Amanda Holden's sophisticated midi dress is the grown-up way to embrace the return of the peplum trend

Amanda Holden always looks perfectly put-together, but the pinstripe midi dress she wore yesterday particularly stopped me in my tracks. And if you have any formal engagements coming up this summer, you'll want to know about this high street gem.

It's the Tailored Pinstripe Peplum Belted Midi Dress from Karen Millen, and it's certainly nothing like the frilly peplum tops I can recall wearing back in the day. Instead, the dress is made to look almost like a fitted jacket and matching skirt, pulled together with a waist belt and finished with a subtle peplum flare.

The structured shoulders and button detailing make this dress look so sharp. It's a style I can imagine the Princess of Wales wearing, and it would be spot on if you have a big occasion, such as a graduation or a christening, coming up in the next few months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's look

Exact match Karen Millen Tailored Pinstripe Peplum Belted Midi Dress £179 at Karen Millen There are only three sizes left in this dress, so you'll have to hurry if you're keen to copy Amanda. The flared skirt, nipped in waist and bust seams work together to create a beautifully feminine shape, and you really will feel a million dollars wearing this dress.

Shop more peplum dresses

Monsoon Square Neck Gold Button Peplum Midi Dress £140 at M&S Twenty years ago, leaning into the peplum trend for me meant wearing a peplum top with jeans. In 2026, a midi dress is the chic way to wear it. The striking gold buttons on the front of this dress are giving me Schiaparelli vibes. Kaleidoscope Blue Bouclé Belted Midi Dress £108 (was £135) at Freemans If you're looking for the best summer wedding guest dresses, this boucle dress is well worth a try. You can be the bride's 'something blue'! It's available in sizes 8 to 22, and the diamante buttons are stunning. Asos Design Pencil Midi Dress With Peplum Corset Bodice in Black Scuba-Style Fabric £48 at Asos The scuba-style fabric of this option will smooth your silhouette, and I particularly love the longer length of this dress. Don't worry, there is a split in the back so you can walk easily!

How to style yours

Next Chocolate Brown Extra Wide Fit Forever Comfort® Point Toe Court Heels £29 at Next UK Next's Forever Comfort® shoes are a great option if you need a pair of heels you can wear all day. Chocolate brown is a slightly softer alternative to harsh black, and works really well with navy or light blue, like the boucle dress. JW PEI Elise Top Handle Bag £93.50 (was £110) at Amazon This designer lookalike has definitely got an Hermes feel to it, so buy this while you're saving up for the real deal. There are lots of colour options to choose from, too. Le Specs The Illusion Sunglasses £52.50 (was £75) at Le Specs Even when the sun is hiding behind the clouds, a pair of the best sunglasses has the power to make you feel like an A-lister. One reviewer called these "comfortable and light".

Amanda added classic accessories in the shape of a pair of black pointed court heels by Christian Louboutin, an Hermes leather top-handle bag and some oversized sunglasses.

The pinstripes mean this dress has got you covered for a big day in the boardroom, but the shape steers it clear of being too businesslike if you did want to wear it for a celebration.

At £179, the dress is an investment piece, but it really does look like it should cost hundreds more, plus the shape is incredibly flattering. The peplum detail is perfect for anyone looking for dresses to hide a tummy, plus the loose sleeves cover the tops of your arms, which is something I always look for in a dress.