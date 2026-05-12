Vogue Williams chatted to Lorraine Kelly about the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet this week, and of course, the conversation turned to the clip-in fringe she wore. But it was the perfect summer dress that Vogue was modelling on Lorraine's show that really captured my attention!

It's the Fit + Flare Maxi Dress from ME+EM, and it's been in my shopping basket since I spotted it in the ME+EM new in section. The square neckline is super flattering, and the contrast between the stretchy jersey bodice and full cotton skirt looks so luxurious. But of course, it's really all about the delicious cinnamon brown colour. It's the perfect piece to pack for a holiday, but it will see you through the summer season in style back home, too.

It comes with an optional tie belt waist, and at £195, it is an investment buy, but after just one purchase from ME+EM, you'll come to realise why it's one of our favourite British clothing brands here at woman&home.

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Exact match ME+EM Fit + Flare Maxi Dress £195 at ME+EM How beautiful is the brown colour of this dress? The clean lines exude Quiet Luxury, and the best part? It's got pockets! I love the unexpected powder blue blazer it's styled with on the ME+EM site, but this rich hue will work with so much in your wardrobe. Gold jewellery will complement it particularly well. Don't wait around like I did to head to the checkout, as sizes are selling out really quickly.

Shop more brown midi dresses

Next Chocolate Brown Jersey Waisted Summer Dress £38 at Next This has a really similar look for a fraction of the price. The jersey fabric is super soft, and one reviewer wrote: "Absolutely lovely dress I am a curvy lady and the dress makes me feel amazing." Hush Air Flow Strappy Gathered Midi Dress £120 at Hush If you run hot, you need to know about Hush's Air Flow range. According to the website, "we’ve used an airy fabric with a breathable Air Flow texture that’s perfect for keeping cool in the warmer weather." Genius! M&S Pure Cotton Shirred Midi Waisted Dress £42 at M&S This one's got shirred detailing that's particularly flattering around the waist. It's available in petite, regular or tall, and in sizes 6 to 24. New Look Dark Brown 2-In-1 Poplin Midi Dress £29.99 at New Look For me, the best summer dresses are the ones that you can throw on and go. This one needs very few accessories to look simply stunning. Zara Zw Collection Poplin Pleated Dress £49.99 at Zara This one is a different shape, but still in that trending chocolate brown shade. If you prefer a bit more coverage on your shoulders and the tops of your arms, this is a great option. H&M Smocked Strappy Dress £17.99 at H&M This is the most budget-friendly alternative we've found, and at under £20, it's hard to resist. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, and H&M suggests you go up a size.

Don't wait for a heatwave to shop summer-ready dresses - this one will be gone before you know it. If you miss out on the cinnamon option, it's also available in classic black, which ME+EM describes as "a summer take on the LBD".

It's machine washable, and you could style the dress up with a boucle jacket over the top for a big occasion like a day at the races or a graduation.