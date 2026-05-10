Florals may not be groundbreaking, but Josie Gibson's timeless buy will stop those 'nothing to wear' moments this summer
The presenter wowed in a petal-covered frock by one of our favourite British brands
While we understand floral fashion isn’t a new thing, we also can’t help but get excited about petal-powered pieces at this time of year, as they always feel cheerful and uplifting in the sunshine. When it comes to adding some bloom-covered buys to your summer capsule wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong, and Josie Gibson just proved my sartorial point perfectly with a gorgeous botanical number while interviewing Hugh Jackman for This Morning last week.
The star looked incredible in a soft cream coloured midi, which was covered in a vintage-style garden design, which is absolutely perfect for the sunny season, and although it may look fresh from the designer runway, it’s actually by Monsoon and comes with a price tag of less than £100.
The combination of shirt silhouette and delicate flowers is a total winner for warmer weather, and Josie’s piece really is up there with the best. If you love it as much as I do, you can find the very same button-front design as well as some similar styles below.
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Exact Match
Subtle puffed sleeves, a fluted hem and well placed print make this dress very flattering and all add a little more oomph to the traditional shirt silhouette but in a very chic and timeless way.
Ever wondered "what is boho style?" . This tiered dress shows off the aesthetic beautifully - the laid back and retro design will look gorgeous with chunky sandals.
Just RSVP'd to a big day? This bold number is up there with the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026. All it needs is shiny gold heels and a simple clutch.
If you don't already own a floral midi, what are you waiting for? These blooming gorgeous designs are a total fail-safe for the coming weeks and can easily be styled up or down to suit different occasions.
Florals lend themselves well to special occasions like weddings, the races or a summer party and will look gorgeous with heels and drop earrings, but they also work nicely for daytime plans too. Simply buddy your dress up with your best white trainers and sunglasses, and you'll have a forever on-trend look for the weekend.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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