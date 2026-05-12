If you only buy one new dress this summer, make it Vogue Williams' cinnamon brown midi from ME+EM
I've had my eye on this dress since it landed online
Vogue Williams chatted to Lorraine Kelly about the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet this week, and of course, the conversation turned to the clip-in fringe she wore. But it was the perfect summer dress that Vogue was modelling on Lorraine's show that really captured my attention!
It's the Fit + Flare Maxi Dress from ME+EM, and it's been in my shopping basket since I spotted it in the ME+EM new in section. The square neckline is super flattering, and the contrast between the stretchy jersey bodice and full cotton skirt looks so luxurious. But of course, it's really all about the delicious cinnamon brown colour. It's the perfect piece to pack for a holiday, but it will see you through the summer season in style back home, too.
It comes with an optional tie belt waist, and at £195, it is an investment buy, but after just one purchase from ME+EM, you'll come to realise why it's one of our favourite British clothing brands here at woman&home.
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Exact match
How beautiful is the brown colour of this dress? The clean lines exude Quiet Luxury, and the best part? It's got pockets! I love the unexpected powder blue blazer it's styled with on the ME+EM site, but this rich hue will work with so much in your wardrobe. Gold jewellery will complement it particularly well. Don't wait around like I did to head to the checkout, as sizes are selling out really quickly.
Shop more brown midi dresses
Don't wait for a heatwave to shop summer-ready dresses - this one will be gone before you know it. If you miss out on the cinnamon option, it's also available in classic black, which ME+EM describes as "a summer take on the LBD".
It's machine washable, and you could style the dress up with a boucle jacket over the top for a big occasion like a day at the races or a graduation.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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