine and it'll be interesting to see if she styles it differently.