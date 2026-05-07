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Amanda Holden's sophisticated midi dress is the grown-up way to embrace the return of the peplum trend

Peplums have come a long way since the Noughties

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Amanda Holden leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on May 06, 2026 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Amanda Holden always looks perfectly put-together, but the pinstripe midi dress she wore yesterday particularly stopped me in my tracks. And if you have any formal engagements coming up this summer, you'll want to know about this high street gem.

It's the Tailored Pinstripe Peplum Belted Midi Dress from Karen Millen, and it's certainly nothing like the frilly peplum tops I can recall wearing back in the day. Instead, the dress is made to look almost like a fitted jacket and matching skirt, pulled together with a waist belt and finished with a subtle peplum flare.

Amanda Holden leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on May 06, 2026 in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Amanda added classic accessories in the shape of a pair of black pointed court heels by Christian Louboutin, an Hermes leather top-handle bag and some oversized sunglasses.

The pinstripes mean this dress has got you covered for a big day in the boardroom, but the shape steers it clear of being too businesslike if you did want to wear it for a celebration.

At £179, the dress is an investment piece, but it really does look like it should cost hundreds more, plus the shape is incredibly flattering. The peplum detail is perfect for anyone looking for dresses to hide a tummy, plus the loose sleeves cover the tops of your arms, which is something I always look for in a dress.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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